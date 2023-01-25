Read full article on original website
Three arrested for aggravated assault in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are behind bars, including a juvenile, after threatening to shoot up a residence in Indian River County. According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a resident in the Bradford Place subdivision called 9-1-1 after three suspects in a black Dodge Charger threatened to shoot them and their home.
Orchid woman arrested in fatal island crash
More than eight months after the death of 89-year-old John’s Island resident Christopher Clark Ingraham from injuries sustained in the two-car crash on A1A in May, a 60-year-old Orchid woman has been arrested and charged with three serious felonies for striking the Ingrahams’ car from behind at 87 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone and operating a vehicle with an estimated blood alcohol level of three times the legal limit.
Toilet stuffed with cocaine during search in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — As police rushed in, the folks inside the home rushed to flush. But the move didn't work as planned. Police served a search warrant at a home on SW Molloy Street on Thursday morning. Investigators said the suspects at the home tried to...
Vero Beach Store Clerk Arrested for Selling to Minors
Indian River County - Thursday January 26, 2023: The Indian River County Sheriff's School Safety Division arrested a store clerk Wednesday for selling to minors after conducting what they called "an underage alcohol and tobacco buy bust" in Vero Beach. According to an IRCSO release, the Sheriff and the School...
Student in Port St. Lucie involved in hit-and-run
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A 16-year-old student was hit by a vehicle while walking to the bus stop on Thursday morning. According to Port St. Lucie police, a vehicle struck the student with its side mirror around 6:46 a.m. on SW Lakehurst Drive. The driver did not...
Former delivery man convicted for killing Florida woman, setting body on fire
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former appliance delivery man was convicted of killing a 75-year-old Florida woman and then setting her on fire after delivering a washer and dryer to her home. Jorge Dupre Lachazo, 24, of Hialeah, was convicted of first-degree murder after a three-day trial, the...
Victim's name released in Wellington murder-suicide
The name of a woman who died in a Wellington murder-suicide last week was released Thursday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office identified the female victim as Brittany Carter, 34.
Indian River County Sheriff’s Office 29th Annual Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Barbecue
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office will have its 29th Annual Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches Barbecue at the Indian River Fairgrounds on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm. All proceeds will go directly to the Florida Sheriff’s Youth Ranches. They will have...
Crime Blotter: Jan. 25
Jaydan Jonathan Exilus, 19, of the 1200 block of 12th Avenue, Vero Beach; Status: Released Thursday on $10,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Malin Ezekiel Goss, 19, of the 100 block of 10th Court, Vero Beach; Status: Held on $11,000 bond; Charge(s): two counts...
Police seek thief who robbed Chase Bank in Palm Springs
Police in Palm Springs are looking for a man who robbed a bank last week while brandishing a firearm.
South Florida Democrat Wants Changes To Florida's Red Flag Law
Senator Lori Berman of Palm Beach County is filing a bill in Tallahassee that would make it to where police are no longer the only ones who can go before a judge to have someone's guns taken.
10 arrested following 'riot' at youth facility in Okeechobee County
A situation at a youth facility, described as a "riot" by the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office, resulted in the arrest of ten detainees Saturday.
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor.
Northlake Boulevard crash creates mess for drivers, raises traffic concerns
Traffic was diverted for hours Thursday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash on Northlake Boulevard at Bay Hill Drive near Palm Beach Gardens.
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!
St. Lucie Sheriff: Help us find this missing adult!. St. Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com) – The St. Lucie Sheriff is looking for the public’s assistance to find this missing adult. Here is the info:. The Sheriff is attempting to locate Janie Wilkerson. She was wearing a pink shirt...
Florida Crash With Tesla Was So Violent, An Engine Wound Up 50 Yards From The Wreck
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office reported on a violent accident that occurred this weekend between a Tesla and another vehicle. Sadly, four people were hurt in the incident, though their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening. The accident is believed to have been caused by high speeds and...
Martin County Sheriff's Office wants to bill youth facility after 'riot'
WPTV is learning new details about what happened late Friday night at a youth residential treatment center near Tequesta that the Martin County Sheriff's Office described as a "riot."
11-year-old boy robbed in Indian River County, two 18-year-olds arrested
GIFFORD, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies said an 11-year-boy was robbed in Indian River County, after an investigation two 18 year-olds were arrested. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, Jan. 20, deputies received a report of a missing 11-year-old boy. After an immediate search, the boy was found not far from his home in Gifford.
Officials find nothing after bomb threat at Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A bomb threat led to the temporary closure of half of Palm Beach International Airport Tuesday night. Investigators said an exhaustive search turned up no evidence of any explosives. Passengers said they were in Concourse C around 5 p.m. when deputies with the Palm...
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
