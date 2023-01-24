Read full article on original website
Eagles, Bruins make history for “Gem of the Night”
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Lexi Castator blocked a shot in the final seconds to seal a win over Northrop for the program’s first SAC title since 1986, while Kyndra Sheets hit a big three to lead Columbia City to its first outright conference title since 1986 as both plays earned Peter Franklin Jewelers […]
KSNB Local4
McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
Boys high school soccer: Rider vs Brewer – January 27, 2023
Rider hosted Fort Worth Brewer for a boys high school soccer district game.
Watertown, Aberdeen Central gymnasts close out regular season at Huron
HURON — Watertown High School's gymnasts closed out their regular season by winning a high school triangular on Thursday. The Arrows topped the field with a season-best score of 142.6, followed by Aberdeen Central (132.9) and Huron (130.35). All three schools will compete on in the Eastern South Dakota Conference meet, also a...
KSNB Local4
Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
Boys high school basketball: Crowell vs Benjamin – January 27, 2023
Crowell hosted Benjamin for a boys high school basketball district game.
Girls high school soccer: WFHS vs Benbrook – January 27, 2023
Old High hosted Benbrook for a girls high school soccer game.
Local Sports: Bussell returns to spark Monroe win over Skyline
Sophia Bussell was injured a week ago in a loss to archrival Bedford. Monroe struggled without its sophomore sharpshooter, falling 50-9 to Dexter earlier this week. Bussell returned Friday and...
Girls high school basketball: Windthorst vs Olney – January 27, 2023
Windthorst hosted Olney for a girls high school basketball district game.
Girls high school basketball: Iowa Park vs Holliday – January 27, 2023
Iowa Park hosted Holliday for a girls high school basketball district game.
Girls basketball: East Troy uses fullcourt pressure to stymie Jefferson, 49-33
JEFFERSON -- The Eagles entered Friday having won consecutive games and four of their last five. Jefferson had the looks of a group rounding into form as the home stretch of the regular season approached. The Trojans threw a wrench in those aspirations. East Troy used fullcourt pressure to hold Jefferson's girls basketball team to 10 second-half points in a 49-33 victory at JHS in RVC action. ...
Girls high school basketball: Archer City vs Nocona – January 27, 2023
Archer City hosted Nocona for a girls high school basketball district game.
WAVY News 10
Menchville, Princess Anne boys roll, Norview girls win again
Menchville and Princess Anne's boys high school basketball teams rolled, while Norview's girls won again.
Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 28th
The Crusaders beat Ar-We-Va 59-50. A 21-9 2nd quarter advantage was a huge difference in the game. Freshman Cal Heydon continues his scoring tear with 32 points in 10/18 field goals and 12/13 free-throws. Lance Clayburg scored 17 points on 8/12 shooting. Clayburg added 12 rebounds and 5 teals. Heydon also had 30 point game on Tuesday and scored 15 on Monday.
Local roundup: Rams prevail in OT at Jack Britt
FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned an overtime win in a 54-47 decision at Jack Britt Friday. Jack B
Prep highlights: Howell freshman enters girls basketball free throw record book
HOWELL — Howell freshman Gabby Piepho put her name in the state record book while helping the Highlanders beat Hartland, 44-27, Friday night. Piepho extended her streak of consecutive successful free throws to 44 before missing her final attempt of the game. ...
Sand Hills Express
Broken Bow Girls Play in SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals Today on KCNI
The Broken Bow girls basketball team will face Minden today at Kearney High School in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference basketball tournament. Broken Bow is in search of its sixth consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title. Broken Bow advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth while Minden advanced with a 48-37 win over McCook. It sets up to be a great semifinal. Minden is 14-3 on the season and is ranked #9 this week in Class C1 by the Omaha World Herald. Broken Bow was preseason ranked in the top ten and is now 9-4 on the season. The two met back on December 10th with Minden coming back from a 10 point second half deficit to win 50-45. Today’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on the web at kcni1280.com. The other girls semifinal features the top seed Gothenburg against the #4 seed Ogallala which tips off at 3:30 this afternoon.
KFYR-TV
Minot High senior commits to play football at Northern State
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior Kaydn Turnbow is packing his bags for Aberdeen, S.D. Kaydn announced his commitment to play football at Northern State University in a Tweet Friday. “Northern State is a place where I will be able to push myself both athletically and academically, and...
