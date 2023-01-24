ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Andrei Tapalaga

Japan Has One of the Lowest Ages of Conset at 13 Years Old

Because Japan's age of consent is based on the Napoleonic Code, which was adopted to the country in the late 19th century, it is 13 years old. The age of consent for sexual behavior under this legislation is 13 for females and 14 for boys, and it has been that way ever since.
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Washington Examiner

Canada's broken tanks evince an unserious security partner

When it comes to sending Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that his government is "not there yet." As it turns out, the reason why Canada may not be "there" is that of a decade of neglect. Canada's tanks are mostly broken and unusable. This...
France 24

Ancient Jerusalem hand imprint baffles Israel experts

The imprint, which may been made as a "prank", was found in a thousand-year-old moat exposed during works to expand a road in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem near Herod's Gate, the Israeli Antiquities Authority said. The massive moat was hewn into the stone around all of the Old City, stretching 10...
petapixel.com

Satellite Photos Show the Extent of North Korea’s Uranium Mine Collapse

A North Korean uranium mine used to help make nuclear bombs has partially collapsed with satellite photos showing the extent of the damage. The satellite images provide proof of the disaster from inside the secretive country. The Pyongsan mine is the main source of uranium ore used for North Korea’s nuclear warheads.
unesco.org

Tanzania Joins the World to Commemorate the Fifth International Day of Education

The UNESCO Dar es Salaam Office organized a webinar to celebrate the 2023 IDE in close collaboration with Education Development Partners (the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA), Canadian High Commission, the European Union, UNICEF, Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), UNHCR, Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), USAID, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC) and British High Commission). During his opening remarks, UNESCO Dar es Salaam Officer in Charge, Mr. Michel Toto, said that the gathering was an opportunity to reflect on the national commitments made during the Summit on how to recover learning losses from the COVID-19 pandemic and transform education to make it more inclusive, relevant, relevant, and resilient to future shocks. He informed that UNESCO dedicated the 2023 International Day of Education to girls and women, highlighting that no country should prevent women and girls from receiving an education. He added that education is a universal human right that must be respected.
unesco.org

UNESCO and UNICEF call for urgent action on regional learning crisis on the International Day of Education 2023

Joint statement from Prof. Hubert Gijzen, UNESCO Regional Director for Eastern Africa, and Mohamed Fall, UNICEF Eastern and Southern Africa Regional Director. Nairobi / Johannesburg, 24 January 2023 – “Today we strongly urge governments across Eastern and Southern Africa to turn high-level commitments made at last September’s Transforming Education Summit (TES) into concrete action to support the millions of children waiting for their education to be prioritized.

