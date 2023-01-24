ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Plainsman

Huron gymnasts finish third at final home meet

HURON — The Watertown Arrows took the team win with a score of 142.6 to win the Huron Triangular gymnastics meet Thursday night at the Tiger Activity Center. Aberdeen Central edged Huron 132.9 to 130.35 for second place. “We got out top team score of the season tonight!” said...
HURON, SD
KCAU 9 News

Siouxland high school basketball highlights and scores (1-26-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores from our local high school boys and girls basketball games from January 26th, 2023: IOWA Boys Western Christian 55, Remsen St. Mary’s 46 Kingsley-Pierson 62, Lawton-Bronson 35 MOC-Floyd Valley 70, Unity Christian 58 OABCIG 79, Woodbury Central 26 Westwood 62, Ridge View 58 MVAOCOU 54, […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Central Lyon George Little Rock Coach Honored By Iowa Football Coaches Association

The Iowa Football Coaches Association Don Taft Junior High Coach of the year award winners have been announced. This years list of winners includes Central Lyon George Little Rock Junior High Football Coach Matt Deutsch. The award is presented by the Iowa Football coaches association. Deutsch has been a part of the Lions football program for the past 18 years. Middle school coaches lay the groundwork for successful varsity programs and the efforts of Matt Deutsch helped pave the way for a Class 2A football championship for the 2022 edition of the Lions.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Orange City, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice

ORANGE CITY, IA
Plainsman

JVCS All-State Band 2023

Olivia Knutson, a seventh-grade trumpet player at James Valley Christian School, was named to Middle School All-State Band. Her director is Rachel Halsey. Middle School All-State Band will be held March 3-4 in Huron. Students will rehearse Friday and Saturday with the ensemble comprised of students from across South Dakota. The grand finale concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Huron High School Auditorium.
HURON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Change In Storm Track Prompts Winter Weather Warning For KIWA Area

Northwest Iowa — The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has upgraded the Winter Weather Advisory for Sioux and O’Brien Counties to a Winter Storm Warning, from 9:00 this evening until 6:00 Saturday evening. The Winter Weather Advisory previously issued for Lyon and Osceola Counties to go into effect at 9:00 this evening remains in effect for those counties.
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Winter storm to impact north central Iowa on Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — It’s been a windy day today with gusts to 40 mph+ this morning and afternoon. It’s been quiet this afternoon, but that changes Friday night when snow moves in from the northwest to the southeast. Interactive Radar | Weather Alerts. Snow will begin...
IOWA STATE
Plainsman

Rita Carrera, 53, of Huron

HURON — Rita Carrera, 53, of Huron, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at her home with her family by her side. Her memorial visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at Kuhler Funeral Home, with her family present during that time. Rita was...
HURON, SD
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Casino Riverboats Will Drop To Two

Statewide Iowa — The number of Iowa casinos that float on a boat will soon be sinking. Iowa Racing and Gaming Administrator, Brian Ohorilko, says plans were approved Thursday for the Casino Queen operation in Marquette to move to land. The first gambling in the state was at horse...
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Man Accused of Robbing Ace Hardware in Storm Lake Sentenced to Prison

A Rock Rapids man, who was charged with stealing several hundred dollars worth of merchandise from Ace Hardware in Storm Lake early last year, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison. 45-year-old Adam Nelson was sentenced to serve up...
STORM LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

More snow on the way at the end of the week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Many in KELOLAND have already received more snow this year as compared to last, but we’ve seen an abrupt stop to snow in years past. We’re entering the last week of January and I’m only 9 inches away from my Sioux Falls snow prediction of 50 inches for the season. And, there’s more snow on the way at the end of the week.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
marshallradio.net

Luverne Man and Woman Injured After Vehicle Loses Control on I-90 in Nobles County

ADRIAN – A Luverne man and woman were injured when their vehicle lost control on Interstate 90 Thursday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 11:06 Thursday evening, a 2012 Toyota Prius was traveling westbound on Interstate 90 in Olney Township of Nobles County. The vehicle left the road, struck the median cable barrier, then crossed both lanes before coming to rest on the westbound shoulder.
NOBLES COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Large police presence on Cleveland Avenue Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There is a large police presence in the area of 15th Street and Cleveland Avenue as of 1 p.m. Thursday. Cleveland Avenue is blocked off to traffic as of now. A KELOLAND News photographer is on the scene and spotted several Sioux Falls Police...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Volante

USD Alumni to Open New Brewery

A new brewery, XIX Brewing Co., plans to open on Main Street this year using the current Fullerton Lumber Co. building. XIX Brewing was developed by USD Alumi Katey Ulrich and Ed Gerrish. Ulrich met Gerrish through his wife, Leslie. Because of Gerrish’s experience with brewing beer, Ulrich decided to...
VERMILLION, SD

