Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul’s 'Spanky’s Saloon'The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House FireLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Swede HollowThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Frosty Fobbe Moves into Buffalo
BUFFALO (WJON News) - A Buffalo resident saw an opportunity in all the snow we’ve had this year. Eric Fobbe has built a nearly 30-foot high, 20-foot wide snowman in his front yard on the South side of Buffalo. Construction took over 40 hours last weekend. While some of...
Ridesharing Under Scrutiny in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Uber and other ride-sharing apps are under scrutiny in the Twin Cities. The Minnesota Rideshare Association has approached city and state leaders asking for more protection for rideshare drivers, especially in the percentage of each fare the driver keeps. Members of the association are asking...
Where Is The Best Place To Get A Bloody Mary In Central Minnesota?
Last night we held an informal poll on our social media page, asking you where the best place was to get a bloody Mary in Central Minnesota. Like always you did NOT disappoint! There were nearly 200 comments and suggestions by this morning and it seemed that many of you were recommending a handful of places. The one place that seemed to stand out the most in your comments is the Mill Creek Inn in Buffalo!
“Theft sucks” — This Minnesota Restaurant Just Wants It’s Custom Bottles Back
Theft sucks. Small business owners put it all on the line to open up their businesses and when things go missing and you have to replace them, those costs can be enough where changes can and might happen. One small Minnesota business took to social media over missing custom containers, citing the high cost of replacement. All they want from their customers/clients? Just return the bottles.
7 Romantic Hotels in Minnesota to Take Your Valentine to This Year
Looking for a romantic getaway this Valentine's Day? Now is the time to be booking the trip for your sweetheart. Here are some of the best romantic hotels in Minnesota according to Expedia.com:. Superior Shores - Two Harbors, MN. Superior Shores Hotel is in a great location next to a...
Jurassic Quest Coming to Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - The Minneapolis Convention Center is going back in time this weekend. Jurassic Quest, the nation’s biggest dinosaur experience, runs this weekend, January 27th through the 29th. Jurassic Quest features some of the largest photo-realistic dinosaurs, interactive science and art activities, and a self-guided scavenger hunt.
The New Climbing Zone At Mall Of America Looks Epic!
The Mall of America has added a new feature to keep folks active and entertained. The "ClimbZone" attraction is now open near Nickelodeon Universe. With over 40 walls to choose from, ClimbZone lets you self-belay up 25 feet to save Rapunzel from her tower, 30 feet up our giant bookcase, and 35 feet to the top of a quintessential harbor lighthouse. Still not high enough? Take the ultimate climbing challenge up our very own Mount Rushmore, peaking at 40 feet! Featuring varying difficulty levels, ClimbZone is a destination for adventurers of all ages!
Two Men Sentenced for Armed Carjacking in Mall Parking Lot
ST. PAUL(WJON News) – Two men have been sentenced to prison for the armed carjacking of a woman in a mall parking lot. Forty-nine-year-old Leon Bell and 23-year-old Jack Piche both pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting carjacking and were sentenced on Friday. Bell received just 10 years in prison. Piche was sentenced to just over three years in prison.
Feed Our Future Scammer Pleads Guilty
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) - A Brooklyn Park man has pled guilty to his role in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Officials say 42-year-old Liban Yasin Alishire enrolled two community kitchens, Community Enhancement Services and Lake Street Kitchen, in the Federal Child Nutrition Programs and claimed to be feeding over 870,000 underprivileged children during the COVID pandemic.
1390 Granite City Sports
St. Cloud, MN
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0