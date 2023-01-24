Read full article on original website
Plainsman
Huron gymnasts finish third at final home meet
HURON — The Watertown Arrows took the team win with a score of 142.6 to win the Huron Triangular gymnastics meet Thursday night at the Tiger Activity Center. Aberdeen Central edged Huron 132.9 to 130.35 for second place. “We got out top team score of the season tonight!” said...
Plainsman
Dakota Oyate Challenge 2023 begins
HURON — The Lower Brule Sioux, ranked fourth in the latest S.D. High School Class “B” rankings, had no problem with the Takini Skyhawks in the Dakota Oyate Challenge Thursday morning, racing to a 113-43 win at Huron Arena. Gavin Thigh had 34 points to lead the...
mitchellnow.com
Teen with Mitchell ties missing from western South Dakota
A teenager with Mitchell ties is missing from western South Dakota. 16-year old Emma Huska was last seen on January 16th at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. Emma’s father is from Mitchell, and her mother graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University. Emma is one of nearly 30 South Dakotans reported missing since January 1st.
KEVN
Timmer shining for SDSU women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has racked up a perfect 9-0 conference record. Head coach Aaron Johnston says the play of Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has been a big part of the team’s success.
St. Thomas takes 60-54 victory over South Dakota State
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Andrew Rohde had 15 points in St. Thomas' 60-54 win against South Dakota State on Thursday night.Rohde had eight assists and four steals for the Tommies (14-9, 5-5 Summit League). Ahjany Lee scored 12 points and added eight rebounds and three blocks. Brooks Allen finished with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.Zeke Mayo led the way for the Jackrabbits (11-10, 6-3) with 23 points and two steals. Matt Dentlinger added 15 points and eight rebounds for South Dakota State. William Kyle III put up six points, six rebounds and two blocks.
gowatertown.net
Business News: Watertown’s Sinclair Square opening February 1st
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After a summer, fall, and winter of on ongoing construction and detours, Montgomery’s main entrance on Highway 212 in Watertown will open on February 1st, the same day the highly-anticipated Lewis Drug store opens for business at Sinclair Square. In a news release to KWAT News, President...
Plainsman
JVCS All-State Band 2023
Olivia Knutson, a seventh-grade trumpet player at James Valley Christian School, was named to Middle School All-State Band. Her director is Rachel Halsey. Middle School All-State Band will be held March 3-4 in Huron. Students will rehearse Friday and Saturday with the ensemble comprised of students from across South Dakota. The grand finale concert will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at Huron High School Auditorium.
mykxlg.com
Rapid City Native Accepts CEO/President at Jenkins Living Center
Rapid City, SD native Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc in Watertown, SD. After what was stated as an "extensive executive search," the Jenkins Living Center Board made its decision. Klapprodt has worked in skilled nursing facilities...
gowatertown.net
Jenkins Living Center names new CEO
WATERTOWN, S.D.–After an extensive executive search process, the Jenkins Living Center Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Kasey Klapprodt has accepted the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of Jenkins Living Center, Inc. in Watertown. Kasey is a native of Rapid City, SD, and has worked...
gowatertown.net
Winter Weather Advisory issued until noon today (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Northeast South Dakota remains under a Winter Weather Advisory until noon today. Mixed precipitation has been falling since last night and forecaster Renee Wise says as temperatures starting to plummet, roads and highways could get icy today…. Winds have been strong overnight. They should taper off this morning…
Plainsman
Watertown rallies to edge Huron
WATERTOWN – The Huron Tigers led from the first bucket until the very final minute of the game, but the Watertown Arrows came from behind to steal a victory 36-34 Tuesday in ESD girls’ basketball action in Watertown. Both coaches emphasize defense, and it showed early on, as...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Game, Fish, and Parks deems fish pileup in Huron a winterkill
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A spokesperson for South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks confirmed Tuesday that the pileup of dead fish at the James River dam in Huron this weekend is a sizeable winterkill. Winterkill is the loss of fish due to exposure to winter conditions. Nick...
gowatertown.net
Listening sessions set for conversation on potentially closing a Watertown elementary school
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown School District Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen has announced the dates and location for the first two community listening sessions that will address the question of whether one of the district’s elementary schools should close. Danielsen says the listening sessions will be held January 30th and February...
KELOLAND TV
Daktronics seeking more workers to meet rising demand
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last month Daktronics stock dropped nearly 40 percent after an SEC filing cast doubt on the South Dakota company’s ability to continue operations. Now a month later their stock has recovered, but some of the concerns cited in that original SEC report remain.
KELOLAND TV
Dog bites person near Watertown park
WATERTOWN, S.D. (KELO) — Watertown Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a dog that bit a person. Authorities say it happened at the dog park around 2 p.m. Monday. The owner left in a red vehicle right after the bite happened. The dog was named...
Hundreds of Fish Wash Ashore in South Dakota River: 'This Is Crazy'
Most of South Dakota is in a severe or moderate drought, with water levels in the James River declining.
eastcoasttraveller.com
mykxlg.com
City of Watertown's Audit Report a Check and Balance
Like state and federal governments, the City of Watertown also has a “check and balance” with a yearly audit they must participate in. Mack talks about what the audit includes…. Your browser does not support the audio element. Mack says they had a “clean audit….”
newscenter1.tv
Have you seen Minnehaha County’s Most Wanted fugitives?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Do you recognize any of these men? Sioux Falls Area Joint Fugitive Task Force, a partnership between the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshal’s Service, maintains a Most Wanted list of fugitives who may be in or around Minnehaha County. If...
more955.com
Dr. Darren Manthey named Chief Medical Officer for Avera Queen of Peace Hospital
Avera Queen of Peace Hospital is pleased to announce that Darren Manthey, MD, will be the new chief medical officer (CMO) for the organization starting March 1. He will assume this role as Dr. Hilary Rockwell prepares to become the regional president and CEO of Avera Queen of Peace Hospital on July 1. In addition to being the CMO, Dr. Manthey will continue to practice in the Avera Queen of Peace Hospital Emergency Department.
