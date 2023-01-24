Read full article on original website
Photon-Counting CT Enables Lower Contrast Media for Aortic Imaging
OAK BROOK, Ill. (January 26, 2023) – Photon-counting detector CT reduces the amount of contrast needed for CT angiography (CTA) while maintaining image quality, according to a new study published in Radiology: Cardiothoracic Imaging, a journal of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). The portion of the aorta...
GE HealthCare Signs Distribute Deal for Handheld Veterinary Ultrasound
GE HealthCare and Sound Technologies today announced an agreement to distribute the Vscan Air, a wireless pocket-sized ultrasound, to veterinary practices in the United States. Ultrasound applications in veterinary care present the opportunity to transform healthcare for dogs, cats, horses, cows, pigs, goats and exotic animals including small mammals and...
Orthofix Announces Full Commercial Launch of Mariner Deformity System
Orthofix Medical, a global spine and orthopedics company, today announced the full commercial launch of, and first patient cases involving, the Mariner Deformity Pedicle Screw System. The first product launched since the merger of Orthofix and SeaSpine earlier this month, the Mariner Deformity Pedicle Screw System developed by SeaSpine is...
Esaote Debuts New MyLab X90 Ultrasound Device
Esaote introduced MyLab X90, its new ultrasound system. "Accuracy and precision across the entire image generation chain, data processing speed and native AI-based application management lie at the heart of MyLab™X90," said Guillaume Gauthier, Ultrasound Global Product Marketing Manager. "As well as providing high-quality images and advanced clinical solutions, our aim was to revolutionize daily workflows by increasing the speed and accuracy of analysis, together with improving the operator experience and the clinical outcome for patients."
Evie Ring Maker Movano Health Proposes Public Offering
Movano Health, maker of the Evie Ring, announced that it is proposing to sell shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares in the underwritten public offering are to be sold by Movano Inc. The company intends to...
Twist Bioscience Begins Shipping from Synthetic DNA Manufacturing 'Factory of the Future'
Twist Bioscience today announced the shipments of the first products from its second manufacturing site, the Factory of the Future, in Wilsonville, Oregon. “These initial shipments of Twist Oligo Pools and Gene Fragments are the start of what we believe will be significant capacity and revenue growth enabled by the Factory of the Future,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “As we continue to expand initial manufacturing from this new facility, we will add genes, with the same rapid turnaround time as that of South San Francisco. We are also working longer term toward new product introductions supported by the additional capacity that will allow us to tap into new markets, including the launch of fast genes, which we expect will offer significantly faster turnaround time for manufacturing genes.”
ThirdEye Announces AR Thermal Healthcare Holographic Glasses
ThirdEye is launching a fully integrated hardware and software package for healthcare that includes solutions for AR telehealth, AR Holographic display, AI remote surgery, Alzheimer's aid, vision impairment and thermal display. This announcement comes after successful deployments of ThirdEye's AR solutions for the U.S. Government, VA, Crozer, NHS and other...
Alleviant Medical Raises $75M No-Implant Interatrial Shunt
Alleviant Medical, a privately-held medical device company developing a no-implant interatrial shunt for heart failure, today announced the closing of a $75 million equity financing co-led by S3 Ventures and RiverVest Venture Partners. This financing will fund the company’s global pivotal trial, ALLAY-HF (Safety and Efficacy of the Alleviant System...
InBody to Supply Marine Corps with Body Composition Analysis Devices
Decades after implementing service-wide body composition standards to measure Marines’ readiness, the U.S. Marine Corps decided to refine their current body composition assessment method using the InBody 770, one of InBody’s professional body composition analyzers. “The Marines are renowned for their readiness to serve,” said Jade Chavez, InBody...
FDA Approves Abbott's Spinal Cord Stimulation Device
Abbott announced today that the FDA has approved its Proclaim XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a debilitating complication of diabetes. The Proclaim XR SCS system can provide relief to DPN patients in need of alternatives to traditional treatment approaches, such as oral medication. People who receive therapy from the Proclaim XR SCS system will also be able to use Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic, a connected care app that allows people to communicate with a physician and receive treatment adjustments remotely.
