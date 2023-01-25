PennDOT lifts local road restrictions

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has restored speed limits and lifted restrictions in the area.

Some restrictions may remain in effect in other areas of the state.

The restrictions were put into place during the winter storm.

For the latest roadway updates, visit 511pa.com .

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.

