Blue Jays Celebrate Senior Night with Dual Win Over Mandan
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown High School boys wrestling team hit the home mats for the final time this season on Friday night in a dual victory against West Region foe Mandan. The final team total score favored the Blue Jays, 55-21. Head coach Larry Eslick led his seniors onto the floor for the final home match of his 25-year coaching career with Jamestown. The Jays honored coach Eslick and the seniors with dominant performances from start to finish, winning five matches by pin. Ethan Gall, Jack Schauer, Sam Schlepuetz, Eric Chea, and Dalton Darby all won by fall.
Viking Men Win Wild Ride, Women Fall in Matchup with Comets
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A 24-point Viking lead was cut to one with 40.9 seconds left in regulation, and the rival, and still league-unbeaten Comets, had a chance to steal a game in Valley City. The finish was forced with a Viking rebound, something the Comets had owned all night.
Blue Jay Basketball Doubleheader, Hockey Postponed
JAMESTOWN, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Blue Jay basketball doubleheader against Bismarck Legacy has been postponed. The games are scheduled to be made up on Thursday, February 9th at 5:45 for the girls and approximately 7:45 for the boys at Jerry Meyer Arena. The Blue...
#9 Tornadoes Tame Loboes
OAKES, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The #9 Oakes Tornadoes took home the victory against District 5 rival the LaMoure-Litchville/Marion Loboes on Thursday January 26th. They would take home the victory with a final score of 55-40. The game started out close with Oakes taking an early lead. However the Loboes started to get the 3-ball working early and were able to tie it up at 13 at the end of the first quarter.
Hi-Liners Announce Coaching Hires
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Hi-Liner Athletics has announced two hires as head coaches. Travis Engen has been hired as the new Hi-Liner head football coach, filling the position after the resignation of Scott Roehrich. Engen is a health and physical education teacher at Valley City High School, and has 18 years coaching experience. He was recently added to the Hi-Liner coaching staff, and was considered by some to be the “heir apparent” for Roehrich.
Hunter Education Classes Start Feb 20th In Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Hunter education will meet-in-person in the Rhoades Science Center on February 20th, 21st, 23rd, 28th and March 2nd from 6pm to 9pm. Must attend all classes to pass. If you do not attend, you may lose the opportunity to enroll for a year. Students...
Former ND Winter Show Manager Nancy Allen Passes Away
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Nancy Allen passed away on the afternoon of January 21, 2023 at the age of 71 at Gardens Care Assisted Living in Lakewood, Colorado of natural causes. She was the manager of the North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City. Prior to that position, she...
Michael Dahlgren
Michael Dahlgren, 79, Jamestown, ND died January 15, 2023 at his home after a long battle with Parkinson’s in his home. Michael was born on July 4, 1943 at Grafton, ND, the son of Lawrence and Sylvia (Wheelwright) Dahlgren. On October 31, 1949 they moved to Lake Park, MN. He attended 1st-8th grade at Cormorant Public School. Michael completed high school at Lake Park and graduated in 1961. He attended Wahpeton State School of Science for plumbing. After graduation from plumbing school, he moved to Fargo and went to work for a plumbing firm, he then went to work for the missile sites in ND.
Donald M. Didier
Donald M. Didier, 58, of Jamestown, ND, passed away Wednesday morning, January 25, 2023 at Sanford on Broadway, Fargo, ND. Donald was born March 27, 1964, in Valley City, ND, the son of John and Mary Lou (VanderHagen) Didier. He was raised in Valley City and graduated from Valley City High School in 1982. Donald was united in marriage to Lisa Graves on July 15, 2005 in Jamestown. He worked for the Jamestown Public Schools in maintenance. Donald enjoyed fishing, ice fishing, hunting deer and pheasant, and listening to music. He especially loved giving his grandchildren rides on the 4-wheeler and riding lawn mower.
LaVerne Schelske
LaVerne Reuben Schelske, 85, of Jamestown, ND, passed away early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023 in his home. LaVerne was born March 30, 1937 in Paris Township near Woodworth, the son of Reuben & Ann (Swadberg) Schelske. He grew up and worked on the family farm, also known as the Schelske Peony farm. He went to a one room school house and later attended Sheyenne River Academy for a short time. LaVerne was drafted into the army in 1961 and honorably discharged later that same year. He started work as a painter in Jamestown where he met the love of his life, Marjorie Sailer. They were united in marriage in June of 1963 and made their home in Jamestown, Courtenay and then, after retirement, Jamestown again. LaVerne worked as a mechanic, and later, as parts manager at Lloyd’s Motors. In 1966 he joined the staff at The Jamestown Sun where he continued to work for 23 years. In 1989, LaVerne started work at the North Dakota State Hospital – Jamestown in various departments until his retirement in 2006.
NDHP Vehicle Struck On I-29; No Injuries Reported
ARGUSVILLE, N.D. (NDHP) – On Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at approximately 7:00 pm, a ND Highway Patrol (NDHP) patrol vehicle was struck northbound on I-29 MM 79, near Argusville. Captain Bryan Niewind said the NDHP Trooper had responded to a four-vehicle crash at this location and the patrol vehicle...
