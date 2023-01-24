Twist Bioscience today announced the shipments of the first products from its second manufacturing site, the Factory of the Future, in Wilsonville, Oregon. “These initial shipments of Twist Oligo Pools and Gene Fragments are the start of what we believe will be significant capacity and revenue growth enabled by the Factory of the Future,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “As we continue to expand initial manufacturing from this new facility, we will add genes, with the same rapid turnaround time as that of South San Francisco. We are also working longer term toward new product introductions supported by the additional capacity that will allow us to tap into new markets, including the launch of fast genes, which we expect will offer significantly faster turnaround time for manufacturing genes.”

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO