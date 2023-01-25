Kathy Kolasa: Data slim on weight loss supplement

Achieving and maintaining a healthy weight helps reduce your risk for COVID and other respiratory infections. Use a proven and safe weight loss method.

Q It’s January I am hearing from many of my patients a desire to lose weight. Several have asked me about GoLo. KC, Greenville

A I typically don’t talk about specific products in this column but friends and local registered dietitian nutritionists also have asked if this is a safe and effective product. One even sent me a commercial filled with typical testimonials to watch. All the actors said something like “I have tried everything and this is the first product that helped me lose lots of weight without even trying.” Michael Moseley, a fourth year Brody School of Medicine student spent time with the ECU Family Medicine nutrition team. Since he likes doing research we asked him to investigate. Here is what he learned about the product.

The GoLo Release heavily advertised on TV is a capsule supplement priced at $59.95 and marketed as a safe weight loss tool with a huge list of benefits beyond weight loss. While these results sound great, I would advise any patient seeking weight loss to try a scientifically proven method instead. The claims for these supplements are broad, ranging from supporting glucose or sugar metabolism and controlling cravings to balancing hormones like insulin related to weight, and most interestingly, helping with normal DNA synthesis.

While some of these claims are supported by the company’s own studies, others are impossible to measure, prove or disprove. For example, it is easy to check blood sugar via a finger stick or measure weight over time, but it is not possible to check DNA synthesis in the body to ensure it is “normal.”

Unfortunately, it’s hard to prove or disprove many of the claims. This like many other companies making over-the-counter weight loss products advertises huge success in weight loss by their customers. They say anyone can do this without having to change their eating habits or be more active. However, the little bit of data I could find shows weight loss comes from people who were required to take part in a structured meal and exercise plan along with taking the supplement. What do you think? Is it the supplement, or dieting and exercise that leads to the weight loss?

The supplement says it includes a blend of “natural” ingredients: Rhodiola rosea, Berberis vulgaris, Gardenia jasminoides, lagerstroemia and salacia. Many of these ingredients have been around for hundreds of years and have been used in traditional Asian medicine. If you were to ask your doctor about these ingredients, it is possible he/she would not have heard of them since most have not been carefully researched in humans. Even so, many of these ingredients have some evidence of how they work in laboratory tests or in animals.

For example, lagerstroemia, salacia and gardenia do work to inhibit multiple enzymes, such as alpha-glucosidase, which is required for the full digestion of sugars and their absorption into the body. By blocking full digestion of food it could support a claim that it lowers blood sugar and cholesterol levels. These scientific findings are exciting but results of studies in animals or in a lab bench study do not always work the same in humans. So, we know very little about possible side effects of taking the supplements. Companies often will report that there are no known side effects associated with their ingredients. Just because they are not known, does not mean they do not exist.

A good example of an ingredient with risks is berberine, which is found in many weight loss supplements and can also be taken by itself. Berberine is linked to several possible side effects including hepatotoxicity, a potentially deadly condition where liver cells become damaged from buildup of toxic chemicals.Along with this, Berberine works in the body the same way as the medication Metformin. Metformin is an extremely common medication used by people with diabetes. If taken together the risk of dangerously low blood sugar can occur. It is important to not to mix supplements and medications, especially when they work similarly.

Ultimately, while many weight loss supplements advertise fantastic results with a huge range of health benefits, there are simply not enough data to support their use. Ask your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist to tailor a proven safe and effective way to lose weight.