New Port Richey, FL

hernandosun.com

HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer

A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Spring Hill man accused in drug case, his 16 pit bulls confiscated

A Spring Hill man has been arrested after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found several grams of drugs at his residence. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that acting on a warrant on Jan. 25, members of the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched the home of 51-year-old accused drug dealer James Lupini at 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill. The warrant was the result of an undercover operation during which Lupini sold methamphetamine to undercover operatives, she said.
SPRING HILL, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

LCSO arrests Inglis woman for car burglaries

INGLIS — A woman was arrested after she broke into five vehicles that were parked in the Captain’s Quarters Motel on Jan. 13 in Inglis, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. Sarah Buck, of Inglis, is being charged with five...
INGLIS, FL
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting

TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
TAMPA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges

A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
DUNNELLON, FL

