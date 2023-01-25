MADISON, NJ - The Dodge Field Playground is getting a makeover. The goal of the playground project was to "have an accessible playground with as much of the equipment available for everyone's use, while maintaining the fun and challenge for all", stated council member Deb Coen. The new design will include: A specific area for 2-5 year olds Three benches without backs will be situated between that area and the larger play area so adults/caregivers can sit facing either direction All access swings, baby swings and regular swings will be added A musical instrument section and interactive play stations Ramps will allow children to go from...

