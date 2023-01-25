Read full article on original website
The Undertaker Responds To Bray Wyatt After Raw 30
WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker had a simple three-word response for Bray Wyatt following their ‘passing of the torch’ moment at Raw 30. The 23rd January 2023 edition of Monday Night Raw was a celebration of the stars past and present who had been involved with the red brand over the last three decades. However, LA Knight wanted to make a real name for himself, challenging any of the guests from the past in the back to step up and challenge him.
Bray Wyatt Breaks Character To Comment On Segment With The Undertaker At Raw 30
This week during the special 30th anniversary episode of Monday Night Raw, LA Knight decided call out the legends in the back, and it was The Undertaker who answered. Taker brought back his American Badass persona and he confronted Knight after riding his motorcycle to the ring, but Knight retreated.
Rising Young Boxer Tragically Dies
Tragedy has struck the boxing world after a rising young star in the sport died at the age of 15 following a car accident that left him fighting for his life at the hospital for several days.
WWE Star Suffers Major Injury
Professional wrestling can be a tough sport and unfortunately injuries do happen from time to time. Now it seems that one of NXT’s brightest up and coming stars is on the shelf. Nikkita Lyons recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s dealing with a torn ACL and meniscus when she posted the following:
Former WWE Star Set To Debut On AEW Dynamite Next Week
In the world of All Elite Wrestling right now MJF is the man to beat as he’s the current AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson is looking to challenge MJF for the belt in an Iron Man match at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, but MJF is making Bryan work for it.
VIDEO: Triple H Tells WWE Star ‘Stop Turning Your Back To Hard Camera’ Live On Air
WWE Raw 30 came complete with a DX comedy segment that was received pretty well, but there was actually something you may have missed. In addition to his line about “this booking stuff” being pretty hard, Triple H also broke the fourth wall on another ‘hidden’ occasion, but you can always count on someone to notice these things.
WWE Reportedly Made Major Change To Planned Title Match At The Royal Rumble
The final SmackDown of 2022 was an interesting show for WWE as John Cena returned to the ring and Charlotte Flair also defeated Ronda Rousey to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship immediately after Rousey defended the belt against Raquel Rodriguez. Fightful Select reports that the Ronda Rousey vs. Raquel...
Gone For Now: NXT Star Announces Torn ACL/Meniscus
That’s awful. There are all kinds of injuries in the wrestling world and some of them are a lot more serious than others. You never know when you are going to see a wrestler put on the shelf for a very long time and occasionally the injuries come out of nowhere. That was the situation again this week as a WWE star has been put on the shelf and will not be back for a good while.
Former WWE Star’s Return Teased For The Royal Rumble
Right now everyone is talking about the Royal Rumble and which former WWE Superstars could be making their return at the event. Robert Stone has seemingly teased the return of former WWE star Chelsea Green, as he recently posted the following picture of Green making her entrance for the 2020 women’s Royal Rumble match.
Jeff Cobb Discusses A Potential WWE Royal Rumble Appearance
Current New Japan Pro Wrestling star Jeff Cobb spoke recently about appearing in the Royal Rumble. Cobb made a name for himself in Lucha Underground and Pro Wrestling Guerilla (PWG) before signing with New Japan in 2020. Cobb also spent some time in Ring of Honor, capturing the ROH World Television Championship. He would go on to sign with NJPW in 2020. Cobb is part of the United Empire stable, alongside Will Ospreay, TJP, Great O-Khan, Francesco Akira, Aaron Henare, and Gideon Grey.
Doudrop Reveals COVID-Symptom Health Scare That Has Kept Her Off WWE Television
Doudrop provides more details on her health scare. Doudrop hasn't competed since the September 6 episode of NXT when she teamed with Nikki ASH (Nikki Cross) to defeat Toxic Attraction (Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne). Doudrop and Cross would part ways shortly after with Cross reverting back to her old gimmick ahead of WWE Survivor Series.
WWE News: Sami Zayn Reacts To Jey Uso Saving Him On RAW, New Royal Rumble Hats, Lineup For Today’s Main Event
– In a post on Twitter, Sami Zayn reacted to Jey Uso saving him from Solo Sikoa on RAW, noting it made him feel ‘pretty great.’. – WWE Shop is now selling new Royal Rumble 2023 hats. One has a Texas flag while the other is the logo. Another is a snapback hat with a design inspired by the ring gear Shawn Michaels wore at the 1997 Rumble.
WWE Performance Center Sees Bizarre Fight Break Out
A fight has been caught on camera at the WWE Performance Center, with multiple superstars getting involved in a pull-apart moment. There has been a heated rivalry over recent weeks between Grayson Waller and NXT Champion Bron Breakker. At New Year’s Evil Waller finally had his shot at the title, but the match ended in strange fashion when the middle rope broke and the challenger went crashing to the floor on the outside. He was unable to return to the ring within the referee’s ten count, and the match was award to the champion by count-out.
WWE Star Not Likely For The Royal Rumble
Royal Rumble weekend is almost here and the stars of WWE will be fighting for the chance to main event WrestleMania. So far there are plenty of open spots in the Royal Rumble matches, but it seems that a former SmackDown Women’s Champion is unlikely to make an appearance at the event.
