Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
TheConversationAU

After years of austerity, Revive writes the next chapter in Australian literary culture

The Albanese government’s Revive is Australia’s first national cultural policy in ten years. The last was the Gillard government’s Creative Australia in 2013. Revive promises to “empower our talented artists and arts organisations”, reaching new audiences “and telling stories in compelling new ways”. At this morning’s launch, there was a particular emphasis on support for the literary sector, which Arts Minister Tony Burke – who famously starts his day reading poetry – acknowledged has been deeply underfunded in the past. A new body, Writers Australia, will be established within Creative Australia, a restored and revived version of the long-running Australia...
San Diego Union-Tribune

Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India

India's Adani Group, run by Asia's richest man, has hit back at a report from U_S_-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it "malicious", "baseless" and full of "selective misinformation."
San Diego Union-Tribune

Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya's growing capital?

As clean water runs short, one of Africa's fastest growing cities is struggling to balance the needs of creating jobs and protecting the environment, and the population of over 4 million feels the strain
The Guardian

Red Memory by Tania Branigan review – the Cultural Revolution up close

In the 1990s, something odd happened in Beijing’s burgeoning fine dining scene. Among the chic eateries, restaurants emerged with very simple dishes: meat and vegetables cooked in plain style with few frills. The diners were not there just for the cuisine, but to relive the experience of a period generally considered a disaster: the Cultural Revolution of 1966-76. The plain dishes were meant to invoke a time of restrained, austere living, when people thought of the collective rather than the individual. Only the sky-high prices reminded diners that they were living in a time of Chinese capitalism.
ScienceBlog.com

Report acts as ‘playbook’ for gov’t. action/implementation of AI capability in helping tackle climate challenges

There is a new report: “Climate Change and AI: Recommendations for Government Action,” a joint study from the Centre for AI & Climate and Climate Change AI. It seems quite timely, in fact, given that conditions all across the world, it would appear, have returned to what they were pre-COVID outbreak with climate matters, especially, and, to a lesser degree, artificial intelligence (AI) front-and-center matters on the minds of many.
ScienceBlog.com

European farms mix things up to guard against food-supply shocks

Greater diversification could help agriculture withstand climate, economic and geopolitical crises. ‘Items in this section have limited availability due to supplier production issues,’ ‘Sorry, temporarily out of stock’ and ‘Sold out’ are all signs that became familiar as recent global upheavals exposed how precarious our food supply is.

