Norman, OK

247Sports

TCU offers trio of talented 2024 defensive linemen

TCU has been busy on the recruiting trail this week and on Tuesday they offered two of the more impressive defensive line prospects in the nation. Receiving offers from the Frogs were Katy Seven Lake edge rusher Dakyus Brinkley , Little Rock (AR) Wilbur D. Mills defensive lineman Charleston Collins and Conroe Oak Ridge defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye.
FORT WORTH, TX
bcsnn.com

Oklahoma and TCU Highlight the SMU Mustangs' Finalized 2023 Football Schedule

SMU has finalized its 2023 non-conference football slate, which opens Sept. 2 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium against Louisiana Tech. The Mustangs travel to Oklahoma for the front half of a home-and-home series with the Sooners on Sept. 9, with the return trip to Dallas in 2027, and the Battle for the Iron Skillet heads to Fort Worth on Sept. 23 when SMU faces Metroplex rival TCU. The final addition to the schedule is a Sept. 16 home meeting with Prairie View A&M.
FORT WORTH, TX
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma schools closing, moving to virtual learning Tuesday due to incoming winter weather

Oklahoma school districts are closing or moving to virtual learning Tuesday because of the winter weather expected to hit the Sooner State. Oklahoma City Public Schools officials said all in-person classes have been canceled for Tuesday and students will learn asynchronously from home. All activities also have been canceled, and curbside meal services will not be available Tuesday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

There’s A World-Famous Hot Rod & Car Museum In Oklahoma

Technically, it's called Darryl Starbird's Rod & Custom Car National Hall of Fame, but most people know it simply as Darryl Starbird's... I know it's a mouthful but it's the most unique collection of wildly modified cars you won't find anywhere else in the world. Normally, most people get exposure...
OKLAHOMA STATE
yukonprogressnews.com

OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site

The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
YUKON, OK
CandysDirt.com

Straight Out of Midsommar, This Oklahoma A-Frame Shows That Chaos is a Ladder

When our film major daughter comes home from grad school, we watch a ton of movies. The vast majority of these movies are indie flicks that leave me and my husband in a state of confusion. Give us Leslie Nielson doing one of his funny expressions in any of the Naked Gun movies and we howl every single time.
YUKON, OK
kgou.org

The Haunting of Kendall's Restaurant

Kendall’s Restaurant has been a fixture of downtown Noble, Oklahoma, since the mid 1980s, and for most of its existence, Kim Lock and Dee Downer have been co-owners. The place is well known for its comfort food menu – including massive chicken fried steaks and wonderfully fresh cinnamon rolls. When I visited, Kim took me on a tour of the place, starting with a room she referred to as “the kids’ room” because it used to have toys in it: “When we first began to really discover that we had something here, we had an area over here that had toys, and you would come in in the morning and the toys would be all over the floor”. The staff were supposed to take the toys away each night to be run through the dishwasher and then returned in an orderly manner. “I thought they were not doing that until one night when I left, our alarm went off. I came back and I had closed up, I had turned all the lights off, I had cleared everything up. I returned. All the lights were on in the entire building and when I came back here, the toys were everywhere. Since then, when we have had OKPRI, this is the room they get the most activity out of". (OKPRI stands for Oklahoma Paranormal Research and Investigations and I'll return to them below.)
NOBLE, OK

