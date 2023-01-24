Blue Mountain Village is a real escape! Want to run off the real world and want to rejoice one day to the fullest? Then this place is worth a visit. Built in 1941, this place has a distinctive history located in Ontario, Canada. It wasn’t fated to be a full-fledged resort with all the events happening, it was initially built as a Ski resort but Jozo, the owner turned this into a more happening place.

1 DAY AGO