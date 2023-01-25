ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
101.9 KING FM

PODCAST: Good, Bad, Ugly From Wyoming Hoops

CHEYENNE -- Turns out "snake bit" might not be a strong enough descriptor when it comes to the current state of the Wyoming basketball program. Hunter Maldonado twice Tuesday night was planted on the hardwood inside Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center. The first time the super senior grabbed his right knee. The second, clutching his back. He already missed the Air Force game last week with a rib injury.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps One Win Away From Super Bowl

LARAMIE -- From walk-on to the NFL's biggest stage. That can be part of Marcus Epps' narrative if the top-seeded Eagles can get past San Francisco Sunday afternoon inside Lincoln Financial Field. Epps is one of the three former Wyoming players still alive in these playoffs, joining Cincinnati linebacker Logan...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie

Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses

If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes

Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
CHEYENNE, WY
101.9 KING FM

101.9 KING FM

Cheyenne, WY
11K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.9 KING plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy