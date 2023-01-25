ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Victim Identified In Monday Night Stabbing In OKC

Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim in a fatal stabbing that happened around 9:30 p.m. on Monday near Southwest 29th Street and South Blackwelder Avenue. OCPD said that night, investigators were called to the scene at a convenience store parking lot in the area. The victim, 31-year-old Javier Ortiz, was transported to the hospital in a private vehicle, where he was pronounced deceased.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Driver Charged After Leading Officers On Pursuit That Ended In SE OKC Crash

A man has been charged after leading officers on a pursuit that ended in a crash earlier this month in southeast Oklahoma City. Daniel Woods was charged on multiple accounts: assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, endangering others while eluding a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol, larceny of merchandise from retailer, and reckless driving.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Four suspects in custody after finding carjacked car at Oklahoma City apartment complex

OKLAHOMA CITY — Four people were taken into custody after police said they found a reportedly carjacked vehicle at an Oklahoma City apartment complex. Around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police found a vehicle in the parking lot at the Reserve Apartments near Northwest 10th Street and Rockwell Avenue. Police said the vehicle was reportedly involved in a carjacking earlier in the week.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
iheart.com

Deadly Stabbing Under Investigation

Oklahoma City police are investigating a deadly stabbing. The victim was stabbed in the parking lot of a convenience store near Southwest 29th Street and Blackwelder Avenue on Monday night and taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police say that two people got into a fight, which led to the stabbing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS News

Remains of Athena Brownfield, missing Oklahoma 4-year-old, identified

Child remains that were found last week in Oklahoma have been positively identified as Athena Brownfield, a 4-year-old who had been missing for several weeks, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday. The girl's two caretakers were arrested earlier this month in connection with her disappearance. The remains were found in Rush Springs, Oklahoma, on Jan. 17, one week after the search for the missing toddler began."Due to a gag order filed in Caddo County District Court, there is no additional comment on the investigation from the OSBI," the bureau said.The search for Brownfield began Jan. 10, when a mail...
RUSH SPRINGS, OK
KOCO

Person hit, killed by car in southeast Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person died after being hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. The deadly collision occurred near Southeast 44th Street and Douglas Boulevard. Police have not released information about the victim or what led up to the crash. Authorities have blocked...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy