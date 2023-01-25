Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THIS VALENTINE’S DAY ‘DESI’ STYLE WITH BOMBAY BUNGALOW
Revel in the colours and flavours of India with your beloved this Valentine’s Day and celebrate the beauty of love desi-style at Bombay Bungalow. Sink your teeth into succulent meaty and delish vegetarian offerings with a set, three-course menu. With sumptuous starters and a divine main course topped off by a delightfully handcrafted classic dessert with a modern twist, guests will be in for an enlivening treat for the senses this Valentine’s Day at Bombay Bungalow.
Man sets world record for eating most Michelin-starred meals in a day
A New York food fan has set a world record for the most Michelin-starred meals eaten in one 24-hour period. Manhattan-based Eric Finkelstein, 34, dined at 18 different restaurants awarded the prestigious chef’s award in 11 hours, in a mission that was 14 months in the planning.Mr Finkelstein went on the swanky-restaurant trail on 26 October 2022, with the feat recognised by Guinness World Records last month .He ate a dish at each of the lauded restaurants, amounting to a bill of $494 (£407) before tax and tips, he told CNN. The restaurants ticked off included Japanese omakase restaurant Noda,...
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
Simple way to make an Italian pizza
Making an Italian pizza is a simple and enjoyable process that can be done at home with a few basic ingredients and some love. • Pizza dough (store-bought or homemade) • Tomato sauce (store-bought or homemade)
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant
Nothing accompanies a day at the beach like a margarita and fine Latin cuisine. Down in the Florida Keys, El Molcajete Mexican Restaurant in Key Colony Beach, Florida has a menu full of wholesome, rich flavors at a price that simply cannot be beat for the tropical locale.
Washingtonian.com
100 Very Best Restaurants: #2 – Albi
Some chefs are loud personalities; others let their cooking speak for itself. Michael Rafidi is in the latter camp, and we can’t stop thinking about the delectable stories he tells through his cooking at this wood-fired Levantine (Eastern Mediterranean) restaurant. Rafidi, raised in Maryland, learned about food from his Palestinian family—and went on to lead California chef Michael Mina’s kitchens for years. At his own Navy Yard restaurant, he seamlessly melds ancient coal-fired cookery with Arabic ingredients (there’s a glossary at each table) and fine-dining mastery. Silky hummus is divine, topped with ember-cooked mushrooms, black garlic, and jammy yolk. Tour through mezze such as “sweet ’n sumac” carrots with smoked-peanut harissa or barbecue octopus de-skewered tableside, then move on to one of the family-style centerpieces, such as smoky lamb-kofta kebabs. The restaurant isn’t stuffy—we’ll have another za’atartini dotted with harissa oil and a labneh soft-serve for dessert. The adjoining cafe, Yellow, recently closed, but a new location in Georgetown will make any day sunnier with “urfa-thing” bagels, baklava lattes, and wood-fired pita sandwiches (at a fraction of Albi’s prices). Expensive.
KUTV
Cooking with Chef Bryan - Chicken Pillows with Garlic Bechamel Sauce
Delicious chicken pillows with a garlic béchamel sauce is the perfect comfort food treat for dinner. 1 pkg puff pastry or container buttery crescent rolls, 8 roll container. 1) Season the chicken thighs to taste and bake in a 350 degree oven until they are fully cooked. Remove from the oven, let cool and shred the chicken meat into a bowl.
Diner-Style Meatloaf Recipe
When it comes to All-American dishes, nothing beats a Classic Meatloaf recipe. And I’m sure you’ll agree after one bite that this is the best meatloaf recipe you’ve ever tried! Growing up in New Jersey, I learned the joy of diners, and meatloaf was always a sure bet when I ate at my favorite diner.
Aggression Cookies
This recipe for Aggression cookies (or depression cookies) is all made by hand (no mixers here) using very basic simple ingredients easily found, rolled by hand, and just an old-fashioned cookie jar oatmeal cookie.
Epicurious
Sopa de Tortilla
Sopa de tortilla, or tortilla soup, is one of the most famous soups from central Mexico. There are several variations to the recipe, and they can include shredded chicken, roasted poblano peppers, and even chicharrones. What makes this soup special (and famous!) are the garnishes; the combination of the crispy tortillas and the creamy avocado chunks make for a spoonful of heaven.
Mediterranean Style Tuna Casserole
If you’re looking for a delicious, filling weeknight dinner, my Mediterranean Tuna Casserole is guaranteed to bring smiles to your dinner table! This is comfort food at its best and truly one of my favorite casserole recipes.
Comments / 0