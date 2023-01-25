Read full article on original website
Related
longfellownokomismessenger.com
Restore freedom to drive, pass Driver’s Licenses for All
Nearly 100,000 of our fellow Minnesotans aren’t allowed to drive. Not because they aren’t old enough, or they have a suspended license, or they pose a danger to themselves or other drivers. Instead, they aren’t allowed to drive for one simple reason: they’re undocumented. It wasn’t...
Minnesota’s Favorite Grocery Store Based Off Study. I Don’t Agree, Do You?
Where was the last place you went grocery shopping? If you're in the St. Cloud area it could be a number of places. Such as Coborn's, Cash Wise, ALDI, Lunds & Byerlys, Fresh Thyme Market and lets not forget Target and Walmart also have grocery sections you can shop at and there are other small stores too I'm not listing.
Judge orders restitution after pool contractor left a number of jobs unfinished
MINNEAPOLIS -- A judge has granted the Attorney General's motion for default in a civil suit against a pool contractor accused of leaving a number of jobs unfinished and Minnesota families out tens of thousands of dollars.WCCO's Jennifer Mayerle has reported on the case of Charles Workman. Family after family told Mayerle they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard, cut my patio, broke my fence and took my money," Kyle Swenson said....
Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota
John Hines is a Minnesota media legend. For more than 46 years, he could be seen and heard on Minnesota television and radio. He worked at WWTC-AM, hosted “Twin Cities Today” on KSTP-TV, hosted with Bob Berglund on WLOL-FM, and eventually landed at WCCO-AM. From 9 a.m. to noon every weekday, audiences could tune into […] The post Where Are They Now? John Hines Stays Connected to Minnesota appeared first on Minnesota Monthly.
What Do You Need to Do to Get a Permit to Carry in Minnesota?
This coming weekend my dad and I are going to do our MN Permit to Carry class. This is something I've been wanting to do for a long time, and my schedule is finally allowing for it. As an avid hunter, I am a firm believer in safe and responsible...
redlakenationnews.com
Licensing delays are worsening Minnesota's nurse shortage
Lily Marcelius is ready to do her part to address Minnesota's nursing shortage, having completed training in October and accepted a job in an intensive care unit at HCMC in Minneapolis. If only the Minnesota Board of Nursing would clear her to take the licensing exam. Marcelius and others have...
Minnesota's COVID update for the week ending Tuesday, Jan. 24
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota are in and hospitalizations have decreased for a second week in a row. The 7-day moving average is tough to pinpoint because case data lags and most people take COVID tests at home and the health department can't track those. That said, the latest reporting period shows the average number of daily cases around 550.
Minnesotans are Some of the Fastest Talkers in the Country
At my high school we had a mini TV station where we did a newscast that broadcasted to the high school TVs once per week. Jobs always rotated and when I was assigned co-anchor I remember, during our practice run, my teacher told me I was talking way too fast. I hadn't even noticed! And according to this recent study, it totally makes sense that I wouldn't notice because we Minnesotans are fast talkers.
How To Cast Your Vote for MnDOT’s 2023 ‘Name a Snow Plow’ Contest
The finalists have been revealed in the 2023 official 'Name a Snow Plow' Contest here in Minnesota, and here's how you can vote for your favorites. It was a few years ago that the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) launched its first-ever Name a Snowplow Contest, where one snowplow in each of MnDOT's 8 districts received its own distinct name, as voted on by Minnesotans all over the state. Over 60,000 votes were cast in last year's contest, which ended in February.
Frightening Video Shows Minnesota Driver Struck By Sliding Car
A MnDOT video captured the scary moment when a sliding car ran into the driver of a stranded vehicle, launching him airborne. There's a reason law enforcement and safety officials in Minnesota say you should *always* stay in your vehicle if you're involved in a spinout or other crash that leaves you stranded along the side of a highway. Getting out of your car or truck can be dangerous!
How Old Are Minnesota’s Houses Compared to Other States?
There are some classic homes here in Minnesota, but just how old are our houses here compared to other states?. I confess to being a history buff and am fascinated by many things about our past here in Minnesota. And while the Land of 10,000 Lakes has been a state for, oh, 164 years now (we were admitted to the union back on May 11th of 1858), our history here is relatively recent when you compare us to some of the states that were the original 13 colonies on the east coast.
13 Foods Experiencing Shortages in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois in 2023
Expect to See Shortages of These 13 Items at Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Throughout the United States. One of the freakiest times in my life was when I walked into a grocery store in Minnesota back in April 2020. I thought I was in a Marvel movie and Thanos came and not only took all the people but also took all of the bread, meat, cereal, eggs, milk, toilet paper, and anything canned other than lima beans...wait, there was one can of those.
How To Make Sure You Get a $1,000 Check From Minnesota
Governor Walz just unveiled his budget proposal for Minnesota and it includes rebate checks. Here's how to make sure you get YOUR check!. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last fall's election. During the 2022 midterm election last fall, Minnesota's Democrat Farm Labor...
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
kvrr.com
Sun Country begins bus service from Fargo to Minneapolis-St. Paul
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Sun Country Airlines is offering Landline motorcoach service five days a week from Fargo to Minneapolis beginning in March. It’s like a connecting flight to the Twin Cities for $15 one-way or $30 dollars round-trip. Passengers can check their bags in Fargo and the airline will take them to their plane in Minneapolis.
Popular Wisconsin Based Sandwich Shop Opening 7+ Minnesota Locations
Popular sandwich chain Erbert & Gerbert's is planning to open eight more Minnesota locations as part of an expansion, with the first opening this week in West St. Paul!. The Eau Claire, Wisconsin-based company currently has around 20 Erbert & Gerbert locations in Minnesota, and about half are in the Twin Cities metro. The newest shop to open is located at 1909 S. Robert Street.
Popular Sandwich Shop Plans to Open 7 MN locations with New Look
Grabbing a quick lunch that is somewhat healthy has been a popular way to go recently as opposed to grabbing a quick burger or some chicken wings. Although that is still a go-to for many people, thinking a bit more healthy in your choices has become a lot more popular.
Bogart's Doughnut Co. to open new Twin Cities location
Bogart's Doughnut Company announced it is opening a second location in the Twin Cities. The popular donut shop, based at 904 West 36th Street in Minneapolis, has confirmed on Instagram it's opening a new shop in the Miracle Mile shopping center on Excelsior Boulevard, in St Louis Park. "Here to...
See Drone Footage -Demolition of Twin Cities Southgate Office Plaza
This building was at one time a beautiful space, filled with busy office workers, rushing to get their work done for the day. The Southgate Office Plaza in Bloomington was constructed back in 1970. As far as buildings are concerned, a building that lasts for 50 years doesn't seem that old to me. So why would the owners of this building decide to tear it down?
Minnesota + Wisconsin Included In SkinnyDipped Chocolate Nuts Recall
A popular health snack food is involved in a recall due to undeclared allergen contents. According to details shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, SkinnyDipped of Seattle is voluntarily recalling two varieties of their Dark Chocolate snack foods. The recall is nationwide and does include retail stores in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
KROC News
Rochester, MN
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0