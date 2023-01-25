Read full article on original website
Proposal would eliminate one-third of Ohio’s code for rules and regulations
The DeWine administration has proposed eliminating one-third of the Ohio Administrative Code which details rules and regulations for more than 300 state agencies and divisions. The administrative code contains more than 17.4 million words for the agencies and the businesses and organizations that fall under their authority. Lt. Gov. Jon...
TRAIN Act hopes to curb post-COVID nursing shortage
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The long shadow of COVID still hangs over many professions, but none have struggled as much as nursing. So many were driven away by the pressure and danger that it’s become a years-long campaign to hire them back. But with so many having left the field—Congress is focused on making sure […]
Inspectors say Ohio Dollar General workers exposed to hazards, fire danger
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio (WTRF) — Federal safety inspectors from OSHA found that Dollar General exposed its workers in Ohio to multiple hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. OSHA inspectors found violations at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location. OSHA began a complaint inspection on Aug. 31, 2022, at the West Lafayette store […]
Ohio's emergency fund and its impact on state residents
Ohio has a very large, very healthy so-called rainy day fund. State leaders brag about the billions stashed away for an emergency. Leaders don’t tend to mention that all that money is raking in millions more in interest thanks to the recent rate hikes at the Federal Reserve. We...
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
Ohio fishing license
Fishing is a popular pastime in Ohio, and with so many bodies of water to choose from, it's easy to see why. However, before you can cast your line, it's important to make sure that you have a valid fishing license.
The Ballot Bulletin: Ohio governor signs bill amending election laws
Welcome to The Ballot Bulletin, where we track developments in election policy at the federal, state, and local levels. This is the final monthly edition of The Ballot Bulletin. Starting February 3, this newsletter will be sent weekly on Fridays, featuring several new charts and visuals of the latest bills and legislative activity from Ballotpedia’s Election Administration Legislation Tracker. Each week, we’ll give you the latest on noteworthy election-related bills in state legislatures, recent bill activity, and a look at the big picture—how many bills have been signed into law? By members of which political party? And more.
Ohio is seen as a test state for solar farms. An increasing number of counties are banning them
Ohio led the nation in solar and wind farm rejections in 2022, according to an author and podcaster tracking such data. Robert Bryce says more than 40 Ohio townships banned either wind or solar, or both, in 2022. He says that's a direct result of Senate Bill 52, which gives local governments control. Butler County is one county banning them.
How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries
And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition.
Fewer Parents Are Vaccinating Kids, and Ohio Is Dealing with the Fallout
This Entire Neighborhood in Ohio is Eerily Abandoned
Ohio is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay.
New photo ID law intended to limit voter fraud may impact Ohio veterans, others
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A new Ohio law that will require a government-authorized photo ID to vote in person may make it more difficult, and possibly even prevent some Ohioans from voting. House Bill 458, a bill that modifies voter ID laws and absentee voting, received Gov. Mike DeWine’s signature on...
Just who are these people on SNAP about to see cuts in food stamp help? In Ohio, a lot of workers and families with children
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in March will impact hundreds of thousands of Ohio households of all backgrounds, from older Ohioans and married couples to two-worker households and those with disabilities, according to the latest census estimates. From ahead of the pandemic in 2019 to...
Columbia Gas of Ohio customers to see $20 in fixed charge increases over 5 years
On Thursday, the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approved Columbia Gas of Ohio's request to raise its fixed-monthly cost from $36 a month to nearly $60 a month over the next five years for residential users. The fixed monthly charge is incurred before a customer uses any natural gas. Consumers...
Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind
The first couple days of the Larry Householder/Matt Borges/FirstEnergy political bribery, billion dollar bailout corruption scandal conjured up stereotypical scenes from a poorly written movie: Fat cat politicians and lobbyists jet-setting on private corporate planes to D.C. to wine and dine at expensive steakhouses with other fat cat corporate executives. I imagine glasses of Scotch […] The post Rampant ‘good old boys’ corruption is robbing Ohioans blind appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Jim Renacci announces PAC to flip school boards in Ohio to counter 'woke' policy
Former Ohio Republican Congressman Jim Renacci Thursday announced a new political action committee to try to flip Ohio school boards with conservative-leaning candidates. Renacci said in a news release that the new Save Our Schools Ohio PAC will help candidates raise funds and will use data to identify "dozens" of key local school board races.
Ohio reports 8,155 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Jan. 26
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ohio stayed nearly the same as last week, showing a slight uptick from 7,961 last week to 8,155 this week. The last time that the state’s weekly case number was about 8,000 was in April. Ohio has been...
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
