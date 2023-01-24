ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

WANE 15

Eagles, Bruins make history for “Gem of the Night”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northrop’s Lexi Castator blocked a shot in the final seconds to seal a win over Northrop for the program’s first SAC title since 1986, while Kyndra Sheets hit a big three to lead Columbia City to its first outright conference title since 1986 as both plays earned Peter Franklin Jewelers […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
KSNB Local4

McCool Junction girls basketball wins CRC title on OT game-winner

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - It was a battle of the mustangs for the Crossroads Conference championship Friday in the York Auditorium. It was a roller coaster game that came down to the wire. McCool was at the line with just seconds left on the clock, the free throw was no good but the rebound and fade away show by Mustang Makenna Yates was, leading M.C. to victory 35-34.
MCCOOL JUNCTION, NE
KSNB Local4

Cross County boys basketball advances to CRC championship

YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Cross County boys basketball played third-seed Nebraska Lutheran in the semifinal round of the Crossroads Conference Tournament Thursday. The Cougars won 67-41 to advance to the championship. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
YORK, NE
Daily Jefferson County Union

Girls basketball: East Troy uses fullcourt pressure to stymie Jefferson, 49-33

JEFFERSON -- The Eagles entered Friday having won consecutive games and four of their last five. Jefferson had the looks of a group rounding into form as the home stretch of the regular season approached. The Trojans threw a wrench in those aspirations. East Troy used fullcourt pressure to hold Jefferson's girls basketball team to 10 second-half points in a 49-33 victory at JHS in RVC action. ...
JEFFERSON, WI
Western Iowa Today

Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 28th

The Crusaders beat Ar-We-Va 59-50. A 21-9 2nd quarter advantage was a huge difference in the game. Freshman Cal Heydon continues his scoring tear with 32 points in 10/18 field goals and 12/13 free-throws. Lance Clayburg scored 17 points on 8/12 shooting. Clayburg added 12 rebounds and 5 teals. Heydon also had 30 point game on Tuesday and scored 15 on Monday.
IOWA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Girls Play in SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals Today on KCNI

The Broken Bow girls basketball team will face Minden today at Kearney High School in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference basketball tournament. Broken Bow is in search of its sixth consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title. Broken Bow advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth while Minden advanced with a 48-37 win over McCook. It sets up to be a great semifinal. Minden is 14-3 on the season and is ranked #9 this week in Class C1 by the Omaha World Herald. Broken Bow was preseason ranked in the top ten and is now 9-4 on the season. The two met back on December 10th with Minden coming back from a 10 point second half deficit to win 50-45. Today’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on the web at kcni1280.com. The other girls semifinal features the top seed Gothenburg against the #4 seed Ogallala which tips off at 3:30 this afternoon.
BROKEN BOW, NE
KFYR-TV

Minot High senior commits to play football at Northern State

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot High senior Kaydn Turnbow is packing his bags for Aberdeen, S.D. Kaydn announced his commitment to play football at Northern State University in a Tweet Friday. “Northern State is a place where I will be able to push myself both athletically and academically, and...
MINOT, ND

