Beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, a new traffic signal will be activated at the intersection of Emerson Drive and Cassopolis Street. The City of Elkhart, INDOT, and Meijer worked together to get it installed. They say it will provide more efficient access to/from Emerson and the soon-to-be...

ELKHART, IN ・ 9 HOURS AGO