Wisconsin State

onfocus.news

Area Wrestlers Ranked in Top 10: Wisconsin Grappler Rankings January 25

Wisconsin Individual Wrestling Rankings, from WisconsinGrappler.com. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple. Witness some great performances? Hear about top athletes and top teams in our area?. Athlete of the Week and Team of the Week:
WISCONSIN STATE
wisportsheroics.com

MIDSEASON: Top 5 WIAA Boys Basketball Teams Right Now

As of January 25th, 2023 these Teams are among the Highest in there Divisions and have been favored by many different writers to the best teams in Wisconsin High School Boys Basketball (WIAA) as currently stand. There are many different polls out there that show different things from WisSports, MaxPreps, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Lots of these teams are loaded up with College potential talent as well which is helping them move a long to continue to be a good team.
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Marshfield(5th) and Wisconsin Rapids(8th) Ranked Among State’s Best in Wisconsin Grappler Team Rankings

WisconsinGrappler.com latest team wrestling rankings find two Wisconsin Valley Conference rivals ranked among the state’s best. In Division 1, Marshfield is ranked 5th and Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln is ranked #8. ******************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s...
MARSHFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

Two Wisconsin residents score winning Badger 5 jackpot tickets

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A $331,000 Badger 5 jackpot was scored on Monday’s drawing, and one of the tickets was sold right here in Madison. Two Wisconsin residents each won a $165,500 ticket. They were sold at Go2Stop Inc. in Madison and Hansen’s IGA in Westby. “I was...
MADISON, WI
leisuregrouptravel.com

Best Festivals in Wisconsin

Spice up your itineraries by taking travelers to annual events and holiday light extravaganzas. Christmas, a season of holiday cheer, may be the most festive time of the year, but every month on Wisconsin’s calendar brims with festivals and special events that bring out community spirit. These happy happenings spotlight local heritage, culture, food, musical talent and artistic achievements. Most of all, they are just fun.
WISCONSIN STATE
houstonian.news

Wisconsin offers three-star running back from Arizona

The Badgers offered Koi Perich, a three-star safety from Esko, Minnesota this weekend. The class of 2024 athlete was visiting Wisconsin as a part of the program’s junior day and he picked up another offer ahead of his final season of high school football. Perich has now received five...
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

School Closings and Delays - Thursday, Jan. 26

A handful of school districts in southern Wisconsin have announced delays for Thursday morning after snow overnight. Here is a list of the delays:. Potosi Schools - Opening at 10 a.m. Weston Schools - Opening at 10 a.m. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Tater tots are the top Super Bowl snack in most Midwest states, but not Wisconsin

The final four teams will be battling it out this weekend to get into the Super Bowl. Maybe you're already looking forward to the food you'll be serving on Super Bowl Sunday.According to a new survey, meatballs take the number-one spot, followed by guacamole, chips and salsa, tater tots and chili.Taters tots were number one in Minnesota, and queso was tops in Wisconsin. Tater tots were also tops in Iowa and both Dakotas.Most of the favored snacks would not be considered by many to be healthy options, but a few states did opt for hummus.Even though they led the pack, meatballs were the most popular Google search in only five states: Maine, Montana, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Wyoming.Click here for more information.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Music Fans Are Sadden By Closing Of Popular Wisconsin Theater

A famous theater in Milwaukee has hosted a show for the very last time. Wisconsin Is A Great Destination For Live Music Events. I love going to concerts. Rockford is the perfect location to check out live shows. Of course, the Forest City can host its own events at the Coronado Performing Arts Center, BMO Center, and other local venues. We are also within driving distance of cities like Chicago, the Quad Cities, and Peoria. That gives us access to many bands.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority

The wealthiest Wisconsin residents already pay a smaller share of their incomes in state taxes than the rest of the population, and replacing the state’s current graduated-rate income tax structure with a flat tax would increase that disparity, a national tax expert says. “The most common way that tax equity is evaluated is looking at […] The post Tax analyst says flat-rate system will benefit wealthy at the expense of the majority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

Republicans Slam Wisconsin Gov. Evers’ Wild-Eyed New Spending Binge

Evers’ state of the state address was all about big spending. Republican leaders slammed the massive spending proposals from Gov. Tony Evers’ in Tuesday’s State of the State address, noting Evers’ failure to address public safety, inflation and other topics. Evers proposed more than $1 billion...
WISCONSIN STATE
radioplusinfo.com

1-27-23 hazardous weather outlook

Marquette-Green Lake-Fond du Lac-Sheboygan-Sauk-Columbia-Dodge-Washington-Ozaukee-Iowa-Dane-Jefferson-Waukesha-Milwaukee-Lafayette-Green-Rock-Walworth-Racine-Kenosha- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of east central Wisconsin, south central Wisconsin and southeast Wisconsin. .DAY ONE…Tonight. Snow showers will gradually end by early this evening. Untreated roads may remain slippery. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…Friday through Thursday. Snow showers are expected again...
WISCONSIN STATE

