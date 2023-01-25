Read full article on original website
Waste Harmonics Acquires New Market Waste Solutions
Waste Harmonics announced it has acquired New Market Waste Solutions, a management and consulting company dedicated to designing and implementing cost-effective, sustainable solutions for clients in the waste and recycling industry across North America, spanning both Canada and the U.S. With the acquisition, New Market Waste Solutions’ services will complement...
Perspectives: Labor/Staffing Issues
Q&A with Len Christopher, Vice President of Operations, Leadpoint Business Services, on investing in people, responding to workforce trends, and what is ahead for 2023. What are some of the factors that are currently affecting staffing issues and how did they change throughout 2022?. The #1 factor that effected recruiting...
Grupo Antolin Develops a New Sustainable Car Headliner Produced from Organic Waste
Grupo Antolin takes another step forward in its firm commitment to sustainability and defossilization of mobility. The company is actively working with the supply chain to become a business reference for environmental commitment, contributing to the fight against climate change and supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy, thanks to a range of products with added environmental value. On this occasion, it presents a substrate that includes a polyurethane foam obtained from mass-balance certified renewable feedstock (vegetal and crop residues among others). The headliner is laminated with a textile made from recycled polyester fibers with the aim of protecting natural resources and reducing dependence on fossil-based materials.
It is Time to Get your Permits Organized
Misplacing permits, forgetting to renew them, and neglecting permit tasks are all problems of the past when you switch to a digital permit manager. Worker, vehicle, and facility permits can be tough to keep organized, especially when you are operating in multiple locations, across state borders, and have a revolving door of employees, contractors, and vehicles.
Evaluating a New Landfill Site or Expanding to an Additional Cell: A Conversation
Developing a new landfill or adding a landfill cell is all about efficient and early planning. When you say you are having a conversation about evaluating new landfill sites or thinking about expansion, you get second looks as to the sanity of your person. It is an engrossing and complex process. The following discussion only scratches the surface and serves to refamiliarize the listener to such an undertaking.
Westchester County, NY Touts Its Environmental Record on Waste Reduction
Westchester County is home to some of the nation’s most robust municipal waste reduction and recycling programs. Through the Department of Environmental Facilities (DEF), the County is dedicated to removing all types of waste from the waste stream – ranging from traditional glass, plastic and paper to more innovative programs like electronics, textiles, paint, food scraps and boat wrapping. Over the course of the last decades, Westchester’s production of waste has dropped dramatically – and continues to decline.
Monumental Solid Waste Statutory Revisions Signed into Law in Michigan
With Governor Whitmer’s signing in late December 2022 of the historic eight-bill package designed to modernize Michigan’s solid waste law (Part 115, Solid Waste Management, of the Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Act, 1994 PA 452, as amended), this is a monumental time for the state of Michigan. This amended law and policy approach is the product of 7 years of extensive deliberation in workgroups that included input from a large, diverse group of stakeholders. This policy framework provides a transition to a new way of managing discarded materials in Michigan rather than just disposing of them, looking at materials management facilities’ capacity for managing these materials, and goal setting to divert recyclable and organic materials from being disposed. Implementing these changes is a huge undertaking that will require thoughtful, considered, and deliberate changes; updates to existing policies and procedures; development of implementation materials; and education, outreach, and training for EGLE staff, and other internal and external stakeholders.
