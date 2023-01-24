Read full article on original website
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
South Korea drops indoor anti-COVID mask mandate, infection fears linger
SEOUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - South Korea on Monday scrapped a face mask mandate for most indoor public places in a major step to loosen COVID-19 rules, but many residents opted to keep wearing coverings due to lingering concerns over infections.
U.S. issues another warning of possible terrorist attacks in Turkey
ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The U.S. embassy in Turkey warned Americans on Monday of possible attacks against churches, synagogues, and diplomatic missions in Istanbul, marking its second such notice in four days, following Koran-burning incidents in Europe.
After years of austerity, Revive writes the next chapter in Australian literary culture
The Albanese government’s Revive is Australia’s first national cultural policy in ten years. The last was the Gillard government’s Creative Australia in 2013. Revive promises to “empower our talented artists and arts organisations”, reaching new audiences “and telling stories in compelling new ways”. At this morning’s launch, there was a particular emphasis on support for the literary sector, which Arts Minister Tony Burke – who famously starts his day reading poetry – acknowledged has been deeply underfunded in the past. A new body, Writers Australia, will be established within Creative Australia, a restored and revived version of the long-running Australia...
San Diego Union-Tribune
Adani accuses short-seller Hindenburg of attacking India
India's Adani Group, run by Asia's richest man, has hit back at a report from U_S_-based short-seller Hindenburg Research, calling it "malicious", "baseless" and full of "selective misinformation."
The Wire review – locals deal with razor-sharp border fence in migrant study
Documentary sheds light on responses to a fence designed to keep migrants of the EU Schengen area, a dizzyingly complex issue
Staying the course: Five questions for the ECB
LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank looks set on Thursday to deliver another large interest rate rise to curb inflation. What it does after that is less certain.
Thousands of offshore companies with UK property still not stating real owners
Imminent deadline to sign up to Companies House register aimed at flushing out secretive owners will be missed by many firms
San Diego Union-Tribune
Is there hope for a dying river in Kenya's growing capital?
As clean water runs short, one of Africa's fastest growing cities is struggling to balance the needs of creating jobs and protecting the environment, and the population of over 4 million feels the strain
Red Memory by Tania Branigan review – the Cultural Revolution up close
In the 1990s, something odd happened in Beijing’s burgeoning fine dining scene. Among the chic eateries, restaurants emerged with very simple dishes: meat and vegetables cooked in plain style with few frills. The diners were not there just for the cuisine, but to relive the experience of a period generally considered a disaster: the Cultural Revolution of 1966-76. The plain dishes were meant to invoke a time of restrained, austere living, when people thought of the collective rather than the individual. Only the sky-high prices reminded diners that they were living in a time of Chinese capitalism.
ScienceBlog.com
Report acts as ‘playbook’ for gov’t. action/implementation of AI capability in helping tackle climate challenges
There is a new report: “Climate Change and AI: Recommendations for Government Action,” a joint study from the Centre for AI & Climate and Climate Change AI. It seems quite timely, in fact, given that conditions all across the world, it would appear, have returned to what they were pre-COVID outbreak with climate matters, especially, and, to a lesser degree, artificial intelligence (AI) front-and-center matters on the minds of many.
ScienceBlog.com
European farms mix things up to guard against food-supply shocks
Greater diversification could help agriculture withstand climate, economic and geopolitical crises. ‘Items in this section have limited availability due to supplier production issues,’ ‘Sorry, temporarily out of stock’ and ‘Sold out’ are all signs that became familiar as recent global upheavals exposed how precarious our food supply is.
