Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
Related
morristowngreen.com
So long, Sarge: Trailblazing Morristown policewoman calls it a career
The first Black woman promoted to a supervisory rank in the Morristown police bureau said so long Thursday before a cheering crowd outside town hall. “It’s still sinking in. I’ve got to remember that I don’t have to come into work today,” said newly retired Beverly Downey.
morristowngreen.com
Soul of African American Art: Mayo show kicks off big year for Art in the Atrium Inc.
Controversy and COVID couldn’t stop Art in the Atrium (ATA) from celebrating its 31st anniversary. Soul of African American Art runs at Morristown’s Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) through March 5, 2023. The work of 31 new and established artists is displayed at the hallway entrance of the...
morristowngreen.com
‘Sense of Place’ exhibit opens at Morristown’s Atrium Gallery, Feb. 2
Morris Arts’ A SENSE OF PLACE opens at Atrium Gallery, Feb. 2, 2023. The public is invited to the free Opening Reception on Feb. 2, 2023, from 7-9pm, for Morris Arts’ new exhibit, A SENSE OF PLACE, at the Atrium Gallery, located on floors 2-5 of the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court St., Morristown.
Move over, Punxsutawney Phil: NJ has its own groundhogs
For all the ridiculousness that is Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil in that little weirdly-named town has always stolen the spotlight. Should the power of meteorological prognostication truly be left in the hands, er, paws, of just one rodent? Where are the checks and balances? Do we really want a dictatorship?
Unusual Facts About Newark You Never Knew
Newark, New Jersey, is a city with a rich and varied history, known for its role as a major industrial and transportation hub. But did you know that Newark has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
morristowngreen.com
Test scores show challenges for Morris School District; board also facing insurance hikes, new pool for high school
The Morris School District has challenging work ahead to narrow performance gaps between well off white students and the less affluent, minorities and, particularly, pupils who don’t speak English as their primary language. That’s according to test results presented at Monday’s board meeting. Board finance Chairperson Linda...
New Monmouth County, NJ Pizzeria is Getting Attention for Unusual Slices
When it comes to pizza, you don't mess around at the Jersey Shore. Pineapple? Don't even think about it. There's a new pizzeria in town and they definitely have people talking. You may have heard of cousins Sal Basile and Francis Garcia. Their popular pizzeria Artichoke and Basille is now...
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
ASA college to close its doors mid-semester, leaving students with few options
Students at ASA College in downtown Brooklyn say they are feeling frustrated and shut out after they received an email informing them in the next few weeks their college will be closing
morristowngreen.com
Morristown council to hike sidewalk cafe fees; updates status of public-to-private housing
Sidewalk dining is among the pandemic’s few silver linings. Morristown restaurants and bars took advantage of relaxed restrictions, a lifeline that customers loved. And so outdoor dining continues, well beyond the lockdowns, even in the dead of winter. But the price of sidewalk dining, like everything else, is going...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey
The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
A Brooklyn middle school fight flares between teachers and principal
Teachers and staff at M.S. 51, a large middle school in Park Slope, filed into the gym during their lunch hour last March to drop their paper ballots into a box to declare “yes” or “no” in a vote of no confidence in their principal. A group of frustrated educators had compiled their complaints in a three-page, single-spaced document, charging Neal Singh with “gross mismanagement of our school” and describing extensive concerns...
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
County officials defy request from Norcross in New Jersey election
Norcross made a request to those with whom he met: Stay neutral in the Democratic primary for Mercer County executive.
wrnjradio.com
Warren County Commissioners adopt resolution supporting National School Choice Week
WARREN COUNTY, NJ – The Warren County Board of County Commissioners adopted a resolution supporting National School Choice Week and recognizing January 22- 28, 2023 as Warren County School Choice Week. The County Commissioners are proud to join the nationwide celebration of National School Choice Week, a non-partisan effort...
NJ.com
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Dec. 12-18, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Dec. 12-18, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Madison's Dodge Field Playground Will Soon Get A Makeover
MADISON, NJ - The Dodge Field Playground is getting a makeover. The goal of the playground project was to "have an accessible playground with as much of the equipment available for everyone's use, while maintaining the fun and challenge for all", stated council member Deb Coen. The new design will include: A specific area for 2-5 year olds Three benches without backs will be situated between that area and the larger play area so adults/caregivers can sit facing either direction All access swings, baby swings and regular swings will be added A musical instrument section and interactive play stations Ramps will allow children to go from...
Adult Woman Posed as NBHS Student For Four Days Before Being Caught
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ—Officials admitted that a grown woman who posed as a teen girl was able to attend classes at the city’s high school for several days after enrolling with fake documents. Superintendent Aubrey Johnson told the Board of Education that, during the week of January 16, the...
Ocean County, NJ hopes to nix massive overdevelopment project in this town
🌳 Proposed 59 single family home construction gets rejected in Ocean County. 🌳 Instead of the housing set up, there could be acres of open space preserved in Brick. 🌳 You have a say in determining the next steps for this parcel of land on Laurel Avenue.
Comments / 0