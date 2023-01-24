Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts finish third at final home meet
HURON — The Watertown Arrows took the team win with a score of 142.6 to win the Huron Triangular gymnastics meet Thursday night at the Tiger Activity Center. Aberdeen Central edged Huron 132.9 to 130.35 for second place. “We got out top team score of the season tonight!” said...
Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-26-23)
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball games from January 26th, 2023: IOWA Boys Western Christian 55, Remsen St. Mary’s 46 Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35 MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58 OABCIG 79, Woodbury Central 26 Westwood 62, Ridge View 58 MVAOCOU 54, […]
kiwaradio.com
Central Lyon George Little Rock Coach Honored By Iowa Football Coaches Association
The Iowa Football Coaches Association Don Taft Junior High Coach of the year award winners have been announced. This years list of winners includes Central Lyon George Little Rock Junior High Football Coach Matt Deutsch. The award is presented by the Iowa Football coaches association. Deutsch has been a part of the Lions football program for the past 18 years. Middle school coaches lay the groundwork for successful varsity programs and the efforts of Matt Deutsch helped pave the way for a Class 2A football championship for the 2022 edition of the Lions.
Orange City, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Plainsman
JVCS All-State Band 2023
Olivia Knutson, a seventh-grade trumpet player at James Valley Christian School, was named to Middle School All-State Band. Her director is Rachel Halsey. Middle School All-State Band will be held March 3-4 in Huron. Students will rehearse Friday and Saturday with the ensemble comprised of students from across South Dakota. The grand finale concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Huron High School Auditorium.
Siouxland man wins $20,000 Iowa lottery prize
A Siouxland man claimed the big prize in Iowa Lottery's "Word Search" InstaPlay Game.
Sioux City School Board votes for Dr. Rod Earleywine as superintendent
The Sioux City Community School District Board of Education is holding a special meeting Thursday to discuss the final superintendent candidates.
kiwaradio.com
Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area
Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
KCCI.com
Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a windy day today with gusts to 40 mph+ this morning and afternoon. It’s been quiet this afternoon, but that changes Friday night when snow moves in from the northwest to the southeast. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Snow will begin...
Plainsman
Rita Carrera, 53, of Huron
HURON — Rita Carrera, 53, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Her memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kuhler Funeral Home, with her family present during that time. Rita was...
Here’s Why Your South Dakota, Iowa and Minnesota Hy-Vee Is Called Hy-Vee
I stop into Hy-Vee every week. OK, maybe not literally every week, but some weeks it's twice so it all averages out. Yes, Hy-Vee is all over Sioux Falls, so there's one close to wherever you might live. In fact, not just Sioux Falls. With over 240 stores and thousands...
kiwaradio.com
Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two
Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
Sioux City, more cities declares snow emergency ahead of winter weather
Sioux City and other Siouxland communities are declaring a snow emergency ahead of expected winter weather.
stormlakeradio.com
Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison
A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
KELOLAND TV
More snow on the way at the end of the week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
marshallradio.net
Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County
ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
iowapublicradio.org
Bird flu hits Buena Vista County for a seventh time since 2022
Agriculture officials confirmed a new case of bird flu in northwest Iowa’s Buena Vista County on Wednesday, the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza in Iowa poultry this year, in a county that’s lost more commercial birds because of the virus than any other county in the nation.
KELOLAND TV
Large police presence on Cleveland Avenue Thursday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Cleveland Avenue is blocked off to traffic as of now. A KELOLAND News photographer is on the scene and spotted several Sioux Falls Police...
Volante
USD Alumni to Open New Brewery
A new brewery, XIX Brewing Co., plans to open on Main Street this year using the current Fullerton Lumber Co. building. XIX Brewing was developed by USD Alumi Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish. Ulrich met Gerrish through his wife, Leslie. Because of Gerrish’s experience with brewing beer, Ulrich decided to...
Sioux City woman helps schools and families
Flora Lee has lived in Sioux City her whole life, and over the years, she's worked with a variety of people who share her motivation to help others.
