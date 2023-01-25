ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aston, PA

Neumann University Senior Lands Internship in Washington, D.C.

VISTA.Today
VISTA.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EsS6B_0kQh0DeC00
Marlene Konadu-AdjeiPhoto byLinkedIn

Marlene Konadu-Adjei, a Political Science major at Neumann University will spend the entire spring semester in Washington, D.C., as an intern for the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation (CBCF). She is one of only 26 students in the country who was accepted for this competitive internship.

A senior, Konadu-Adjei will learn about policymaking and the legislative process during her time with the foundation. Typical duties include making constituent calls, attending hearings, drafting a bill, writing memos and op-eds, and creating social media posts.

She will be assigned to a member of Congress but doesn’t yet know which one.

“I’m originally from the Bronx, but I live in Middletown, so I’m hoping they might pair me with someone from New York or Delaware,” she explained.

Konadu-Adjei believes that the experience will help her achieve her career goal.

“I want to be an immigration lawyer at some point in my life, but I also want to get into policy-making and government as well. I know that, as a lawyer, you really need to understand the ins and outs of legislation and the policy process.”

The internship, which includes housing and a stipend, demands each student’s full-time focus.

“It requires you not to be enrolled in any classes because of how busy and jam-packed our schedules are. Dean Al Mueller (School of Arts and Sciences) enrolled me in a 15-credit internship course so that I would be able to graduate on time and still be able to do the internship.”

Marlene Konadu-Adjei discovered the internship through her own research on Google, social media sites, and Handshake, a platform that connects students with employers. To qualify, she was required to apply, submit two letters of recommendation, and impress CBCF staff during an interview.

The CBCF was founded in 1976 as a nonprofit, nonpartisan public policy research and educational institute. According to the CBCF website, its mission is “to advance the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy, and educating the public.”

The foundation describes its internship programs as experiences that “prepare college students and young professionals to become principled leaders, skilled policy analysts, and informed advocates by exposing them to the processes that develop national policies and implement them – from Capitol Hill to federal field offices.”

To learn more about Neumann University in Aston, visit www.neumann.edu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU’s Weekly Research Seminars Cover Array of Sustainability Topics

Every Wednesday at 12 PM, West Chester University’s Office of Sustainability (OoS) offers a look at how WCU scholars, students, and staff explore and apply principles of environmental, social, and economic sustainability in their research and on-campus work. At 50 minutes each, these Sustainability Research and Practice Seminars introduce an array of topics related to sustainability in easily digestible segments. Free and open to both campus and community, they are presented via Zoom (link below) or in person in Sykes Student Union 255 A/B.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

WCU Speech-Language Pathology Graduate Students to Earn ‘Cloaks of Compassion’

A formal White Coat Ceremony, as a rite of passage marking the end of coursework and the beginning of hands-on clinical work with patients, will be held on Friday, Jan. 27, 2-4 PM, for WCU speech-language pathology graduate students in West Chester University’s new Sciences & Engineering Center and The Commons, Room 108, located on campus at 155 University Avenue in West Chester. During the ceremony, white coats will be placed upon the shoulders of each graduate student by the faculty who have helped guide them to this next critical phase of professional development.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA.Today

Pennsylvania Auditor General Claims Chesco School District Raised Property Taxes in Annual ‘Shell Game’

Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor at his Jan. 25 press conference. Pa. Auditor General Timothy DeFoor released a statewide school-district audit that uncovered a legal (but suspect) practice. The study revealed 12 districts statewide raising local property taxes while holding millions of dollars in their general funds. DeFoor explained: “These...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
VISTA.Today

SCORE Can Help You Master the World of E-Commerce

For those who want to explore and learn about how to operate an E-Commerce business, SCORE Chester and Delaware County offers the following webinars and articles. The webinars are pre-recorded and available to watch for free. You will be asked to provide a name and email address prior to viewing.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Cream-O-Land Dairy to Purchase Clover Farms

A New Jersey dairy processor has agreed to purchase Clover Farms Dairy in Reading, Pennsylvania. Clover, an independent plant known for its bottled milk and Icy Tea, sent a letter to its dairy farm suppliers Jan. 18 informing them of the purchase by a subsidiary of Florence, New Jersey-based Cream-O-Land Dairy.
READING, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

VISTA.Today celebrates Chester County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of VISTA.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and DELCO.Today (Delaware County).

 https://vista.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy