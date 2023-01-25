ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darby, PA

Tuberculosis Case Reported at Penn Wood School in Darby

DELCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOD48_0kQh4OV100
Photo bypwms.williampennsd.org

The Delaware County Health Department reported Monday it has identified a positive case of tuberculosis at Penn Wood Middle School in Darby and is now working with school representatives to identify students and staff who could have been exposed.

The health department stressed in a release that students and staff can continue active learning in the school.

“It is important for parents who are concerned they or their children may have been in close contact to know that not all exposures become sick,” the release stated.

Tuberculosis, referred to as TB, Is not as contagious as cold or flu, though it is spread in a similar way

To be exposed, a person would have to spend at least 15 hours a week in close contact with an infected person to be infected themselves, the health department reported.

Those who have had close contact with the infected person are being notified by the health department to be tested.

Those with questions about testing and exposure can contact the Delaware County Health Department Wellness hotline Monday through Friday, 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, or email at DelcoWellness@co.delaware.pa.us.

Find out more about the TB case reported at Penn Wood Middle School in the William Penn School District at delcopa.gov/health.

