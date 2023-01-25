Same old song and dance for Blues with mistakes, poor puck plays that resulted in another home loss, 5-3 against Sabres

Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Blackhawks & Maple Leafs May Make Trade Deadline Blockbuster
The Chicago Blackhawks are one of the teams that all hockey fans will be watching very closely as we gear up for the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline. After all, the rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks currently have the least points in the NHL and have several notable trade candidates because of it.
Yardbarker
3 Capitals Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
The Washington Capitals currently sit in a Stanley Cup Playoff position in the Eastern Conference and general manager (GM) Brian MacLellan won’t be looking back any time soon. It’s go time for the Capitals as management confirmed, if Alex Ovechkin is still on the team, Washington is going all-in to win the Cup.
Lightning's Pat Maroon rips Bruins announcer for body-shaming comments in first face-to-face
Earlier this season, Boston Bruins television announcer Jack Edwards came under fire for insensitive comments made during a broadcast regarding the weight of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon. On Wednesday, Maroon had his chance to respond to Edwards face-to-face. With the Bruins in Tampa Bay to take on the...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Penguins 7, Panthers 6 (OT)
From a new career-high for Carter Verhaeghe to three points for Aaron Ekblad, here's five takeaways from Tuesday's overtime loss in Pittsburgh. Wrapping up a daunting stretch of games on the road, the Florida Panthers secured a crucial point in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
News and Notes: Gary Bettman insists there’s no tanking in the NHL, new coach Rick Tocchet booed in Canucks debut, and more
There are no NHL teams that are tanking. That’s what commissioner Gary Bettman on Tuesday, as he held an impromptu media availability ahead of the Canadiens and Bruins game at the Bell Centre in Montreal that he was attending. “Nobody tanks because we have a weighted lottery,” Bettman said,...
NHL
NHL announces schedule updates to 3 upcoming Sabres games
The NHL announced several changes to the regular-season schedule on Wednesday that includes updates to three upcoming Buffalo Sabres games. Buffalo's game against the Boston Bruins on March 2 at TD Garden will now start at 7 p.m. on MSG. The pregame show on MSG will begin at 6:30. The...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Jan. 24 vs. Buffalo
The St. Louis Blues will be without Pavel Buchnevich - at least through the NHL All-Star break - as he has undergone a minor surgical procedure to deal with an ankle infection. But - there is some good news. Vladimir Tarasenko, Torey Krug and Logan Brown will all be back...
Yardbarker
Sabres top Jets, run win streak to five
Tage Thompson had a goal and an assist to help the visiting Buffalo Sabres to their fifth straight win, 3-2 over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Rasmus Dahlin and Jeff Skinner each had two assists for the Sabres, while Eric Comrie made 19 saves in his return to Winnipeg -- just his second game since returning from a lower-body injury on Jan. 10.
Yardbarker
Wild bench Ryan Hartman vs. Flyers after string of penalties
Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman will be a healthy scratch against the visiting Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday due to his recent propensity for taking penalties, coach Dean Evason said. Evason announced his decision on Minnesota radio station KFAN1003. The move to send Hartman to the press box comes on the...
FOX Sports
Kuzmenko signs 2-year extension with Canucks
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday. The deal has an average annual value of $5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four...
FOX Sports
Avalanche host the Blues following Rantanen's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (23-22-3, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (26-17-3, fourth in the Central Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Avalanche -230, Blues +185. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Avalanche's 5-3 loss.
Yardbarker
Hurricanes' Martin Necas beats Stars in OT again
Martin Necas scored the overtime winner to give the Carolina Hurricanes a 3-2 road victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. At 1:34 of the extra frame, Necas took the puck in the circle and maneuvered his way into the slot, then fired a shot past Stars goalie Jake Oettinger for the deciding score.
FOX Sports
Minnesota in action against Buffalo after overtime win
Buffalo Sabres (25-19-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (25-17-4, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild host the Buffalo Sabres after the Wild knocked off the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 in overtime. Minnesota is 25-17-4 overall and 14-8-1 in home games. The Wild have conceded...
Yardbarker
Abbotsford Canucks close five-game homestand with disappointing 3-2 loss to the Marlies
The Abbotsford Canucks ended their longest losing streak of the season in the best fashion possible to endear themselves to the Vancouver fanbase by shutting out the Toronto Marlies on home ice in a 4-0 victory. After nearly doubling their total home losses of the season with three straight defeats...
The Hockey Writers
Blues Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 1/26/23
With their 5-3 defeat at the hands of former-Blues great Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up their season-longest, seven-game homestand with a record of 3-4-0. The Blues have been fairly disappointing on home ice, as that record now slips to 10-12-2. They surrendered three goals in the first and another less than two minutes into the second period before Ivan Barbashev (8) and Brayden Schenn (12) found the net to make it 4-2. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou (23) just 47 seconds into the third period made it a 4-3 game until an empty-net goal by Dylan Cozens sealed the game with one minute remaining.
Ryan O’Reilly hopes to stay with St. Louis through deadline
There are two big question marks for the St. Louis Blues as they head into the trade deadline. What happens to Vladimir Tarasenko, a player who has spent his entire career with one organization, and what happens to captain Ryan O’Reilly, the addition that put them over the top a few years ago?
Yardbarker
Avs take on Ducks, seek to extend winning streak
Two weeks ago, there was a lot of teeth-gnashing over the state of the Colorado Avalanche. They had lost seven of eight games and had dropped in the Central Division standings. Now, with two games to go before a nine-day break, Colorado is riding a six-game winning streak and is...
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers and the Carolina Hurricanes
Another losing streak could put the Flyers GM on the hot seat again. Charlie O’Connor: “My understanding in December regarding Chuck Fletcher’s job status was that his seat was getting quite hot, but it was going to take another major team-wide falter (read: another extended losing streak) for ownership to decide to fire him in-season.
Yardbarker
Streaky Sabres Narrowing Gap In Playoff Race
The Buffalo Sabres recent hot streak has made their dreams of ending their 12-year postseason drought a reality, as the club is within striking distance of an Eastern Conference wild-card spot after a 5-3 win over the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. Former Blues first-rounder Tage Thompson scored his club-leading...
