Forsaken’s Frey shuts down Asmongold’s criticism with perfectly timed comeback

Twitch streamer Asmongold gets hilariously shut down by Forspoken’s main character after criticizing elements of the game’s narrative. Luminous Production’s Forspoken has earned criticism since its reveal thanks to the game’s dialogue, which fans and critics alike have called poorly written and cringe-inducing. Despite these mixed...
Comedian Dane Cook streams Warzone 2 but stream snipers ruin it immediately

Flash grenades in Modern Warfare 2 continue to be a little too good for the taste of many in the player base. Dane Cook, a popular comedian who tried his hand at Twitch streaming will probably hold the same opinion now after what happened to him on stream. Flashbangs, or...
Virus leaves FaZe Clan and claims owners “hated” him after anti-LGBT tweet

Former FaZe Clan streamer and YouTuber Talal ‘Virus’ Almalki has officially left the organization, citing issues with their treatment of him and even accusing senior members of the organization of “hating” him. Virus was the first member to join FaZe Clan that lived in the Middle...
BruceDropEmOff resigns from OTK less than a year after joining

Twitch streamer Bruce ‘BruceDropEmOff’ Condones revealed he has chosen to resign from OTK, leaving the company less than a year after first joining. BruceDropEmOff announced his departure from OTK via Twitter, with the streamer revealing that, “I have officially resigned from OTK, thank you for everything.” Despite only having just posted about his retirement, the Twitter post already has multiple comments of support from members of OTK.
Trainwreck outlines new Kick Creator Program to help pay “streamers of all sizes”

Streaming star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam has unveiled some details about the Creator Program for his new streaming service, Kick, with plans to “work toward financial security for all streamers of all sizes.”. Trainwreck was one of the biggest stars on Twitch with his gambling streams and regular...
Teen Wolf The Movie: Who is Eli’s mother? Derek’s son explained

In Teen Wolf: The Movie, Derek is a dad, but he seems to be a single parent – so, this leaves the question: who is Eli Hale’s mother?. Teen Wolf, the hit supernatural YA series from the early 2010s, went out with somewhat of a whimper in the late 2010s with its 100th episode. However, fans still remember the show fondly, namely for its fun characters, and the endless wars of who would end up with who.
Hilarious Firing Range glitch lets you fly infinitely in Apex Legends

An incredibly fun Apex Legends glitch has been discovered in the Firing Range that allows any character to fly infinitely and take to the skies. In Apex Legends, there’s only one character on the roster that can take to the skies at will and that’s Valkyrie, the Winged Avenger.
When is Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix?

When is Record of Ragnarok Season 2 Part 2 on Netflix? The hit anime has returned to Netflix with its second season, but when will new episodes come out on the streaming platform?. Record of Ragnarok is an anime adaptation of the Japanese manga series written by Shinya Umemura and...
Ludwig partners with MoistCr1TiKal as co-owner of Moist Esports

Moist Esports has announced that popular content creator Ludwig Ahgren has joined the organization as a co-owner. Moist Esports has another content creator joining its ownership circle, the organization announced on Twitter through a video featuring Ludwig and Charles ‘MoistCr1TiKal’ White. The organization was founded in 2021 by MoistCr1TiKal and has a strong presence in the Apex Legends, Rocket League, Guilty Gear Strive and Super Smash Bros. scenes.
What is Pro City? tarik’s 10-man Valorant server explained

Sentinels streamer and content creator Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik has put together a Valorant server for 10-man matches called Pro City. Here is everything you need to know about this exclusive lobby for NA’s best players. In the last few days, Valorant fans may have noticed a difference...
Chinese WoW players in tears amid Blizzard server shutdown: “I cried all night”

Chinese World of Warcraft players are utterly devastated as Blizzard servers have officially shut down all across the region, forcing many of the most popular games offline for good. At midnight on 24 January, Chinese WoW players took to social media to mourn the shutdown of World of Warcraft in...
Apex Legends finally adds DDOS protection in Ranked to save high-rank players

Respawn has announced that Apex Legends players in Diamond, Master, and Predator will receive DDOS protection in Ranked. Although a lot of Apex Legends players are satisfied taking on opponents in pubs, others want an extra level of competitiveness, and that’s where Ranked comes into play. In this mode,...
Overwatch 2 devs reveal plans to revamp ultimate charge for all heroes

Blizzard is planning to make some big changes to how ultimates work for all Overwatch 2 heroes in a future update. The third Overwatch 2 season is fast approaching and the developers have revealed how they’ll be spicing up ultimates in the near future during a recent community stream.
Marvel Snap Featured & Hot Locations: Which Location is in focus today?

Marvel Snap constantly rotates through new Featured and Hot Locations in order to keep the game fresh. So from a look at the current Location in focus to a rundown on how it all works, here’s everything you need to know. With Marvel Snap, players need to worry about...

