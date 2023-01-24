The UNESCO Dar es Salaam Office organized a webinar to celebrate the 2023 IDE in close collaboration with Education Development Partners (the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Canadian High Commission, the European Union, UNICEF, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), UNHCR, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), USAID, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and British High Commission). During his opening remarks, UNESCO Dar es Salaam Officer in Charge, Mr. Michel Toto, said that the gathering was an opportunity to reflect on the national commitments made during the Summit on how to recover learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and transform education to make it more inclusive, relevant, relevant, and resilient to future shocks. He informed that UNESCO dedicated the 2023 International Day of Education to girls and women, highlighting that no country should prevent women and girls from receiving an education. He added that education is a universal human right that must be respected.

