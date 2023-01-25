Read full article on original website
CHEYENNE -- Turns out "snake bit" might not be a strong enough descriptor when it comes to the current state of the Wyoming basketball program. Hunter Maldonado twice Tuesday night was planted on the hardwood inside Las Vegas' Thomas & Mack Center. The first time the super senior grabbed his right knee. The second, clutching his back. He already missed the Air Force game last week with a rib injury.
Wyoming Walk-On Marcus Epps One Win Away From Super Bowl
LARAMIE -- From walk-on to the NFL's biggest stage. That can be part of Marcus Epps' narrative if the top-seeded Eagles can get past San Francisco Sunday afternoon inside Lincoln Financial Field. Epps is one of the three former Wyoming players still alive in these playoffs, joining Cincinnati linebacker Logan...
-25 Wind Chills Forecast For Cheyenne, Laramie
Cheyenne and Laramie could both see wind chills of -25 degrees over the next couple of days. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this graphic on its website:. Here are the latest updates for minimum wind chills across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska...
Univ. of Wyoming Is Offering Free Language Courses
If you want to pick up a new language, this is your time to do so! A total of 22 nonformal world language and culture sessions are available free via Zoom and registrations are now being accepted for the popular World Language and Culture Program (WLCP) at the University of Wyoming this semester.
Cheyenne, Laramie Facing -10 Lows, Snow This Weekend
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has released projected snowfall totals for this weekend showing that some areas could get up to a foot and a half of snow. Even populated areas like Casper and Lusk could get a foot of the white stuff, according to the projections.
WYDOT: It Could Be Friday Evening Before I-25, I-80 Reopen
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says it could be as late as 7 p.m. tonight before crews get both Interstate 25 and Interstate 80 back open. Due to winter conditions, I-25 between Cheyenne and Wheatland, southbound I-25 from Orin Junction to Wheatland, eastbound I-80 from Evanston to exit 83 (La Barge Road), I-80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins, and westbound I-80 from Laramie to Rawlins are currently closed.
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
Up To Two Feet Of Snow Possible In Southeast Wyoming Mountains Through Saturday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range mountains from tonight through Saturday. That's according to a post on the agency's website:. 7 AM January 26th – Light snow showers will be possible throughout Thursday across southeast Wyoming and portions of the Nebraska...
Laramie County Law Enforcement To Focus On School Zone Safety
Cheyenne and Laramie County law enforcement agencies have joined forces to raise awareness of school crosswalk safety, according to a release from Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak. The release says that on Monday, January 30, law enforcement will be in nearly every school zone in Laramie County between 7;15 and...
Shovel Your Walks or Pay the Cost, City of Cheyenne Reminds
Another round of winter weather is on its way, and the City of Cheyenne is reminding residents that it’s their responsibility to promptly remove snow surrounding the proximity of their homes. According to state statute, if you don't shovel your walks, the city can have the snow removed and...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Cheyenne? Parties, Music, & More
The forecast calls for a bitter weekend, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun! Check out what Cheyenne has to offer this weekend:. Enjoy live music by Tiffane Lark and locally made brews at Blue Raven Brewery. When: 6 to 9 p.m. Where: Blue Raven Brewery (209 E. 18th...
LCSD1 Responds to ‘White Privilege Cards’ Incident
It was just three months ago that a Ku Klux Klan picture was removed from a Cheyenne English teacher's classroom, and now Laramie County School District 1 is working to repair the harm caused by another racist incident. According to a message (see below) sent out to all Carey Junior...
Laramie County Emergency Management: Avoid Travel On Eastern County Roads
Laramie County Emergency Management is asking people to avoid traveling on county roads in the eastern Laramie County due to winter road conditions. The agency also says county public works crews are busy trying to keep the roads open and will not be able to help people who are stuck by the side of the road.
Laramie, Come Show Off Your Best Hot Cocoa Recipe This February
Especially with the cold weather, a cup of hot cocoa is always a joy. Peace of Mind: Your Journey, Your Way is inviting you to showcase your culinary skills or your Grandma's secret recipe - in making HOT COCOA!. Stand a chance to win a $100 Prize for THE BEST...
Blizzard Warning For Arlington/Elk Mountain Area Today, 70 MPH Winds
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the Arlington/Elk Mountain are through 8 p.m. today [Jan.27]. The agency posted this statement and graphic on its website:. A Blizzard Warning is in effect for the Arlington/Elk Mountain area until 8 PM Friday. Wind gusts...
Cheyenne Police on Accident Alert Due to High Number of Crashes
Due to a high number of accidents related to hazardous road conditions, the Cheyenne Police Department is currently on accident alert. This means officers will only be responding to accidents involving injuries, impaired drivers, road blockage, or the inability to exchange information. Drivers involved in all other accidents should exchange...
Woman Charged in Cheyenne Teen’s Shooting Death Posts Bond
One of the three people charged in the death of Angelina Harrison, the 16-year-old Cheyenne girl who was fatally shot while riding in a vehicle near Frontier Mall on Jan. 9, is out of jail. According to Laramie County Circuit Court records, 26-year-old Burns resident Sarah Heath posted a $50,000...
Cheyenne Police Need Help Identifying Possible Witness to Aggravated Assault
The Cheyenne Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a possible witness to a crime. According to a department Facebook post, the male pictured above may have witnessed an aggravated assault that occurred on Friday, Jan. 6, at South High School. While the post didn't give any...
