Morristown, NJ

So long, Sarge: Trailblazing Morristown policewoman calls it a career

The first Black woman promoted to a supervisory rank in the Morristown police bureau said so long Thursday before a cheering crowd outside town hall. “It’s still sinking in. I’ve got to remember that I don’t have to come into work today,” said newly retired Beverly Downey.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

‘Sense of Place’ exhibit opens at Morristown’s Atrium Gallery, Feb. 2

Morris Arts’ A SENSE OF PLACE opens at Atrium Gallery, Feb. 2, 2023. The public is invited to the free Opening Reception on Feb. 2, 2023, from 7-9pm, for Morris Arts’ new exhibit, A SENSE OF PLACE, at the Atrium Gallery, located on floors 2-5 of the Morris County Administration and Records Building, 10 Court St., Morristown.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morristowngreen.com

Test scores show challenges for Morris School District; board also facing insurance hikes, new pool for high school

The Morris School District has challenging work ahead to narrow performance gaps between well off white students and the less affluent, minorities and, particularly, pupils who don’t speak English as their primary language. That’s according to test results presented at Monday’s board meeting. Board finance Chairperson Linda...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
tourcounsel.com

Westfield Pool Complex | Public swimming pool in New Jersey

The Westfield Pool Complex has many services to offer customers, such as food, you can find very good food and a most exquisite flavor. Likewise, there are other elements that will make your experience better, such as slides, trampolines, training pools and a children's play area, although you can have a picnic if you wish.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Chalkbeat

A Brooklyn middle school fight flares between teachers and principal

Teachers and staff at M.S. 51, a large middle school in Park Slope, filed into the gym during their lunch hour last March to drop their paper ballots into a box to declare “yes” or “no” in a vote of no confidence in their principal. A group of frustrated educators had compiled their complaints in a three-page, single-spaced document, charging Neal Singh with “gross mismanagement of our school” and describing extensive concerns...
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Madison's Dodge Field Playground Will Soon Get A Makeover

MADISON, NJ -  The Dodge Field Playground is getting a makeover. The goal of the playground project was to "have an accessible playground with as much of the equipment available for everyone's use, while maintaining the fun and challenge for all", stated council member Deb Coen. The new design will include: A specific area for 2-5 year olds Three benches without backs will be situated between that area and the larger play area so adults/caregivers can sit facing either direction All access swings, baby swings and regular swings will be added A musical instrument section and interactive play stations Ramps will allow children to go from...
MADISON, NJ

