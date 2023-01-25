CHEYENNE -- Turns out "snake bit" might not be a strong enough descriptor when it comes to the current state of the Wyoming basketball program. Hunter Maldonado twice Tuesday night was planted on the hardwood inside Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center. The first time the super senior grabbed his right knee. The second, clutching his back. He already missed the Air Force game last week with a rib injury.

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO