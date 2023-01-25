ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

pullmanradio.com

44 Year Old Potlatch Man Sent To Prison For Raping An Underage Girl And Video Voyeurism

The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
POTLATCH, ID
KXLY

15-year-old accused of carrying BB gun on school grounds arrested

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of carrying a BB gun near Shaw Middle School on Thursday. At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Shaw Middle School for a possible person with a gun. School officials told police there was an unknown boy outside...
SPOKANE, WA
fox29.com

Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors

Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room

PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY

Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
SPOKANE, WA
theforestscout.com

Facts and Feelings: Idaho Murders

Earlier this month, Idaho State Police arrested Bryan Kohberge, a criminology graduate student, in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. While many of us are preparing to head to college in a few short months, things like this hitting the news can be terrifying. While we may not be able to avoid a calculated killer, educating ourselves about how and what happened can help ease our minds a bit.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
SPOKANE, WA
koze.com

PULLMAN, WA

