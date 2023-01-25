ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Jennifer Garner Sees ‘Long-Term Future’ With Boyfriend John Miller, Has ‘No Desire’ to ‘Slow Things Down’

By Sara Donnellan
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eOKQB_0kQfJYs100

A steady love! Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller may not have plans to tie the knot anytime soon, but their romantic connection is still going strong.

Jennifer Garner and John Miller: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Read article

“Jennifer adores John and still sees a long-term future with him . There’s no desire on her part to slow things down, spend less time together or anything like that,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly . “She’s just decided after a lot of thought that she’s just not in a hurry to rush down the aisle just yet and that she feels perfectly happy cherishing and enjoying what they have — for now — without a formal label .”

Us broke the news in October 2018 that the twosome had been dating for six months . “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” an insider revealed at the time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOM8q_0kQfJYs100
Garner during the 2023 Winter TCA Portrait Session, January 2023. Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Garner, 50, was previously married to Ben Affleck , from whom she split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage. The exes, who finalized their divorce three years later, share three children : Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 10. Miller, 45, for his part, is dad of two kids with his ex-wife, Caroline Campbell . Affleck, 50, meanwhile, tied the knot with Jennifer Lopez in July 2022, becoming stepfather to the 53-year-old Selena star's 14-year-old twins, Emme and Max , whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Antony .

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's Quotes About Coparenting, Divorce

Read article

Garner and Miller's children met each other for the first time at the 13 Going on 30 star's 50th birthday celebration in April 2022.

“John’s kids finally met Jen’s kids,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “Lots of kids and family were invited, including John’s kids, his parents, his brother and his [brother’s] wife.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KkWwE_0kQfJYs100
Shutterstock, ZUMA Press/MEGA

Three months later, another insider revealed that the Invention of Lying actress and the businessman were “spending more time” with each other’s children and “getting quite close” as a blended family unit.

“They meet at each other’s houses — even for a quick glass of wine or for a lowkey dinner date night away from prying eyes,” the insider shared, noting that Garner and her beau prefer to keep their relationship "very private."

Jennifer Garner's Dating History

Read article

Despite recent bonding with each other's kids, the Alias alum and Miller haven’t always been on the same page when it comes to the nature of their relationship. In August 2020, Us confirmed that the pair had called it quits, with a source revealing that the CaliBurger CEO “was ready for marriage” while Garner “just couldn’t commit.”

However, by May 2021, the lovebirds had rekindled their romance .

"Jen and John are back on," a source revealed at the time. "It started up a few weeks ago."

For more on Garner and Miller, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly , on newsstands now.

Comments / 7

Vickie Atkinson
1d ago

Good for her...so glad she's rid of Ben Afleck...she deserves a good man!

Reply
6
Related
RadarOnline

'Will He Finally Grow A Pair?' Ben Affleck's Budding Bromance With Divorcée Tom Brady Squashed By 'Controlling' Jennifer Lopez: Sources

Ben Affleck is looking to hang out with newly divorced football star Tom Brady — but his wife, Jennifer Lopez, has been flagged for delaying the game, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources claimed the last thing Affleck's bride, 53, wants is for her now-sober groom to face temptation playing with Brady, who was sacked by his Brazilian supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, for refusing to retire from football."Jennifer's insecurity is off the charts right now," dished an insider. "She's never been needier, and if Ben thinks he's going to have her approval to party with Tom, he can forget it!"She won't stand...
FLORIDA STATE
Page Six

Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event

Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Popculture

Jennifer Aniston's Ex-Husband Justin Theroux Suffers Big Career Setback

Justin Theroux is out of a gig. Deadline reports Apple TV's The Mosquito Coast has not been renewed for a third season. The decision comes just two weeks after the explosive season 2 finale aired. The series is loosely based on Paul Theroux's bestselling 1981 novel of the same title. The show stars Justin Theroux, Melissa George, Logan Polish, and Gabriel Bateman, and focuses on Allie Fox (Theroux), a genius inventor and stubborn idealist who forces his family on a dangerous journey to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen. The first two seasons remain available on the streaming platform.
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Joined By Both Jennifer Lopez & Ex-Wife Jenner Garner For Daughter Seraphina's Musical Performance

One big happy Hollywood family! On Sunday, January 23, Ben Affleck stepped out with wife Jennifer Lopez and stepchild Emme, 14, along with his former spouse Jennifer Garner and their children Violet, 17, and Samuel, 10, to attend his daughter Seraphina's musical event in Santa Monica, Calif. The Boston native, who wore a black jacket with a matching untucked shirt, dark jeans and leather boots, guided the Selena star, who looked casual and chic in a tweed coat, flared jeans and a tan Birkin bag, as she made her way into the music hall. They were also joined by Affleck's...
SANTA MONICA, CA
OK! Magazine

Naomi Judd Suicide: Investigator Reveals There's 'Speculation She Didn’t Mean To Do It But Wanted Attention'

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).A police report filed on the day of Naomi Judd's suicide is shedding more light into what went down in the 24 hours before she took her own life on April 30, 2022.According to documents, Judd, who was 76 at the time, "didn't like being alone" in her Tennessee home, though she was forced to be by herself since husband Larry Strickland was off working in Europe."She threatened to kill herself a half a dozen times, guns were involved....
TENNESSEE STATE
OK! Magazine

Watch: Beyoncé's Movements During Dubai Concert Spark Rumors She Recently Underwent Foot Surgery

