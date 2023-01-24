ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blue Mountain Village: 8 Amazing Things to Know

Blue Mountain Village is a real escape! Want to run off the real world and want to rejoice one day to the fullest? Then this place is worth a visit. Built in 1941, this place has a distinctive history located in Ontario, Canada. It wasn’t fated to be a full-fledged resort with all the events happening, it was initially built as a Ski resort but Jozo, the owner turned this into a more happening place.
Are Electric Cars Good for Environment:- Know the Truth!

Since the 20th century, cars have been the lifeblood of an industrialized world. Ferrying people to and from jobs, houses, and cities, the car has, for many, become a necessity to live. We in the imperial core have built our lives around a contraption that guzzles fossil fuels. That is,...

