Utility crews power through issues, reducing 1,300 customers out to 130 in two hours. A few road issues. Rain easing up

By Source: Georgia Power, Georgia DOT, jdruckenmiller
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RwaHp_0kQg7yj900
A soggy commute is under way in Rome as shown by this DOT camera snap just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at Broad Street and Turner McCall.  Georgia DOT

Updates:

Crews from Georgia Power and North Georgia EMC races through repairs Wednesday morning, cutting customers without service from nearly 1,300 to a tenth of that by 8 a.m.

From Floyd E-911:

Road Conditions:

7:22Dover Dr - BT Camelot & London - Tree downHaywood just off 27N - Bamboo all in roadway

6:50am Reeceburg at Donahoo-Tree in road (now cleared)

Previous:

Another storm system is chugging across Northwest Georgia Wednesday morning, with top gusts so far reaching 28 mph, enough to cause power issues throughout the region.

Rainfall so far has been relatively light -- about a quarter inch between midnight and 6 a.m., with more on the way. A wind advisory remains in effect through midnight.

Floyd County has seen 6.5 inches of rain since Jan. 1 and nearly a foot since Dec. 1.

Nearly 1,300 customers awoke to no electrical service Wednesday morning. Most of the outages were in Bartow County (more than 900 at one point). As of 8 a.m., it broke down as follows:

Georgia Power ( click for map )

Floyd: 38 customers (was 142).Bartow: 19 (was 959).Gordon: 15.Polk: 0 (was 18).Chattooga: 0.

North Georgia EMC: Click

Gordon County: 55 (was 160 customers).

Comments / 0

Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

