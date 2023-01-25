Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
HCSO nabs bicycle-riding drug dealer
A registered sex offender is facing multiple charges after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found him carrying several baggies containing drugs when they stopped him for riding a bicycle at night without displaying any lights on it. HCSO Public Relations Manager Denise Moloney said that shortly...
hernandosun.com
Spring Hill man accused in drug case, his 16 pit bulls confiscated
A Spring Hill man has been arrested after deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) found several grams of drugs at his residence. HCSO Spokesperson Denise Moloney said that acting on a warrant on Jan. 25, members of the agency’s Vice and Narcotics Unit searched the home of 51-year-old accused drug dealer James Lupini at 13155 Siam Drive in Spring Hill. The warrant was the result of an undercover operation during which Lupini sold methamphetamine to undercover operatives, she said.
Citrus County Chronicle
LCSO arrests Inglis woman for car burglaries
INGLIS — A woman was arrested after she broke into five vehicles that were parked in the Captain’s Quarters Motel on Jan. 13 in Inglis, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond. Sarah Buck, of Inglis, is being charged with five...
Florida Woman Beat Store Clerk With Beef Stick After She Was Caught Stealing
The last time we checked on Florida, a man broke into Joe's crab shack and pooped on the floor. I wonder what's going on now... Pinellas Park: Police say a Florida Woman battered a convenience store clerk with a pair of Slim Jim beef sticks after being accused of shoplifting.
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
2 teens ‘wreak havoc’ during Tampa crime spree, police say
A teenage boy and girl linked to a spree of crimes across the City of Tampa were arrested Wednesday, officials said.
Pasco Sheriff’s Office Warning Residents Of “Warrant Scams”
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office has seen a rise in warrant scams recently and is warning residents of what to look out for. According to PSO, in this scam, a caller poses as a Pasco Sheriff’s Office member using an agency member’s name and
Police release video of people of interest relating to deadly Tampa apartment shooting
TAMPA, Fla. — Authorities released surveillance footage Wednesday in hopes of finding people of interest in connection to a deadly shooting at a Tampa apartment complex. The video shows three people who were at the Silver Oaks Apartments near the time of the shooting. In the first angle, two people are seen jumping a fence and walking to what appears to be a park. Another angle of the video showed a third person walking alongside the two people and all are wearing a hoodie, jeans and some type of clothing that covers half of their faces.
Citrus County Chronicle
Withlacoochee State Forest hiker arrested with drug charges
A Dunnellon man walking out of the Withlacoochee State Forest on Jan. 19 with a backpack and holding a beer can just when a state law enforcement officer arrived led to his arrest. According to the arrest report for Kenneth Patrick Ohara, 58, a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission...
Plant City man made more than $300K after creating fake deeds for properties: deputies
A Plant City man is accused of making fake deeds for six properties.
Polk County Sheriff Looking For Two Men Who Failed At Doller General “Distraction-Type” Theft
MULBERRY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify these two men who attempted a distraction-type theft at the Mulberry Dollar General store located at 410 Canal St. West, on January 11th. According to deputies, Suspect 1 selected several items for purchase.
Largo Man Crashes Into Florida Road Ranger On I-275 In Hillsborough County
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Florida Road Ranger escaped a crash with only minor injuries after a 26-year-old Largo man smashes into his FDOT truck. According to Florida Highway Patrol, around 6:30 am on Wednesday, a pickup truck driven by the Largo man was
fox13news.com
Police: More than 50 shots fired at Bradenton house; officers identify 4 suspects
BRADENTON, Fla. - Four men were arrested after dozens of bullets were sprayed at a Bradenton home, sending three people to the hospital, police said. Around 5 p.m. Monday, police said the suspects approached a house on 10th Avenue West and encountered the three victims. "At least 50 rounds were...
Detectives work to identify persons of interest after mother killed during Tampa shootout
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa detectives said they are working to identify persons of interest after a mother was killed during a shootout. On Jan. 18, Tampa police said they found Latoya Gay, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound at the Silver Oaks Apartments on Kenneth Court. Gay was taken to a nearby hospital, where […]
WESH
Florida mother died while protecting 7-year-old daughter during shootout, family says
TAMPA, Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's top headlines. A family is demanding answers after their loved one was killed in the crossfire during a shootout last Wednesday. Latoya Gay’s family says the 26-year-old died while protecting her 7-year-old daughter. Gay’s sister, Tiondra Parker, says she was...
‘You want this smoke?’: Polk County teacher accused of pulling gun on security guard
TAMPA, Fla. — A physical education teacher was arrested Sunday after he allegedly pulled a gun on a security guard who wouldn’t let him into a gated community in Davenport, according to deputies. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Devonta Gilmore, 31, of Lakeland, went to ChampionsGate to “pick up his girlfriend’s belongings” but was […]
Hernando deputies catch shooting suspect after motorcycle pursuit
One person is in custody following a shooting and vehicle pursuit in Hernando County Monday afternoon, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Mulberry Walmart TV Thieves
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify three theft suspects at Mulberry Walmart. On January 10th, at about 8:40 am, three men entered the Mulberry Walmart and stole three large televisions. The men fled in a dark-colored Nissan sedan. In
Tampa Man And Woman Plead Guilty To Series Of Convenience Store Robberies
TAMPA, Fla. – Christopher Alvarez, 19, Tampa, and Dyonnie Alvarez, 22, Tampa, have pleaded guilty to four robberies, conspiracy to commit those robberies, and two counts of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. Each faces up to 20 years in federal prison for
Gibsonton Woman Killed In Riverview Crash
RIVERVIEW, Fla. – A 68-year-old Gibsonton woman was killed in a crash that happened on Thursday around 6:08 pm. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a car was traveling northbound on US-41 when at the intersection ofSymmes Road turned left into the path of a pickup
