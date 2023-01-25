Read full article on original website
u.today
XRP, Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) Five Years' Time Prediction Made by John Deaton

Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be a year for crypto markets to try and survive, and 'heal and rebuild narrative'
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz is still mostly upbeat about crypto in 2023. "The outlook for crypto is not horrible, but it's not great," Novogratz told CNBC. The bitcoin bull said crypto brokerage Genesis' liquidity woes are hanging over the industry. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says 2023 will be...
dailyhodl.com
Whales Move Over $363,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP in Several Transactions – Here’s Where the Crypto’s Going
Deep-pocketed whales are suddenly moving more than $363 million in Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP after Bitcoin reclaims the $21,000 mark. According to blockchain tracker and whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, whales are moving in three separate transactions a combined 11,611 Bitcoin valued at time of writing for $240,675,134. In the largest...
Jim Cramer Tells Investors To Stick With Gold: 'Ignore Crypto Cheerleaders Now That Bitcoin's Bouncing'
Jim Cramer, CNBC’s Mad Money Host warned investors to not get caught up in the hype surrounding crypto despite Bitcoin’s BTC/USD recent gains. Instead, he recommended that investors look to gold. What Happened: Cramer delved into the analysis presented by Garner, the senior commodity market strategist and broker...
Cathie Wood's flagship ARK ETF is having one of its strongest months ever as traders bet high inflation is in the rear view
Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management is having a killer start to the year, with all eight of the firm's exchange-traded funds on track to gain in January. In particular, the famed money manger's flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) may have one of its strongest monthly performances ever. ARKK is up 26% in the past month, trading at $38 on Tuesday.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
ambcrypto.com
Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) Price Prediction 2025-2030: SHIB’s gala party to begin soon
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX had a negative impact on the SHIB coin. It is the 16th largest cryptocurrency today, with a market capitalization of $4.9 billion. SHIB is currently the second-most popular memecoin, trailing only behind Dogecoin (DOGE).
Elon Musk's net worth skyrockets nearly $11 billion in 2 days as the Tesla CEO defends his 'funding secured' tweet in trial
Elon Musk's wealth soared by nearly $11 billion since he took the stand on Friday in the "funding secured" trial. The Tesla CEO 's net worth rose $10.6 billion to $145.2 billion, marking the biggest two-day gain since November. Musk's gain in wealth comes as he defends his 2018 tweet...
Stimulus checks of more than $3,000 delivered in the United States
Thousands of Americans are receiving a postal check worth $3000.00 USD or more. The first thing you should know is that those eligible to receive these checks will need to fill out an application.
Jim Cramer Likes This Stock Up 65% In A Month: 'I Bless That For A Trade To $25'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Paysafe Limited PSFE is a good company. "I bless that for a trade to $25," he added. Shares of Paysafe have rebounded 65% in the past month, but remain 50% lower than a year ago. When asked about Teck Resources...
If You Bought Microsoft Stock Ahead Of The Conference Call, Jim Cramer Says You Are One Of The 'Dumbest People' He's 'Ever Seen'
Jim Cramer has long said to wait to hear from management on conference calls before buying names where guidance is held back. That advice could have saved Microsoft Corp MSFT investors a good chunk of change following Tuesday's quarterly results. What Happened: Microsoft reported fiscal second-quarter earnings after the close...
Motley Fool
1 Warren Buffett Stock to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett values companies with high brand loyalty and consistent long-term growth, and Apple is a champion of both. As a result, Apple is by far Berkshire Hathaway's biggest holding. Additionally, the company has made promising strides in 2023 toward boosting iPhone profits and diversifying revenue. You’re reading a free...
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Crypto Analyst Michaël Van De Poppe Predicts Bitcoin To Reach This Level: 'Second Half Of The Year Won't Be Great'
Crypto Analyst Michaël van de Poppe predicts that the second half of 2023 won't be kind to crypto markets. What Happened: The analyst tweeted that the markets remain in a recessionary period. He anticipates that the second half of the year won't be great “but in between there we'll be having some more relief.”
dailyhodl.com
Largest Crypto Wallets To Support Major Shiba Inu (SHIB) Upgrade As Dogecoin Rival Holds 70% Gains Year-to-Date
A leading cryptocurrency hardware wallet provider plans to support Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) major upgrade to the blockchain project. Ledger says plans are already underway to integrate SHIB’s layer-2 blockchain called Shibarium, which is expected for release this year. During Ledger’s new Twitter “Ask Us Anything” session, a Shibarium...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Who Nailed 2023 Bitcoin Rally Says Real BTC Move Is Yet To Come – Here Are His Targets
The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this month says BTC still has more upside potential despite the king crypto’s nearly 38% year-to-date surge. Pseudonymous analyst DonAlt tells his 456,500 Twitter followers that near the end of this month, BTC could see an influx of fresh capital from high timeframe (HTF) investors.
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
NASDAQ
1 Stunning Growth Stock Set to Soar by 2,700%, According to Cathie Wood
In 2020, it seemed that Cathie Wood's stock picks couldn't miss. Her flagship Ark Innovation ETF rocketed upward by 149% for the year, turning her into a Wall Street star. Then, the bottom dropped out of the tech sector, and the fund that once seemed invulnerable plummeted, falling 77% from its peak. Wood is undeterred, however. She's been doubling down on her strategy of buying the most disruptive and innovative companies out there. She notes that previous bear markets have yielded remarkable opportunities for investors with a long-term mindset.
Yields Have Totally Collapsed: 7 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks With Huge Dividends to Grab Now
Long rates have collapsed, a sign that the bond market thinks the economy will face a recession at some point this year. Here are seven top stocks that look like solid ideas for conservative growth and income investors now.
cryptogazette.com
The “Real” Bitcoin Move Is Yet To Come – New BTC Price Targets
More and more analysts are saying that the real move for Bitcoin is around the corner. Check out some of the most bullish reports below and find out what we can expect from the king coin. Bitcoin expects massive price moves. The popular analyst who correctly called Bitcoin’s rally this...
