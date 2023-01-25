Read full article on original website
F4WOnline
AEW Dark taping spoilers: Former WWE NXT, MLW wrestlers debut
The former Bodhi Hayward and EJ Nduka both made their AEW debuts.
wrestlingrumors.net
Extension Granted: Sami Zayn’s Original Plans With The Bloodline Were Very, Very Different
It wasn’t in the cards. WWE has a lot going on at any given time and it can be a bit difficult to keep track of everything taking place at once. You know a special story or moment when you see one though and that is certainly the case with the top story in WWE today. However, it turns out that the original plan for the angle went a lot differently than what wound up on television.
New York Post
Logan Paul, Ricochet stun pro wrestling fans with electric Royal Rumble moment
It’s been months since Logan Paul was in a wrestling ring because he was recovering from a torn ACL. On Saturday night, the YouTube star made his return to WWE in the 30-man Royal Rumble match and had an electric moment with fellow high-flyer Ricochet. Paul entered the match as the 29th participant. He entered the ring, and he was immediately met with punches from Austin Theory, Seth Rollins and Ricochet. Paul was able to battle out of that and avoid elimination from big man Braun Strowman. Paul, at one point, was on the apron and in dangerous territory and could have been eliminated if someone pushed...
wrestlingrumors.net
Another Happy Return? Controversial WWE Star Discussed For Possible Royal Rumble Return
That would be a return. There have been all kinds of roster changes in WWE in recent months and there is nothing to suggest that they are finishing up. This very well may include the Royal Rumble, where several surprise names are known to show up again after lengthy absences. Now there is a rumor that a former WWE Women’s Champion may be making an appearance.
wrestlingrumors.net
He’s In For Now: Former WWE Star Set For AEW Debut
New home? The rise of AEW has changed the way the wrestling world works, including the wrestlers. One of the biggest changes has been the rise of a new big budget wrestling promotion where wrestlers can go, meaning more wrestlers are at work. If nothing else, it allows people who leave WWE to have another place to find work, and that is the case again as a former WWE star will be making his AEW debut.
wrestlingrumors.net
Already: Bray Wyatt Receives Surprise Designation On WWE SmackDown Roster
That’s a special place. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that adds up to quite a bit of talent. It takes a lot for someone to move up the ladder and reach the top of the pile but you know someone special when you see them. Now WWE is seeing something in one of its stars and thinks enough of them to put them above most of the roster all at once.
wrestlingrumors.net
Switch: WWE Changes Plans For Upcoming Women’s Title Matches
That’s different. We are officially in the busy season for WWE as the Road To WrestleMania is set to begin on Saturday at the Royal Rumble. That is the kind of show that changes the way WWE operates and several important moments can take place during the night. WWE has already changed things around on the show though and one big match is not going to take place.
wrestlingrumors.net
Impact Wrestling Results – January 26, 2023
The fallout from Hard To Kill continues and we are also on the way to No Surrender. The latter means that we need a new #1 contender and we will have one by the end of the night due to a six way elimination match. Other than that, Bully Ray now seems to have to deal with Mickie James and possibly Frankie Kazarian so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Rampage Results – January 27, 2023
Commentators: Jim Ross, Tony Schiavone, Excalibur, Chris Jericho. We’re still in Kentucky and in this case that means it’s time for Hangman Page to face Wheeler Yuta on his way to next week’s showdown with Jon Moxley. Other than that, Jamie Hayter is in a Women’s Title eliminator match and we should be in for a treat there. The show continues to be up and down, but maybe they can make it work this week. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Roman Reigns Addresses Rumors Of Facing The Rock At WrestleMania
Believe that. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was recently a guest on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he discussed a number of topics. The biggest was the rumors circulating that he would be facing The Rock at WrestleMania. Below is what Reigns had to say:. “That’s been...
wrestlingrumors.net
Not For Her: Update On Why Ronda Rousey Is Not Working The WWE Royal Rumble
There’s a reason for that. There are certain wrestlers who bring a star power into the company that cannot be manufactured. Whether it is success elsewhere, a natural charisma or success in another field, that wrestler feels like they are something special and the fans often notice. The promotion can as well, and now that star power is preventing someone from being on a show.
wrestlingrumors.net
SmackDown Results – January 27, 2023
It’s the go home show for the Royal Rumble and that means we have some final pushes to make to get us to the big event. In this case, we are probably going to have some more names added to the Royal Rumbles, but there is also a Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa match that will probably involve the Bloodline. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
It Happened Again: Another AEW Star Out Of Action With An Injury
It keeps happening. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and you never want to see someone put on the shelf for any length of time. While the majority of injuries to wrestlers take place inside the ring, there are some that happen away from action that can still slow things down. That has happened again, as an AEW star is out of action for the time being with an injury.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: Bray Wyatt Explains How The Fiend “Died”
So he’s gone? Gimmicks and characters are difficult things to figure out in wrestling as wrestlers have to find the right one for them. There are all kinds of different ways to present a star and balancing things out is quite the task. Sometimes a wrestler is able to put together something completely unique but now, one of those characters seems to be done completely.
wrestlingrumors.net
WATCH: WWE Continues To Erase Bryan Danielson From Its History
The new history. There have been all kinds of moments and incidents throughout WWE history, some of which are more notable than others. In most cases, the issues are written in black and white, but there are some cases that can be a bit more of a gray area. Now WWE is changing something up from what once was pretty straightforward to something a bit more complicated.
wrestlingrumors.net
On The Mend: Update On Wrestling Legend’s Health Status, Leaving Hospital Soon
That’s a step forward. Wrestlers have to deal with a lot of issues during their careers, but some of those problems do not go away once they retire from the ring. Several health issues can continue, including some that might happen to anyone at any time. Now a wrestling legend is dealing with some serious health problems, but things might be looking a bit better.
wrestlingrumors.net
AEW Dynamite Results – January 25, 2023
This is going to be an emotional one as the main event will feature the Jay Briscoe Tribute match between Mark Briscoe and Jay Lethal. If that’s not enough, we’re still on the way to Revolution and that means Bryan Danielson gets to wrestle again. This time he has to find a way around Brian Cage, which is quite the different opponent than he has had in recent weeks. Other than that, the Gunns and the Acclaimed are going to have family therapy, which could go in a few different ways. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jay Briscoe: A Celebration Of Life Results
As you might have guessed, this is a special show honoring the life of Jay Briscoe, who passed away last week. The show was filmed after last week’s AEW taping and features special matches, plus presumably tributes and maybe classic matches from Briscoe’s career. That should be more than enough so let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
Royal Rumble 2023 Preview, Predictions And Thoughts
It’s that time of year again as we are beginning the Road To Wrestlemania. That means we are going to be seeing some of the biggest shows of the year and things are about to get a lot more exciting. WWE has done a nice job setting up the Royal Rumble matches this year as there are a lot of open spots remaining, though the men’s match is more or less a two horse race. Let’s get to it.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Other Side: There Is Another Reason The Briscoes Were Not Allowed On AEW TV
There is more to it than that. Sadly, one of the biggest wrestling stories of the year so far has been the death of Jay Briscoe last week due to a car crash. The wrestling world has poured out tribute after tribute to Briscoe, including a special match this week on Dynamite with his brother Mark defeating Jay Lethal. It was the first time a Briscoe appeared on AEW TV and now we know a bit more about why.
