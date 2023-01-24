ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

OKC Zoo Raises Cost Of Admission

The Oklahoma City Zoo announced it is raising the cost of admission prices. General admission for adults will now cost $16, it was previously $12. Tickets for children and seniors are now rising to $13. The price increase will also affect the zoo's membership program. The increase goes into effect...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent Eats: Best Breakfast in Oklahoma City in 2023

Are you searching for the best breakfast in Oklahoma City? Look no further! From classic diners to trendy cafes, Oklahoma City has a wide variety of breakfast spots that are sure to satisfy your morning cravings. Whether you’re a pancake fanatic or an crazy omelet aficionado, we’ve got you covered...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
filmmakermagazine.com

“Oklahoma Hit a Spike in COVID Cases” | Erica Tremblay, Fancy Dance

Fancy Dance by Erica Tremblay, courtesy of Sundance Institute. Every production faces unexpected obstructions that require creative solutions and conceptual rethinking. What was an unforeseen obstacle, crisis, or simply unpredictable event you had to respond to, and how did this event impact or cause you to rethink your film?. When...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Eater

An Okie Onion Burger Crawl Nearly 100 Years in the Making

As someone who grew up just a 15-minute drive across the border in Northeast Texas, I have done my fair share of shit-talking about the state of Oklahoma: “The wind blows so hard in Texas because Oklahoma sucks,” and so on. But as fortune would have it, I fell in love with and married an Okie, which has necessitated spending a lot more time in the Sooner State over the past decade — and a lot more time with the Oklahoma onion burger.
EL RENO, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

OKC asked to lift restrictions on Frisco Road site

The City of Oklahoma City is a step closer to officially removing restrictions on property in west Yukon planned for future development. The Yukon City Council recently approved a memorandum of understanding with Oklahoma City requesting these restrictions be lifted “on the use of 184.5 acres at the southwest corner of Highway 66 and Frisco Road.”
YUKON, OK
405magazine.com

Two OKC Chefs, One Restaurant Are Semifinalists for 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards

Jeff Chanchaleune, Andrew Black and restaurant Frida Southwest earned nods from the United States hospitality industry’s highest honor. Two Oklahoma City chefs and one restaurant are semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards, the United States hospitality industry’s highest honor. Receiving nominations for Best Chef Southwest were Ma Der Lao Kitchen chef-owner Jeff Chanchaleune and Grey Sweater chef-owner Andrew Black, both previous nominees. Frida Southwest also received a nomination for Outstanding Beverage Program for a bar program largely created by operating partner Kim Dansereau, with help from some of OKC’s best bartenders, including Zac Speegle.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma community holds beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — An Oklahoma community held a beautiful tribute for Athena Brownfield. Investigators said the 4-year-old girl from Cyril was killed on Christmas Day. Oklahomans gathered in Enid to honor and celebrate Athena’s life. It was an incredibly moving and emotional day as Oklahomans from across the...
ENID, OK
CandysDirt.com

Straight Out of Midsommar, This Oklahoma A-Frame Shows That Chaos is a Ladder

When our film major daughter comes home from grad school, we watch a ton of movies. The vast majority of these movies are indie flicks that leave me and my husband in a state of confusion. Give us Leslie Nielson doing one of his funny expressions in any of the Naked Gun movies and we howl every single time.
YUKON, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma community gathers to remember 4-year-old Athena Brownfield

ENID, Okla. — The Oklahoma community has gathered to remember the 4-year-old Cyril girl who investigators say was murdered on Christmas Day and was reported missing earlier this month. The funeral service is being held for Athena Brownfield at 2 p.m. Wednesday at the Stride Bank Center, located at...
ENID, OK
405magazine.com

New Izakaya Set to Open in Northwest OKC

Chef Richard Ly, the former executive chef of Jimmy B’s Culinary and Krafted, is opening an izakaya in OKC’s northwest quadrant. Ly tendered his resignation at Jimmy B’s to open the Japanese pub concept in the old Yo Pablo space at NW 122nd and Rockwell, an area of the city that can certainly do with some more local options. The tentative date is set for mid-to-late March, depending upon construction, equipment, staffing, etc.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
eastcoasttraveller.com

Top 5 Must-Try Restaurants in Downtown Oklahoma City

Cafe Do Brasil is an upscale Brazilian restaurant in Midtown, Oklahoma City. It offers a wide variety of drinks, including some pretty fancy caipirinhas. The best part is that they have a rooftop patio overlooking downtown Oklahoma City. In addition to the usual Brazilian fare, the restaurant has a full-service bar and offers takeout and delivery services. Whether you're looking for a meal for a group of five or a quick snack to take to the office, Cafe Do Brasil is an excellent place to start.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

