Tucson, AZ

allsportstucson.com

4A Kino Region: Sahuaro, Pueblo and Salpointe are close down the stretch

….The 4A Kino Region is still up for grabs with No. 5 Sahuaro (13-2, 5-1) and No. 7 Pueblo (12-4, 5-1) up one game on No. 15 Salpointe (9-6, 4-2). Sahuaro and Pueblo split their head-to-head region games and Salpointe still has a shot at both squads starting with a game against Pueblo at home Monday night. How a team finishes in region play has no bearing on the playoffs but Sahuaro and Pueblo appear to be headed to the Open Division while Salpointe is currently in line for a home game during the Play-In Tournament slated for Friday, Feb. 10…..
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona gets spark from Cate Reese, beats Washington 61-54

Sparked by a seven-point scoring run by Cate Reese in the fourth quarter, No. 19 Arizona defeated Washington 61-54 in a defensive showdown on Friday evening in front of 7,884 fans at McKale Center. The Wildcats led by 13 points with 2:24 remaining in the game. “It didn’t end too...
TUCSON, AZ
FOX Sports

Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors

There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Arizona gets ‘gritty’ win in the Palouse

Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said he was “happy” with the result of Thursday night’s win vs. Washington State. Both can be true simultaneously. Arizona survived the first of two big games in the great northwest as it beat the Cougars 63-58 to avenge its loss to WSU earlier this month. UA has now won 11 consecutive games vs. WSU in Pullman, Washington.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington schools

Arizona is about to round the turn of the Pac-12’s 20-game conference schedule, reaching the midpoint this weekend in the middle of the Washington trip. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) have one more loss than they did at this point a year ago, two more in conference play, and are two games back of UCLA in the standings.
TUCSON, AZ
travelness.com

11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit

Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff

A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening

Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Arizona State Parks and Trails Makes Off-Roading Amazing

Arizona State Parks and Trails not only manages more than 30 parks and natural areas, but also the statewide Off-Highway Vehicle Program. This program offers education and resources for anyone interested in exploring Arizona’s unique and picturesque backcountry. With nearly 40,000 miles of off-highway trails throughout the state, riders...
ARIZONA STATE
rdzphotographyblog.com

Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?

Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
SAHUARITA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
TUCSON, AZ
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss

Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp

There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Captured: Brandon Gladney arrested in Arizona

A family feud ends in murder. Now, the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force is searching for a Milwaukee man who they say shot and killed his own cousin. "It’s all on video and it’s devastating for that family," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "You have a family member that shot and killed another family member."
MILWAUKEE, WI

