Rickey Smiley Morning Show

A ‘Girls Trip’ Sequel Is Underway And It Might Be Filmed in Ghana

By Shannon Dawson
 3 days ago

Source: Jonathan Bachman / Getty

It’s official! Tiffany Haddish, Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, and Jada Pinkett Smith will soon hit the road for another girls’ trip!

Over the weekend at the Sundance Film Festival, Girls Trip co-screenwriter Tracy Oliver confirmed that the 2017 comedy would have a sequel. According to Oliver, the Flossy Posse might be heading to the motherland for their next wild excursion.

“No one else knows this, and [producer] Will Packer might kill me, but we’re looking to set it in Ghana,” the writer and producer said during a Variety Q&A session for her Amazon Prime Video Series Harlem.

When asked if the script for the film was complete, Oliver added: “It’s definitely due.”

Girls Trip , directed by Malcolm D. Lee, follows four best friends known as the Flossy Posse (played by Haddish, Hall, Latifah, and Smith) as they embark on a fun trip to the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. The film was a hit at the box office following its release in 2017. It grossed $140 million worldwide on a “modest” budget of $16 million , according to Variety .

During an interview with Good Morning America in 2022, film producer Will Packer first announced that a sequel of the popular flick was “underway.”

“Can’t we all use a post-pandemic trip, my friend? I think that the time is actually right, and this is something that I will tell you and break right now at GMA : the Girls Trip 2 sequel, we are underway,” he said.

Some fans were worried that there wouldn’t be a sequel

Some fans were worried that the Girls Trip sequel would never see the light of day. In 2020, Tiffany Haddish revealed to the HuffPost that she and her Girls Trip co-stars met up for a two-hour zoom meeting to brainstorm ideas for the sequel after production plans stalled due to the pandemic.

“We might decide not to even make it Girls Trip, ” Haddish cautioned at the time. “Maybe we’ll do a different story just in case no one wants to make Girls Trip 2 .”

Thankfully, we won’t have to worry about that anymore. Are you excited about Girls Trip 2? Sound off in the comments section.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eGK4w_0kQge6oA00

