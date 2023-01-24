ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orono, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

Heavy, wet snow causes athletic domes in Maine to collapse

PORTLAND, Maine — Two athletic domes in Maine have collapsed under the weight of heavy, wet snow from multiple winter storms within a week. The indoor practice facility at the University of Maine in Orono collapsed at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday. According to Tyson McHatten, senior associate athletic director...
ORONO, ME
I-95 FM

People Name The Places In Maine They Think Are ‘Tourist Traps’

Is there anywhere in Maine that you would not go to because it is too “touristy” (Yes, it is a word, I checked) When the question was posed recently on social media, it got me to thinking about how much I love Bar Harbor, and Old Orchard Beach, but maybe I don’t enjoy both of those spots as much as I should, because each time I go, there seems to be a ton of traffic and out of state visitors.
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

Maine's 2022 top 10 'hottest towns' for home sales reflect booming market

The 2022 home-buying trends for Maine real estate show that fewer homes are hitting the market, resulting in competitive offers from demanding buyers, according to this year's "Maine's Hottest Towns" top 10 rankings. The list, compiled by Maine Life Real Estate in Scarborough, measures which towns and cities had the...
MAINE STATE
New England Today

Experience the Ultimate Toboggan Thrill at this Annual Maine Winter Event

New England is home to many one-of-a-kind experiences, and the U.S. National Toboggan Championships is one of Maine’s finest winter examples. Every year in mid-February, the weekend-long event (February 3-5, 2023) draws a crowd to the Jack Williams Toboggan Chute at Camden’s Snow Bowl, a beloved town-owned ski mountain. This 400-foot wooden run first opened to the public in 1936 and is still considered the longest of its kind in the country. After a steep drop, an icy straightaway sends riders spilling out onto the frozen Hosmer Pond, sometimes reaching speeds of 40 mph.
CAMDEN, ME
101.9 The Rock

Dave Matthews Band Coming to Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor

The Dave Matthews Band is coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor this summer. The show is scheduled for June 16, 2023. The show is part of their world tour for their new album called ‘Walk Around The Moon.’ This is the band’s 10th studio release and the first since their last album, ‘Come Tomorrow’ came out in 2018.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Maine school board rejects heavily discounted electric school buses

(BDN) -- Searsport-area schools won’t be getting electric buses after the Regional School Unit 20 board of directors rejected an offer to join a rebate program. The program would have made the buses free or nearly free for the district. Anthony Bagley, chair of the board of directors, said...
SEARSPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Several State Offices closed for storm

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Governor Mills announced the closure of several State Offices due to the storm. Offices in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock, Washington, Aroostook, Somerset, Franklin and Oxford counties are all closed Thursday, Jan. 26. State Offices in all other counties will open at 11 a.m. The Governor also urged...
SOMERSET COUNTY, ME
Big Country 96.9

Is Tony Really the Ugliest Statue In the Whole State of Maine?

They always say that beauty is in the eye of the beholder. Honestly, I'm banking on it. I have to continue to live in a world where my wife is super into chubby nerds who talk too much. Otherwise, I'm absolutely screwed. I think they call it imposter syndrome. Every single day, I feel like I'm about to be on an episode of Punk'd and my wife is totally in on the joke. But enough about my near-psychotic insecurities, haha.
AUGUSTA, ME
101.9 The Rock

Mainers Share Their Blizzard Videos On Social Media

Some people chose to make the best of the crappy weather on Sunday & Monday. What a storm! The state of Maine got walloped with some pretty intense snow the last two days. It turns out that our buddy Todd Simcox. from Channel 5, was right on the money with his snowfall predictions.
MAINE STATE
WPFO

Wayfair giving up last Maine building 7 years after coming here

BRUNSWICK (BDN) -- Wayfair, the online furniture and home goods retailer struggling with shrinking sales, will not renew its lease in May at Brunswick Landing, where it is the largest tenant. Most of the 150 Mainers who remain at the company are working from home, said Sally Costello, Brunswick’s director...
BRUNSWICK, ME
wabi.tv

Snow Has Ended. More On The Way Wednesday Night

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The snow has cleared the region and the rest of the night will have some partial clearing and lows that will range from 15-25°. It will remain breezy overnight with northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph. This will continue to produce areas of blowing snow into early Tuesday morning.
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Dead River acquires Belfast fuel oil distributor

Dead River Co., the largest heating fuel supplier in northern New England, has acquired Tidewater Oil Co., a Belfast-based distributor of fuel oil and propane. The transaction closed Dec. 7. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Tidewater Oil was founded in 2006 by Matt Porter. The company offers fuel...
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Penobscot County Grand Jury indictments

BANGOR-- An Ellsworth man and Pleasant Point woman were indicted by the Penobscot County Grand Jury in connection with an alleged assault and kidnapping. Kaniah Sockabasin, 28, and David Bennet, 41, were indicted on multiple counts including robbery and kidnapping charges in connection to a November incident in Bangor. Police say officers were called to a residence on November 8th for a report of a male with numerous facial injuries holding a firearm.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
101.9 The Rock

Spike Mats & K-9 Used to Arrest Maine Man for Attempted Kidnapping, Police Chase & Resisting Arrest

A 43-year-old man was arrested in Waterville late Friday night after an attempted kidnapping, a police chase on the road and on foot, and resisting arrest. The Waterville Police Department said Officer Riley Dowe was on patrol around 11:30 pm when he was flagged down by a female passenger in a vehicle who was “frantically waving her hands in what appeared to be a gesture for help.”
WATERVILLE, ME
