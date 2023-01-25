ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Same old song and dance for Blues with mistakes, poor puck plays that resulted in another home loss, 5-3 against Sabres

With their 5-3 defeat at the hands of former-Blues great Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres, the St. Louis Blues wrapped up their season-longest, seven-game homestand with a record of 3-4-0. The Blues have been fairly disappointing on home ice, as that record now slips to 10-12-2. They surrendered three goals in the first and another less than two minutes into the second period before Ivan Barbashev (8) and Brayden Schenn (12) found the net to make it 4-2. A power-play goal by Jordan Kyrou (23) just 47 seconds into the third period made it a 4-3 game until an empty-net goal by Dylan Cozens sealed the game with one minute remaining.
