Delco Community College Gets First Latina President

Delaware County Community College's new president Marta Yera Cronin starts her new job this summer Photo by Delaware County Community College

Marta Yera Cronin will be the first Latina to serve as president of Delaware County Community College when she takes on her new role this summer, writes Susan Snyder for The Philadelphia Inquirer.

She replaces L. Joy Gates Black who is retiring June 30 after six years as DCCC president.

Cronin is now president of a community college in Oregon. The 35-year-old has been president of Columbia Gorge Community College since 2018.

She will be Delaware County Community College’s fifth president. The Community College has a student population of 16,000.

“Dr. Cronin’s long and successful career in education, dedication to equity-related efforts, and strong organizational and leadership skills will be great assets,” Kevin Scott, college board chair, said in a statement.

Cronin co-chairs the Oregon Community College Association’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, and the board for the Oregon League of Minority Voters.

She is president of the Comunidades board, advocating for Latino women and youth.

Cronin has more than 30 years of experience in higher education, mostly at community colleges. She has also taught French and reading in K-12 schools in Florida.