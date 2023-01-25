ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint

MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse

WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
WAUKESHA, WI
communityjournal.net

Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours

In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
KTAR News

Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. They got away with more than $100,000. These trucks are typically bullet-proof and transport large amounts of money. Officials say around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the employees of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy, 11, shot while inside his home

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring, only 3 minutes from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen

MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
MILWAUKEE, WI

