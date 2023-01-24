The Broken Bow girls basketball team will face Minden today at Kearney High School in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference basketball tournament. Broken Bow is in search of its sixth consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title. Broken Bow advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth while Minden advanced with a 48-37 win over McCook. It sets up to be a great semifinal. Minden is 14-3 on the season and is ranked #9 this week in Class C1 by the Omaha World Herald. Broken Bow was preseason ranked in the top ten and is now 9-4 on the season. The two met back on December 10th with Minden coming back from a 10 point second half deficit to win 50-45. Today’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on the web at kcni1280.com. The other girls semifinal features the top seed Gothenburg against the #4 seed Ogallala which tips off at 3:30 this afternoon.

BROKEN BOW, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO