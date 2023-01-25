ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This teacher created a mental health check-in chart for her students and now teachers around the world are doing the same

By NICOLE PELLETIERE
YAHOO!
 1 day ago
Clever teacher's mental health check-in chart inspires educators to create their own

A teacher has come up with a clever idea to ensure her students have a safe place to share their feelings. Erin Castillo, an educator at John F. Kennedy High School in Fremont, California, created a mental health check-in chart for her students. Now, she's inspiring teachers around the globe to make their own versions of the chart for their classrooms.
FREMONT, CA
