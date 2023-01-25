Read full article on original website
Related
Painting spotted on Madonna’s wall is lost masterpiece that vanished in WWI, say French experts – and they want it back
EXPERTS in France believe a painting seen on Madonna’s wall is a lost masterpiece which vanished in World War I – and now they want it back. The US pop star legitimately purchased the painting of Diana, the Roman goddess of hunting, looking at Endymion, the mythological shepherd, at a Sotheby’s auction in New York, paying $440,000 for it in 1989.
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
France 24
French mayor says Madonna 'likely' has painting lost during WWI, asks for loan
The mayor of Amiens in northern France has released a video “requesting” that Madonna “loan” the city a painting from her personal collection which resembles one lost there during World War I. The 19th-century work, “Diane and Endymion” by artist Jerome-Martin Langlois, is “likely” the same...
A French City Is Asking Madonna if It Can Borrow a Long-Lost 19th Century Painting From Her Collection
The French city of Amiens has called on the pop star Madonna to loan a painting that historians believe has been lost for years and may now reside in her collection. The request comes as the city bids to become elected the next European Capital of Culture in 2028. In a video recording, the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, made a plea to Madonna, saying, “There is a special link between you and our city.” The painting in question, Diana and Endymion, has been attributed to Jérôme-Martin Langlois. Its last known public appearance was at a museum in Amiens before World War I. There’s no documentation of...
A Massive Viking Hall was Unearthed in Denmark: “The Largest Find” in a Decade
The remains of a Viking hall has been uncovered by archaeologists from the Historical Museum of Northern Jutland in Denmark. Unlike any other known in the area, it is the biggest building of its kind found in more than a decade. “This is the largest Viking Age find of this nature in more than ten years, and we have not seen anything like it before here in North Jutland, even though it has only been partially excavated,” archaeologist and excavation leader Thomas Rune Knudsen said in a statement. “We only had the opportunity to excavate part of the hall, but there...
msn.com
Clothing from 1600s shipwreck shows how the 1 percent lived
Years of research have raised more questions than answers regarding the spectacular contents of a 17th-century shipwreck in the Netherlands, which includes some of the most important clothing discoveries ever made in Europe. The shipwreck was discovered in 2009 by a local diving club in Texel, an island in the...
To wear or not to use under garments is the question
I grew up during the late 1960s and early 1970s when underwear was not an option but a necessity. I recall once running late in second grade and when I sat at my desk at school I realized I had no panties on and was miserable the entire day. Panties in those days were a shield because little girls wore dresses to school. When we played outside or would swing and climb the monkey bars if our dress went up the underwear was a barrier to our private parts which many of us were told should remain private.
Queen Victoria’s Paintings of Flowers Are Up for Auction in London
A rare pair of large floral paintings by Queen Victoria are going up for auction at Hansons Auctioneers’s London showroom next week. The canvases are expected to fetch between £8,000 and £10,000 ($9,870 and $12,340) each. Queen Victoria, who oversaw the expansion of the British Empire and made critical reforms to the monarchy, reigned from 1837 until her death in 1901. Accompanying the paintings is a provenance letter in which Alexander Mountbatten, First Marquess of Carisbrooke and Queen Victoria’s last surviving grandson, reportedly identified them as her work, according to the Evening Standard. “The royal items were purchased decades ago by the seller’s...
French city believes Madonna may own artwork lost in war – and asks for loan
What do the singer Madonna and Amiens in northern France have in common? Not a lot, says the city’s mayor, Brigitte Fouré, who admits the global star has probably never heard of the city until now. However, Fouré insists there is a “special link” between the two in...
Stereogum
French City Appeals To Madonna To Loan Them The Painting It Lost In World War I
There is apparently a good chance that Madonna owns a 19th-century French painting that was thought to be lost during World War I. Now, the city where the painting was lost is asking Madonna to give them back that painting, at least temporarily. According to The Guardian, Jérôme-Martin Langlois painted...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
Don't say 'mummy': Why museums are rebranding ancient Egyptian remains
They are among the most popular exhibits in museums worldwide, with a name so resonant, blockbuster films have been built on it.
