Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to YelpGreyson FTucson, AZ
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens Italian-BBQ Food TruckGreyson FTucson, AZ
Fast-Growing Cookie Restaurant Is Opening SoonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Romantic Places in Tucson for Valentines DayAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Restaurant That Failed Health Inspection Opens New LocationGreyson FTucson, AZ
Related
allsportstucson.com
4A Kino Region: Sahuaro, Pueblo and Salpointe are close down the stretch
….The 4A Kino Region is still up for grabs with No. 5 Sahuaro (13-2, 5-1) and No. 7 Pueblo (12-4, 5-1) up one game on No. 15 Salpointe (9-6, 4-2). Sahuaro and Pueblo split their head-to-head region games and Salpointe still has a shot at both squads starting with a game against Pueblo at home Monday night. How a team finishes in region play has no bearing on the playoffs but Sahuaro and Pueblo appear to be headed to the Open Division while Salpointe is currently in line for a home game during the Play-In Tournament slated for Friday, Feb. 10…..
allsportstucson.com
Basketball: The Open Division is opening up opportunities for teams like Tucson
Tucson improved to 10-6 in power-ranking games after beating Marana 53-21 Thursday night at home. The Badgers started the night ranked No. 20 in the 6A Conference which means the team is currently battling for a home game in the Conference Play-In Tournament slated for Thursday, Feb. 9…. Named one...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona gets spark from Cate Reese, beats Washington 61-54
Sparked by a seven-point scoring run by Cate Reese in the fourth quarter, No. 19 Arizona defeated Washington 61-54 in a defensive showdown on Friday evening in front of 7,884 fans at McKale Center. The Wildcats led by 13 points with 2:24 remaining in the game. “It didn’t end too...
FOX Sports
Late 3 by Washington State leads to brutal bad beat for Arizona bettors
There are bad beats, and then there are BAD BEATS. What happened Thursday night falls into the latter bucket, as we saw potentially the worst bad beat of this men's college basketball season. Bettors who took unranked Washington State and the 5.5 points at FOX Bet were worried most of...
allsportstucson.com
Arizona gets ‘gritty’ win in the Palouse
Arizona coach Tommy Lloyd said he was “happy” with the result of Thursday night’s win vs. Washington State. Both can be true simultaneously. Arizona survived the first of two big games in the great northwest as it beat the Cougars 63-58 to avenge its loss to WSU earlier this month. UA has now won 11 consecutive games vs. WSU in Pullman, Washington.
KGUN 9
Former AZ Wildcats assistant coach Greg Patrick passes away at 53
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Greg Patrick, former Arizona Wildcats assistant coach, has passed away. Patrick died Sunday at the age of 53. He was a coach for Valley High School and UArizona, but also worked around the state as a defensive coordinator for several schools. Patrick focused on football...
azdesertswarm.com
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington schools
Arizona is about to round the turn of the Pac-12’s 20-game conference schedule, reaching the midpoint this weekend in the middle of the Washington trip. The sixth-ranked Wildcats (17-3, 6-3 Pac-12) have one more loss than they did at this point a year ago, two more in conference play, and are two games back of UCLA in the standings.
travelness.com
11 Old Western Towns in Arizona to Visit
Arizona used to be the ultimate example of the “Wild Wild West”, where lawlessness reigned and small boom towns seemed to appear overnight. Gold and other minerals were discovered in several areas throughout Arizona in the 1800s and early 1900s, and miners and those looking to strike it rich flocked to these areas creating settlements that were then abandoned decades later.
fox10phoenix.com
Tyre Nichols death: Arizona leaders react to bodycam video showing beating that led to man's death
PHOENIX - On Jan. 27, after authorities in Memphis, Tenn. released body camera video taken during a deadly incident involving Tyre Nichols, police and city leaders in Arizona are speaking out about what happened. The incident that led to Nichols' death happened on Jan. 7, when Nichols was pulled over...
AZFamily
The cold continues in the Phoenix area, snowfall in Flagstaff
A slight warmup around Phoenix with more winter weather on the way. Expect highs in Phoenix and the rest of the Valley to be around the mid-60s, but rain is in the forecast early next week along with snow for the High Country. A cool start to the morning around...
fox10phoenix.com
Another round of snowfall in Arizona's high country
Some places in Arizona are looking like a winter wonderland! Check out the beautiful landscapes from FOX 10 viewers in Flagstaff, Sedona, Camp Verde, Payson, Prescott, Lakeside, Cordes Lakes, and Page.
East Valley Tribune
Biden infrastructure program passes on I-10 widening
Arizona taxpayers could end up having to shell out another $360 million if they want to smooth car and truck traffic between Tucson and Phoenix. Sen. T.J. Shope, R-Coolidge, said last week he is preparing legislation to have the state provide that cash after a request for a federal grant to widen a section of Interstate 10 was rejected.
iheart.com
4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America
There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
SignalsAZ
Arizona State Parks and Trails Makes Off-Roading Amazing
Arizona State Parks and Trails not only manages more than 30 parks and natural areas, but also the statewide Off-Highway Vehicle Program. This program offers education and resources for anyone interested in exploring Arizona’s unique and picturesque backcountry. With nearly 40,000 miles of off-highway trails throughout the state, riders...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
KOLD-TV
Arizona native Jessica Cox named grand marshal for Tucson Rodeo Parade
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD 13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo Parade named Jessica Cox the grand marshal for this year’s event during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 26. Cox, who was born in Sierra Vista, is the world’s first licensed armless pilot. She has a black belt in Taekwondo, a cyclist and author.
Cochise Country Music Festival at 4evr Ranch Benson AZ
Country music is coming to Southeast Arizona! The Cochise Country Music Festival is the chance to see some of the greatest names in country music under the stars at the 4EVR RANCH in Benson Arizona.
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake raking in millions following Arizona election loss
Arizona's Kari Lake, the self-described "Donald Trump with softer edges," may have been defeated in November, but she has been working hard ever since, leveraging her loss into a multimillion-dollar windfall. Between Nov. 9 and Dec. 31, 2022, Lake raised $2.5 million in her quest to overturn the election results....
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
fox10phoenix.com
Captured: Brandon Gladney arrested in Arizona
A family feud ends in murder. Now, the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force is searching for a Milwaukee man who they say shot and killed his own cousin. "It’s all on video and it’s devastating for that family," the U.S. Marshal on the case explained. "You have a family member that shot and killed another family member."
Comments / 0