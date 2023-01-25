Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Kalispell native, ex-Rocky head coach Jason Petrino named defensive coordinator at North Dakota State
FARGO, N.D. — The North Dakota State football program on Thursday named former Rocky Mountain College head coach Jason Petrino as its new defensive coordinator. Petrino, previously the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois, replaces David Braun, who recently left to become an assistant coach at FBS Northwestern. NDSU made the announcement in a press release.
Whitefish falls behind early in loss to Browning
The Bulldogs had a tough loss Saturday night after falling behind early in a road game against Browning. Whitefish lost 65-40 and fell to 2-9 on the season. Whitefish head coach Alex Gonzalez says the team came out slow to start and it was hard to recover after only scoring 6 points in the first quarter. “We came out flat, we missed some really easy shots to start the game and I think that was like a domino effect,” Gonzalez said. “I felt like they weren't playing to their capability.” For Whitefish, Jack Sears and Mason Genovese led the way in scoring with 10...
Lady Bulldogs' offensive struggle continues in Browning loss
Whitefish hung with the undefeated Browning Lady Indians through the first half on Saturday at Whitefish High School, but they couldn’t match their opponent’s offensive production in the final two quarters. The Lady Bulldogs were outscored 31-5 after halftime and held completely scoreless in the fourth quarter as Browning won 45-18. Whitefish coach Bob Bolam said it was a tough loss to a good Browning team. “Browning has had a really good season, we knew going in it was going to be a tough task for us to go out and win a ball game…” Bolam said. “One of our downfalls is...
Flathead Beacon
Prep Basketball Rankings Jan. 25
The Class B state boys and girls tournaments will be played in Great Falls in mid-March, but make no mistake: The road to the championships runs through Bigfork. The Valkyries (12-0) have held the top spot in the girls rankings all season, thanks to a dominant run in which they are outscoring opponents by an average of nearly 50 points per game. Only three teams have scored more than 20 points against them, and the outlier was 46 by future Class A rival Columbia Falls — merely a 23-point Bigfork triumph.
Bulldog speech and debate nabs second at Western A Divisional
The Whitefish speech and debate team brought a strong team Saturday in Columbia Falls to place second at the Western A Divisional tournament. With the host Columbia Falls Wildcats taking first place with 256 sweepstake points, the Bulldogs secured second with 137 points and East Helena came in third at 87. “We were thrilled to qualify all members of the divisional team,” said Whitefish coach Sara Mueller. “With such a young team, we knew we would need to be at our best to place in Divisionals. To walk away solidly in second was a highlight.” Whitefish had one Western A Divisional champion in...
Liesel Triggs, 99
Liesel died Dec. 19, 2022, in Whitefish, Montana. Liesel is survived by her daughter Heidi Clausen. Austin Funeral and Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for Liesel’s family.
GayLynn Blanchard, 54
GayLynn died Jan. 11, 2023, in Kalispell, Montana. GayLynn is from Eureka. She is survived by her husband Dustin Blanchard and son Aden. A celebration of GayLynn’s life will be announced at a later date. Austin Funeral & Cremation Services in Whitefish is caring for GayLynn’s family.
Reaction to Scouts Grill
Every once in a while I will begin a letter to the Pilot/Editor about this or that… yet they are almost always frustration… anger… sadness… defeated feelings… and who needs to hear any of that with so much of that swirling around us so when I got the Pilot and read the article on the new restaurant, Scouts Grill, I knew right away I could send a letter off that finally had something positive I could say… so here goes. I’ve known the Archer family for a long while now ever since they moved here years ago. Good people, always have...
Student Art: “Iceland” by Isabelle Cooke
The art featured above is called "Iceland" and is a pen drawing by Whitefish High School junior Isabelle Cooke in the class WHS Art 1: Drawing. The Pilot will be periodically featuring art from Whitefish High School students.
Flathead Beacon
Kalispell Public Schools, Police Department Responding to Alleged Misconduct by Glacier High School Wrestlers
The Kalispell Police Department and Kalispell Public Schools are investigating alleged misconduct by members of the Glacier High School wrestling team following reports received by police and school district officials on Jan. 9. According to accounts by Glacier High School parents, and a cease and desist letter sent to Kalispell Public Schools officials, students are alleging instances of hazing and sexual assault by wrestling team members, largely on school buses and in hotel rooms during competition travel.
