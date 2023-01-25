ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PennDOT lifts local road restrictions

By Michael Reiner
 3 days ago

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored speed limits and lifted restrictions in the area.

Some restrictions may remain in effect in other areas of the state.

Winter storm bringing snow, sleet and rain

The restrictions were put into place during the winter storm.

For the latest roadway updates, visit 511pa.com .

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.

WKBN

WKBN

