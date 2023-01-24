ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron, SD

Comments / 0

Related
Sand Hills Express

Broken Bow Girls Play in SWC Girls Basketball Tournament Semifinals Today on KCNI

The Broken Bow girls basketball team will face Minden today at Kearney High School in the semifinals of the Southwest Conference basketball tournament. Broken Bow is in search of its sixth consecutive Southwest Conference tournament title. Broken Bow advanced through the quarterfinals with a 52-43 win over Ainsworth while Minden advanced with a 48-37 win over McCook. It sets up to be a great semifinal. Minden is 14-3 on the season and is ranked #9 this week in Class C1 by the Omaha World Herald. Broken Bow was preseason ranked in the top ten and is now 9-4 on the season. The two met back on December 10th with Minden coming back from a 10 point second half deficit to win 50-45. Today’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and will be broadcast on KCNI 1280 AM / 96.3 FM and on the web at kcni1280.com. The other girls semifinal features the top seed Gothenburg against the #4 seed Ogallala which tips off at 3:30 this afternoon.
BROKEN BOW, NE
Western Iowa Today

Boys Basketball Scores and Stats from Friday, January 28th

The Crusaders beat Ar-We-Va 59-50. A 21-9 2nd quarter advantage was a huge difference in the game. Freshman Cal Heydon continues his scoring tear with 32 points in 10/18 field goals and 12/13 free-throws. Lance Clayburg scored 17 points on 8/12 shooting. Clayburg added 12 rebounds and 5 teals. Heydon also had 30 point game on Tuesday and scored 15 on Monday.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy