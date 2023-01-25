ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

European stocks fall on earnings jitters, rate hike worries

Jan 25 (Reuters) - European stocks slipped on Wednesday as lacklustre results from U.S. software giant Microsoft fanned fears about the outlook for the tech sector, while investors remained concerned that central banks were not yet close to pausing their interest rate hikes.
Reuters

UK factories cut prices, helping BoE's inflation fight

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's manufacturers unexpectedly reduced their prices in December by the most since April 2020, welcome news for the Bank of England which is weighing up how much higher it needs to take interest rates to fight soaring inflation.
Motley Fool

Why This Dividend Stock May Be a Buy After Selling Off

3M's fourth-quarter revenue was lower than expected. This durable company has increased its dividend for 64 consecutive years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
investing.com

Testing company SGS reports 4.1% drop in full year profit

ZURICH (Reuters) - Testing and inspection group SGS said it was aiming for organic growth in the mid-single digit percentage range this year after on Thursday reporting a 4.1% drop in shareholders net profit for 2022. The Swiss company said shareholders net profit fell to 588 million Swiss francs ($640.94...
Motley Fool

2 Superb Dividend Stocks to Buy Today and Hold Forever

Reliably paying a dividend requires that a company have significant financial stability. Demand for Viatris' branded generic drugs shows no sign of slowing. NextEra Energy is queueing up big investments to grow for years to come. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
investing.com

Stock market today: Dow and Nasdaq notch gains on tech-led rally

Investing.com -- Stocks got a jolt from tech stocks after Tesla beat expectations and investors got a better than expected reading of fourth-quarter economic output. At 16:01 ET (21:01 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 205 points or 0.6%, while the S&P 500 was up 1.1%, and the NASDAQ Composite was up 1.7%.
investing.com

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market

Analyst Predicts ICP to be Number One Coin for the Bull Market. Analyst Ben Armstrong says ICP will be the number one coin for the bull market. ICP has gained 48% since the beginning of 2023. The price of ICP has broken a strong resistance, converting it to support. Cryptocurrency...
NASDAQ

5 Stocks to Watch on Dividend Hikes to Reward Investors

The bearish sentiment in U.S. stock markets prevails mostly due to multi-decade high inflation. Worried investors who have lost a massive amount of wealth since late 2021 continue to take refuge in safe investments that could preserve their capital and earn regular returns. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the...
investing.com

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate

Aptos Token Rise In Price But Reach Highly Negative Funding Rate. Coinglass’ data proves APT U-based contracts hit very high negative funding rates on crypto exchanges including Binance, Bybit, and OKX. APT’s price rose 22% in 24 hours, trading at $15.81 currently. The surge in APT’s value is...
Reuters

Nidec shares slide 7% after profit forecast cut

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Shares in Japan's Nidec Corp (6594.T) slumped as much as 7% on Wednesday morning in Tokyo after the electric motor maker nearly halved its full-year profit forecast on a slow recovery of the car industry and due to expenses from a restructuring push.
Reuters

Tanqueray gin maker Diageo's U.S. sales lose fizz, shares slide

LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Diageo (DGE.L), the world's largest spirits maker, signalled on Thursday that robust demand for its drinks as people made pricey cocktails at home during COVID-19 lockdowns may be slowing in some parts of the world, particularly North America.

