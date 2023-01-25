PennDOT lifts local road restrictions
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored speed limits and lifted restrictions in the area.
Some restrictions may remain in effect in other areas of the state.Winter storm bringing snow, sleet and rain
The restrictions were put into place during the winter storm.
For the latest roadway updates, visit 511pa.com .
