ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown News-View

Tambunga, Infante crowned Nordhiem Homecoming royalty

By News Staff
Yorktown News-View
Yorktown News-View
 4 days ago
Tambunga, Infante crowned Nordhiem Homecoming royalty News Staff Tue, 01/24/2023 - 10:57 Image
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XtpiP_0kQg3GBh00 Tambunga, Infante crowned Nordhiem Homecoming royalty
Body

Senior Rebecca Tambunga and Junior Tristan Infante were crowned Nordheim Queen and King this past Friday night.

The 2023 Homecoming Court was represented by seniors Rebecca Tambunga and Jaiden Garcia, juniors Ariyana Blackwell and Tristan Infante, sophomores Abby Klein and Connly Metting and freshmen Percy Torrez and Jacob Torres.

Comments / 0

Related
Yorktown News-View

Yorktown News-View

80
Followers
84
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Yorktown News-View

Comments / 0

Community Policy