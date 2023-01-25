Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
In 2002, a 7-year-old girl was approached by a strange woman at school. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Alexis?Fatim HemrajMilwaukee, WI
Related
WISN
Brieon Green's family wants jail surveillance video of his death released to public
MILWAUKEE — The family of a 21-year-old man who died in custody at the Milwaukee County Jail Thursday demanded more transparency. Brieon Green’s family, their legal team, and the Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (MAARPR) spoke out about what it saw when reviewing the surveillance video at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee fatal crash; woman accused 'intoxicated:' complaint
MILWAUKEE - A 49-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a fatal crash that happened in downtown Milwaukee in July 2022. The accused is Kimberly Williams – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle. Homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle...
WISN
New charges filed in Waukesha day care abuse
WAUKESHA, Wis. — New charges have been issued in a day care abuse case in Waukesha. Heather Miller, 49, is facing three additional felony counts. Her supervisors at The Lawrence School day care are also now charged for failing to stop the alleged abuse. Miller was already facing child...
communityjournal.net
Eighteen shot, Four dead, in 48 hours
In a little over 48 hours this past weekend there were 18 people shot in Milwaukee in various incidents with 4 dead. Two of the victims were teenagers, ages 14 and 15. 9 children have been victims of gun violence so far this year with most injured and survived. In some of the incidents more than one person was shot with arguments being one of the factors involved. Police advise there are too many guns out in the streets. Alcohol and drinking also comes into play with some of the violence. There appears to be no reason for some of these incidents. What can be done to deal with these incidents? Is there anything that really can be done that would have an effect?
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, 7th and Becher; man wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25 near 7th and Becher. It happened around 9 a.m. Police say the victim, a 29-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.
Fugitive wanted in Milwaukee for 2020 murder arrested in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A fugitive wanted for a murder in Wisconsin over two years ago was arrested Tuesday in Phoenix, authorities said. Brandon Gladney, 34, had been on the run since he allegedly shot his cousin to death outside a Milwaukee convenience story in May 2020, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a press release Wednesday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee armored truck robbery near 79th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for the people who robbed an armored truck at 79th and Capitol on Thursday morning, Jan. 26. They got away with more than $100,000. These trucks are typically bullet-proof and transport large amounts of money. Officials say around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, the employees of...
Milwaukee murder suspect arrested in Arizona after 2 years on the run
A Milwaukee murder suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals Task Force members in Arizona on Tuesday after being on the run for two years.
MKE's presiding judge: Why courts are tied when it comes to reckless driving
If you get a traffic ticket in Milwaukee, you are likely heading to municipal court. There is now a new leader of the city courts, Presiding Judge Phil Chavez.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shooting, apparent robbery on Milwaukee's north side
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded Wednesday, Jan. 25 in what police said appears to be a robbery. It happened near 21st and Burleigh around 2:20 p.m. The victim, 34, was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police are looking for the alleged robber. Anyone with information...
11-year-old Milwaukee boy shot near 65th and Silver Spring
An 11-year-old child was shot near 65th and Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police say the Milwaukee boy was shot around 6:15 p.m. He was taken to a local hospital with non-fatal injuries.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee boy, 11, shot while inside his home
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee boy, 11, was shot Wednesday night, Jan. 25 near 65th and Silver Spring, only 3 minutes from the Milwaukee Police Department's District 4 station. It happened around 6 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. Investigators are looking...
WISN
Milwaukee police arrested kids 485 times last year for stolen cars, armed robberies
MILWAUKEE — New numbers show Milwaukee Police Department arrested children hundreds of times last year on suspicion of stealing cars and committing armed robberies. All of the numbers are for kids under the age of 16. In 2022, MPD said they arrested children 409 times for auto thefts and...
WISN
11-year-old recovering after being shot, shooter on the loose
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old Milwaukee boy, shot in the back and arm, is recovering tonight in the hospital, according to his family. Milwaukee police said the boy was inside the home on 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive when someone fired shots into the home. WISN 12 News spoke...
New youth prison facility in Milwaukee gets final signature from Mayor Johnson
The plan to build a new youth prison facility on Milwaukee's northwest side moves forward after years of working to replace Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.
WISN
Injured 11-year-old boy latest victim of gun violence in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — An 11-year-old boy was shot Wednesday night near 65th Street and Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee. Police the shooting happened about 6:15 p.m., not far from the District 4 police station. The boy, Nasir, was taken to an area hospital and is expected to survive. "Same little...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police guns accidentally discharged, video shows incidents
Milwaukee police are in the process of swapping out guns that the union said accidentally discharged. Newly released video underscores the problem.
WISN
Dating app 'predator' pleads not guilty to charges in Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE — The Racine man accused of drugging and stealing from women will stand trial. Timothy Olson had a preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County court Tuesday morning. Investigators say he used dating apps to meet some of his alleged victims. In this case, Olson is facing kidnapping and burglary...
WISN
14-year-old charged with shooting, killing 14-year-old, injuring another teen
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors charged a 14-year-old Milwaukee boy with shooting and killing another 14-year-old on Saturday and injuring his 13-year-old brother. The 14-year-old suspect, who WISN 12 News is not naming at this time, faces first-degree reckless homicide and first-degree reckless injury charges, along with possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash; 2 vehicle collide near Sherman and Roosevelt
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26 near Sherman and Roosevelt. It happened around 2:15 a.m. The driver of vehicle #1, a 49-year-old Milwaukee man was traveling southbound on N. Sherman Blvd, at W. Roosevelt Drive, when a collision occurred with another vehicle (vehicle #2) containing two occupants. That vehicle was traveling westbound on W. Roosevelt Dr, at N. Sherman Blvd.
Comments / 0