WTC presents Mediterranean vibes of Seffarine
The Whitefish Theatre Company presents Seffarine, a brilliant quartet that fuses Moroccan, Arab-Andalusi and Spanish flamenco music with modern sounds. An ensemble of highly accomplished musicians, Seffarine will perform on Friday, Feb. 3 at 7:30 p.m. at the O’Shaughnessy Center in Whitefish. The sounds that stir the dry winds of Southern Spain and Morocco, two countries separated by only a whisper of the Mediterranean, are the musical DNA of the beautifully complex music of Seffarine. Seffarine was formed by riveting singer Lamiae Naki, who sings in Arabic, Farsi, Spanish and French, and musician Nat Hulskamp, who plays the flamenco guitar...
Hate over compassion better serves unhoused in Flathead
Recently the Flathead County Commissioners penned a letter to the public condemning homelessness and in particular the City of Kalispell’s handling of homeless services. They have essentially adopted a Field of Dreams mentality of “if you build it they will come” believing that if you provide services to the unhoused you’ll be overrun by neighbors in search of such services. As a former public policy analyst for the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless I can guarantee you this is a false relationship and a partisan proclamation not an informed statement based upon research. Locally and nationally, the leading causes of...
Looking Back for Jan. 25
A look back at past Pilot articles by Julie Engler. 50 Years Ago Jan. 25, 1973 Visitors to the 14th Annual Whitefish Winter Carnival will range from the famous to the lovely, according to Jim Trout, Carnival president. Official guests of the Carnival were Robert Fuller, his wife Patty and their two children. Fuller starred in the role of Dr. Kelly Brackett in “Emergency” on NBC, a series that centers on the activities of paramedics. Fuller was perhaps best known as the scout in “Wagon Train.” 40 Years Ago Jan. 27, 1983 Don Dorlarque of Coram rested in North Valley Hospital, with only minor injuries from...
Short film aims to raise community awareness about climate change
A new 11-minute film shines a light on how the effects of climate change, if left unchecked, may redefine the Whitefish lifestyle, from skiing to hunting and fishing. Last year, Explore Whitefish and Whitefish Mountain Resort (WMR) joined forces with Protect Our Winters (POW) to advance climate advocacy on behalf of a whole community. The partnership’s purpose is to raise awareness about climate change, promote solutions to reduce emissions and empower people to protect their communities, lifestyles and livelihoods from a warming planet. This winter, as Whitefish Mountain Resort marks its 75th anniversary, the resort joined forces with Explore Whitefish and...
montanarightnow.com
Columbia Falls police trying to ID theft suspect
COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont. - Columbia Falls Police Department is trying to identify a theft suspect. CFPD asked on social media anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 406-892-3234, option 1 for dispatch and reference case #2023-456.
Flathead Beacon
Man Charged with Deliberate Homicide in Whitefish
The Whitefish Police Department on Jan. 24 responded to a homicide at the Local Monthly Lodging Apartments at 6400 Highway 93 South in Whitefish. At approximately 1:30 a.m., the police department received multiple 911 calls reporting a single gunshot at the site. Responding officers located an adult male, who they determined was deceased as a result of the gunshot wound. Officers identified 32-year-old Steven Justin Hedrick as the shooter. Hedrick was detained, questioned and transported to the Flathead County Detention Center, where he is currently being held on deliberate homicide charges.
Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance
Kalispell City Manager Doug Russell presented pictures of unhoused people and human feces in Depot Park during a meeting on a proposed ordinance Monday night. “I’m going to go through a series of pictures, and this may be the most troubling thing I’ve done as a city manager in 20 years,” he said. Russell said […] The post Kalispell City Council holds hearing on proposed park ordinance appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Man arrested following fatal shooting in Whitefish
A man is behind bars following a fatal shooting that happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in Whitefish.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish rape suspect pleads guilty
A Whitefish man accused of raping a teenager last summer is looking at a partially suspended 20-year sentence in Montana State Prison. Shane Wilson, 35, pleaded guilty to a single count of sexual intercourse without consent in Flathead County District Court last month after striking a deal with prosecutors. Judge Robert Allison accepted the guilty plea Dec. 5 and set sentencing for Feb. 16.
Whitefish Pilot
Whitefish Theatre Company receives National Endowment for the Arts grant
The Whitefish Theatre Company has been approved for a $10,000 Challenge America award from the National Endowment of the Arts to support two live performances by the vibrant Mediterranean band Seffarine. Seffarine will perform one evening show for the public and one free outreach show for Flathead Valley elementary and middle school students, as well as any senior residents that would like to attend. The Whitefish Theatre Company’s project is among 262 projects across America totaling $2,620,000 that were selected to receive fiscal year 2023 funding in the Challenge America grant category.
Comments / 0