Though fans in attendance at Beyoncé's show-stopping Dubai concert can't stop raving over her performance, some also noticed she appeared to be limping while walking across the stage.In fact, journalist Garrick Kennedy — who was in the crowd — claimed in a now-deleted tweet that the superstar was battling the aftermath of a foot injury."BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing," he wrote. "Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery."HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEYONCE! SEE THE...
OK! Magazine

Riley Keough Reveals She Secretly Welcomed Child During Late Mother Lisa Marie Presley's Memorial

Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Peterson are officially parents-of-one, a representative of the actress confirmed to a news publication.News of the secretly welcomed child came after Smith-Peterson read a deeply emotional letter on behalf of his wife at Lisa Marie Presley's memorial service on Sunday, January 22, and seemingly admitted that the couple expanded their brood."Thank you for showing me love is the only thing that matters in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me, the way you loved my brother and my sisters," the letter written by Keough stated of her child, brother...
OK! Magazine

Elvis Presley's Ex Linda Thompson Reveals She's 'Profoundly Grateful' To 9-Year-Old Lisa Marie For Calling Her First When King Of Rock & Roll Died

Linda Thompson was left feeling "absolutely devastated" by Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing. In the wake of the tragic news, The Bodyguard actress — who was romantically linked to Elvis Presley from 1972 to 1976 — took a moment to reflect on some of her most cherished memories with Lisa Marie, including one from when the "Burning Love" singer's daughter was only 9-years-old."I will always be profoundly grateful to the little 9-year-old Lisa Marie, who had the presence of mind to call me from Graceland the fateful day her daddy died to give me the news," she shared in a...
HOLAUSA

Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz

Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
OK! Magazine

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Shiloh, 16, Shaves Off Locks To Debut Buzz Cut

New year, new 'do! On Sunday, January 8, Shiloh and Zahara Jolie-Pitt did some sister bonding with a daytime shopping trip, but it was the former who had everyone's attention, as she showed off a new buzz cut.Shiloh, 16, previously sported dirty blonde shoulder-length locks, but she's now rocking a nearly shaved head.The teen also donned a black hooded sweatshirt, grey shorts and pair of black Converse sneakers, while her older sister, 18, had a similar aesthetic in a black T-shirt, jeans and similar black Converse sneakers.The outing between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's two eldest daughters comes as the...
GEORGIA STATE
In Style

Jennifer Garner Is Making Her Return to TV for the Third Season of "Party Down"

Get ready for a double-dose of nostalgia, because after a 10-year hiatus, the cult-classic show Party Down is making it's highly anticipated return to TV with a new cast member who is making her equally as exciting homecoming to the small screen: Jennifer Garner. The actress is joining the cast...
HollywoodLife

Matilda Ledger, 17, Looks Just Like Late Dad Heath While Out With Mom Michelle Williams: Photos

The legacy of Heath Ledger lives on in his movies and his and Michelle Williams‘ daughter, Matilda Ledger. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Matilda, 17, walked alongside Michelle, 42, while wearing a pair of camo pants, an orange top, and a dark blue jacket. Michelle sported a pair of high-waisted jeans, a chic striped shirt, and a navy blue blazer. While Matilda kept her hair loose, Michelle wore hers up with a blue handkerchief wrapped around her head. In the photos, the daughter of The Dark Knight star – who passed away in 2008 at age 28 – bore a strong resemblance to her father. Matilda inherited Heath’s wavy locks and facial features, specifically his eyes.
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
netflixjunkie.com

Megan Fox on a Hunt for a Girlfriend, All This While She Is Still MGK’s Fiancee

Megan Fox is seeking a girlfriend. The Transformers actress was once considered of the hottest celebrities in the industry and appeared in several films thereafter. She is currently engaged to 32-year-old singer Machine Gun Kelly. She was also once married to Wedding Band actor Brian Austin Green, though the two called it quit officially in 2021.
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers' Ex-Fiancee Has Brutally Honest Admission On Breakup

Aaron Rodgers' ex-fiancee, Shailene Woodley, recently opened up about their breakup in an interview with "Porter."  While she was dealing with her split from Rodgers, Woodley was filming "Three Women." She referred to it as the "darkest, hardest time" in her life.  Woodley revealed that ...
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner, 50, Shows Off Intense Workout Routine & Jokes Her Kids Call It ‘Jazzercise’: Watch

If it’s not jazzercise, is it really worth doing? Jennifer Garner is doing a variation on the intense retro workout at 50 years old, and she’s proud of it! In a new video clip posted to Instagram, the Catch & Release star glowed as she tackled a challenging home studio workout, which appeared to include deep squats and lunges, high jumps, and more. The mom of three rocked a black t shirt, gray leggings, and black sneakers with matching leg warmers as she bounced around to “Wings” by Little Mix. Jen had her hair in a carefree short ponytail, but her constant movement made the hairstyle almost impossible to get a good look at.
HollywoodLife

Shawn Mendes, 24, Reunites With Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, 2 Months After Getting Affectionate

Shawn Mendes, 24, and Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, were spotted together again on Sunday, the first time since they were seen getting affectionate two months ago. The singer and chiropractor were photographed arriving at his house in West Hollywood, CA with smoothies in hand after an outing in the area. They appeared relaxed and content around each other as they made their way into the impressive home.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

286K+
Followers
27K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy