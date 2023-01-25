Read full article on original website
Accused Idaho murderer Bryan Kohberger allegedly posted cryptic SoundCloud rap 11 years agoJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
A search warrant has been released in the murder investigation of two Idaho college students.Sherif SaadMoscow, ID
Stained bedding, hair, and glove found by police in Idaho Killer's apartment during searchJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
pullmanradio.com
44 Year Old Potlatch Man Sent To Prison For Raping An Underage Girl And Video Voyeurism
The 44-year-old Potlatch man convicted of raping an underage girl and video voyeurism has been sent to prison. Micah DeMoss was sentenced to between 3 and 10 years in prison by Latah County Second District Court Judge John Judge on Thursday. Judge Judge retained jurisdiction in the case which means he will review the sentence at a later date. DeMoss pleaded guilty to the counts in November.
KXLY
15-year-old accused of carrying BB gun on school grounds arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police officers arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of carrying a BB gun near Shaw Middle School on Thursday. At around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to Shaw Middle School for a possible person with a gun. School officials told police there was an unknown boy outside...
fox29.com
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger defense receives hundreds of documents from prosecutors
Washington judge unseals search warrant of Idaho murders suspect's apartment. A Washington judge unsealed the search warrant for Bryan Kohberger, the man suspected of murdering four University of Idaho students. These critical documents reveal what investigators hoped to find in his apartment and office. Latah County prosecutors turned over hundreds...
Spokane murder suspect admits to previous conviction involving murder weapon during testimony
SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife took the stand to give his testimony on Thursday afternoon. Nathan Beal is facing a murder charge for the death of Andrew Bull, who was living on the streets of Spokane at the time of his death.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Xana Kernodle's mother says lawyer 'betrayed' her to defend Bryan Kohberger
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of one of four University of Idaho undergrads killed in an ambush stabbing attack in November says she felt "heartbroken" and "betrayed" by her former defense attorney, who withdrew from her case to defend the suspected killer, according to a new interview. Anne Taylor, the...
Eastern Washington officials give statements on police footage of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash — Eastern Washington officials issued a statement following the release of police video in the deadly assault of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, from Memphis, Tennessee. Nichols died on Jan. 10 after five police officers brutally beat him. His death prompted murder charges Thursday against the officers and outrage...
FOX 28 Spokane
Findings on deputy-involved storage unit shooting in north Spokane sent to prosecutor’s office
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office is set to make a decision on whether it believes a Spokane County sheriff’s deputy was legally justified in shooting and killing a suspect at a storage unit August of 2022. On Aug. 21, Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO)...
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department asking for assistance in locating vulnerable 18-year-old
SPOKANE, Wash. - Bryan Collins has been located and is safe, according to the Spokane Police Department. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is asking for assistance locating 18-year-old Bryan Collins. Bryan was last seen on Jan. 27 around 8 p.m. around 1000 W Chelan Ave. Bryan is Bryan is autistic...
q13fox.com
Former Spokane doctor sentenced for paying dark-web hitmen in Bitcoin to kidnap estranged wife
SPOKANE, Wash. - A former Spokane doctor has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison for paying $60,000 in Bitcoin for multiple hitmen to abduct and assault multiple people. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, 56-year-old Ronald Ilg sent dozens of messages in early 2021 through the "dark web,"...
FOX 28 Spokane
Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl release statement of death of Tyre Nichols
SPOKANE, Wash. – Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl have issued a statement regarding the death of Tyre Nichols and the charging of five former Memphis police officers, promising to learn from the incident. “Please know that as Mayor and Police Chief we are paying attention, we...
FOX 28 Spokane
Identity released of WSU student found dead in dorm room
PULLMAN, Wash. – The Whitman County coroner has released the name of the Washington State University (WSU) student found dead in his dorm room on Sunday. Around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, officers responded to a call at Perham Hall to find 19-year-old Luke Tyler deceased at the scene. The details of his death are still being determined, however there are no signs of foul play..
Detectives share details of surveillance video in Spokane murder trial
SPOKANE, Wash. — As the murder trial for a Spokane man accused of killing a man for practice before murdering his ex-wife continues, attorneys dove into details that stood out in surveillance video of the suspect. Nathan Beal is already serving nearly 32 years in prison for his ex-wife’s...
Idaho victim’s mom ‘heartbroken’ by defense lawyer’s switch
Cara Northington is facing the harsh reality that her lawyer has dropped her case to represent the accused killer of her daughter.
Lewiston Man Who Did Prison Time for Deadly 2013 Drunk Driving Crash on 21st Street Arrested for Another Alleged DUI
LEWISTON - A Lewiston man who was involved in a deadly drunk driving crash on 21st Street in 2013 was arrested for another alleged DUI on Wednesday night. 33-year-old Kyle Rios was arrested by Lewiston Police and booked into the Nez Perce County Jail around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday on a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.
KXLY
Spokane Police ask for help identifying theft suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. -- Spokane Police are asking for the public's help in locating a man who officers say had multiple stolen guns and fentanyl inside his vehicle. On January 12, officers responded to a reported shoplifting at The General Store. Police say the shoplifting suspect was followed by store employees...
theforestscout.com
Facts and Feelings: Idaho Murders
Earlier this month, Idaho State Police arrested Bryan Kohberge, a criminology graduate student, in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students. While many of us are preparing to head to college in a few short months, things like this hitting the news can be terrifying. While we may not be able to avoid a calculated killer, educating ourselves about how and what happened can help ease our minds a bit.
Spokane convicted murderer appears in court for opening arguments
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane man accused of killing another man for practice before murdering his ex-wife in 2020 appeared in court for opening arguments Tuesday morning. A judge previously ruled both murders would be tried separately. Nathan Beal is already sentenced to more than 31 years in prison for killing his ex-wife, Mary Schaffer, in August 2020. Tuesday is the beginning of the murder trial relating to Andrew Bull’s death, which happened just four months before Mary's death.
KXLY
Man suspected of threatening to kill three employees arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County deputies arrested a man Monday who they say made threats to kill three employees at a local business. Deputies did not say the name of the business, which is located at the North Division Y. Someone called 911 saying a customer assaulted their boss,...
KHQ Right Now
Suspect arrested after threatening to kill 3 workers at local business
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriffs Office (SCSO) have arrested one suspect after they threatened to kill three employees at a local business on Monday. According to SCSO, an employee called the police after 30-year-old Justin Toombs assaulted the boss of the business, throwing things and yelling racial slurs.
koze.com
WSU Student Found Dead Identified
The Whitman County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a Washington State University student who was found dead in his dorm room over the weekend, but the cause of his death is still pending. According to a press release, officers at the WSU Police Department found 19-year-old Luke...