U.S. Authorities Return Dozens of Looted Artifacts to Italy, Including 27 Objects from the Met
The Italian Ministry of Culture recently presented a trove of looted artifacts worth $19 million, including 27 from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, that US authorities repatriated last year. On display were 57 of the 60 antiquities returned by the New York County District Attorney’s office last July and September, nearly half of which were seized from the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The items included marble busts, three Corinthian helmets, intricately painted pottery, a fresco which survived the eruption of Mount Vesuvius, as well as bronze plates and sculptures. One double-spiral brooch was estimated to from 1100...
How Cartier’s New Vintage Program Restores (and Resells) Coveted Watches and Jewelry
Vintage Cartier has always been a hot commodity, and the Parisian jeweler has always sold a selection of such pieces in its flagship boutiques, including Fifth Avenue in New York, London’s Bond Street location and Rue de la Paix in Paris. But with the secondary market through the roof in nearly every luxury sector, the house has decided to up the offering. “We have a huge demand with a lot of requests from clients,” says Pierre Rainero, Cartier’s longtime director of image, heritage and style. Cartier’s commercial vintage program, known as Cartier Tradition, officially began in 1996 and was conceived by...
hypebeast.com
An Oil Sketch Covered in Bird Poop Is Expected to Garner Millions at Auction
Made by Flemish Baroque artist, Anthony van Dyck. Back in 2002, New York art collector Albert B. Roberts stumbled upon an oil painting with bird droppings scattered over it and believed it to be a genuine piece by Flemish Baroque artist, Anthony van Dyck. Roberts paid $600 USD to acquire the sketch and had it authenticated in 2019 by art historian Susan Barnes, who deemed it “surprisingly well-preserved” and an “impressive and important find that helps us understand more about the artist’s method as a young man.”
Gallery-Sponsored Artists Residencies Are Spreading Across the World
Residency programs are typically run by nonprofits, art museums, and even private patrons. Over the past few years, however, around half a dozen galleries have launched their own residency programs as a way to stand out in the market and give their artists the time and space for reflection, research, and production. One new addition to this trend is Emmanuel Perrotin, whose namesake gallery has around a dozen exhibition spaces from Paris and New York to Tokyo and Seoul. This past summer the French dealer opened his secondary home in Cap Ferret, in southwest France, to painter GaHee Park and sculptor...
Guerreiro do Divino Amor Picked to Represent Switzerland at 2024 Venice Biennale
Guerreiro do Divino Amor, a young Swiss-Brazilian artist, has been picked to do the Swiss Pavilion at the 2024 Venice Biennale, which will open in April of that year. The Swiss Pavilion is located in the Giardini, one of the two main areas of the Venice Biennale. The Giardini is the site of many of the most heavily trafficked national pavilions. The artist, who goes by his full name, will work on the pavilion with curator Andrea Bellini, the leader of the Centre d’Art Contemporain and the Biennale de l’Image en Mouvement in Geneva. At that museum, Bellini organized a show of...
Woke museum chiefs stop calling embalmed Egyptian dead ‘mummies’
WOKE museum chiefs have stopped referring to embalmed ancient Egyptian dead as mummies. Chiefs at the British Museum in London say it is dehumanising to the person’s memory. They are now called “mummified person” or “mummified remains”. The collection contains bodies going back as far...
Baby Trump set to fly again as Museum of London reinflates blimp
Inflatable produced to lampoon former US president during his UK visits undergoes testing prior to installation in museum’s protest collection
fashionunited.com
Gucci, since 2017, banned the use of fur: why a hat was trimmed with rabbit?
In 2017 Gucci sent out a widely publicised press release that the Florentine fashion house would ban fur from its collections. In a statement the company said its new policy underlined a modern and ethical vision for luxury. While Gucci's fur-trimmed loafers were an enormous profit driver after their debut...
Comments / 0