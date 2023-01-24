Tambunga, Infante crowned Nordhiem Homecoming royalty

Senior Rebecca Tambunga and Junior Tristan Infante were crowned Nordheim Queen and King this past Friday night.

The 2023 Homecoming Court was represented by seniors Rebecca Tambunga and Jaiden Garcia, juniors Ariyana Blackwell and Tristan Infante, sophomores Abby Klein and Connly Metting and freshmen Percy Torrez and Jacob Torres.