Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingrumors.net
Mystery Solved: Missing WWE Star Explains Her Four Month Absence
That’s a good reason. There are all kinds of reasons for a wrestler to miss time from the ring and some of them are a lot more serious than others. Sometimes a situation can cause a wrestler to just vanish from the public eye out of nowhere and there is not much that can be done about it. That seems to be the situation again with a WWE star who has been missing for a long time.
wrestlingrumors.net
Extension Granted: Sami Zayn’s Original Plans With The Bloodline Were Very, Very Different
It wasn’t in the cards. WWE has a lot going on at any given time and it can be a bit difficult to keep track of everything taking place at once. You know a special story or moment when you see one though and that is certainly the case with the top story in WWE today. However, it turns out that the original plan for the angle went a lot differently than what wound up on television.
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Happy Return? Controversial WWE Star Discussed For Possible Royal Rumble Return
That would be a return. There have been all kinds of roster changes in WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are finishing up. This very well may include the Royal Rumble, where several surprise names are known to show up again after lengthy absences. Now there is a rumor that a former WWE Women’s Champion may be making an appearance.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of Facing The Rock At WrestleMania
Believe that. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed a number of topics. The biggest was the rumors circulating that he would be facing The Rock at WrestleMania. Below is what Reigns had to say:. “That’s been...
wrestlingrumors.net
It Happened Again: Another AEW Star Out Of Action With An Injury
It keeps happening. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never want to see someone put on the shelf for any length of time. While the majority of injuries to wrestlers take place inside the ring, there are some that happen away from action that can still slow things down. That has happened again, as an AEW star is out of action for the time being with an injury.
wrestlingrumors.net
Double Shot: Two More Possible WWE Returns For The Royal Rumble
Welcome back? The Royal Rumble is taking place this weekend and that means it is the season for returning wrestlers. The question about the show’s namesake matches is who will be showing up after not being around for a long time. That can make for some interesting guesses, but now we have a good idea of two more stars who are making their returns.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – January 27, 2023
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Kentucky and in this case that means it’s time for Hangman Page to face Wheeler Yuta on his way to next week’s showdown with Jon Moxley. Other than that, Jamie Hayter is in a Women’s Title eliminator match and we should be in for a treat there. The show continues to be up and down, but maybe they can make it work this week. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Not For Her: Update On Why Ronda Rousey Is Not Working The WWE Royal Rumble
There’s a reason for that. There are certain wrestlers who bring a star power into the company that cannot be manufactured. Whether it is success elsewhere, a natural charisma or success in another field, that wrestler feels like they are something special and the fans often notice. The promotion can as well, and now that star power is preventing someone from being on a show.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s There: John Cena Reportedly Set For Something At WWE Royal Rumble
He’s a big deal. There are certain wrestlers who become the biggest stars in WWE and you know them when you see them. It makes a difference to have one of them around as it makes any show they are on feel that much bigger. WWE still has a small handful of that kind of stars around and now one of them seems ready to make an appearance at one of the biggest shows of the year.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023
It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that means we have some final pushes to make to get us to the big event. In this case, we are probably going to have some more names added to the Royal Rumbles, but there is also a Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa match that will probably involve the Bloodline. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – January 25, 2023
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Explains How The Fiend “Died”
So he’s gone? Gimmicks and characters are difficult things to figure out in wrestling as wrestlers have to find the right one for them. There are all kinds of different ways to present a star and balancing things out is quite the task. Sometimes a wrestler is able to put together something completely unique but now, one of those characters seems to be done completely.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Mend: Update On Wrestling Legend’s Health Status, Leaving Hospital Soon
That’s a step forward. Wrestlers have to deal with a lot of issues during their careers, but some of those problems do not go away once they retire from the ring. Several health issues can continue, including some that might happen to anyone at any time. Now a wrestling legend is dealing with some serious health problems, but things might be looking a bit better.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Other Side: There Is Another Reason The Briscoes Were Not Allowed On AEW TV
There is more to it than that. Sadly, one of the biggest wrestling stories of the year so far has been the death of Jay Briscoe last week due to a car crash. The wrestling world has poured out tribute after tribute to Briscoe, including a special match this week on Dynamite with his brother Mark defeating Jay Lethal. It was the first time a Briscoe appeared on AEW TV and now we know a bit more about why.
wrestlingrumors.net
Kevin Owens: “Everybody’s Also Kind of Happy That [Stephanie McMahon] Gets To Take This Time For Herself”
The San Antonio Express-News recently interviewed WWE superstar Kevin Owens to promote the upcoming Royal Rumble event this Saturday. He discussed a number of topics, including his upcoming championship match with Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, Stephanie McMahon and more. Below are some highlights from the interview:. On his championship match...
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Continues To Erase Bryan Danielson From Its History
The new history. There have been all kinds of moments and incidents throughout WWE history, some of which are more notable than others. In most cases, the issues are written in black and white, but there are some cases that can be a bit more of a gray area. Now WWE is changing something up from what once was pretty straightforward to something a bit more complicated.
wrestlingrumors.net
REVIEW: Royal Rumble 2003: When The Rumble Doesn’t Mean As Much
Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over ten years now and have reviewed over 5,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net, starting today. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
wrestlingrumors.net
Jay Briscoe: A Celebration Of Life Results
As you might have guessed, this is a special show honoring the life of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. The show was filmed after last week’s AEW taping and features special matches, plus presumably tributes and maybe classic matches from Briscoe’s career. That should be more than enough so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Royal Rumble 2023 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s that time of year again as we are beginning the Road To Wrestlemania. That means we are going to be seeing some of the biggest shows of the year and things are about to get a lot more exciting. WWE has done a nice job setting up the Royal Rumble matches this year as there are a lot of open spots remaining, though the men’s match is more or less a two horse race. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
She’s Out: More On Stephanie McMahon’s Decision To Leave WWE
She had a reason. WWE has been undergoing a lot of changes in recent months and most of them involve people named McMahon. One of these is Stephanie McMahon, who retired from the company and very well may never be back. This comes as her father Vince is taking over WWE again, and now we know a bit more being Stephanie’s thought process that led to her decision.
Comments / 0