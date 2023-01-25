Read full article on original website
Related
This Denim Startup Was ‘Designed to Shut Down’
Benim Denim calls itself a startup that is “designed to shut down.” Indeed the month-old Swedish firm will “live” only as long as its 170-meter roll of deadstock denim—partly made from Circulose, a material derived from recycled jeans—will allow it. Even the brand’s lookbook, which debuted last week, was choreographed and shot with the end in sight. It depicts Benim Denim’s “funeral service,” complete with mourners decked in double raw denim—the “only suit you need,” the firm said. Made by Malmö Industries in the coastal city that shares the factory’s name, the Canadian tuxedo combines a pair of loose, oversized jeans with a...
AOL Corp
The best handbag deals at Nordstrom’s end-of-year clearance sale that you need to see now
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Want to start the new year with a...
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez Models in 6-Inch Heels & Versace Minidress for ‘WSJ’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lauren Sanchez was sharply dressed in a new editorial for The Wall Street Journal‘s WSJ magazine. In the new editorial by Daniel Jack Lyons, shared to the magazine’s Instagram page on Wednesday, Sanchez wore all-black. The former “Extra” correspondent posed on a couch in a black long-sleeved Versace minidress with padded shoulders and a corset bodice. In the shoot, she simply accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a single ring. View this post on Instagram A post shared by WSJ. Magazine...
Yara Shahidi Slips on Lemon Louboutins, Sequins & a Timeless Tank Top in NYC
Yara Shahidi was vibrant while in New York City this week. The “Grown-ish” actress was spotted out and about in Manhattan on Thursday, wearing a sweetly shimmering outfit styled by Jason Bolden. Shahidi’s attire featured a full Brandon Maxwell ensemble: a $595 Jane cotton tank top, a white sleeveless piece with a ’90s slip-on silhouette. The versatile top was chicly layered beneath the designer’s $2,995 Esme minidress, a confectionary strapless piece coated in allover black and gold sequins in rounded floral shapes, finished with a scalloped hem. The pairing created a distinctly casual-glam appearance, particularly when Shahidi briefly layered them with a light yellow Lapointe fall...
Hypebae
Frogs and Bunnies Take Over JW Anderson's FW23 Menswear, Pre-Fall 2023 Womenswear Runway
Jonathan Anderson headed to Milan Fashion Week Men’s to showcase his Fall/Winter 2023 menswear and Pre-Fall 2023 womenswear collection for his eponymous label, JW Anderson. The designer, who will be showcasing in the Italian fashion capital for his forthcoming menswear collections, brought surrealism to the catwalk with references to his past, including his collection back in 2013.
Saks Fifth Avenue up to 75% off sale: The best deals on designer handbags, apparel and more
Saks Fifth Avenue has increased the discount of its “Designer Sale” up to 75% off. The sale has many items marked down from popular designers, including Coach, Kate Spade and Tory Burch. The discounts extend across many of Saks’ departments, including handbags and clothing for men and women.
20 Fashionable Finds in Nordstrom’s Secret Sale — Up to 60% Off
From wrap dresses and studded boots, to earrings and jeans, Nordstrom is having a major sale for up to 60% off — click for details
Amazon Has a Secret Section with All Things Denim, Including Jackets, Overalls, and Jeans — Starting at $22
The winter blues don’t have to be so bad, after all Denim is the ultimate wardrobe staple that goes with just about anything in your closet, and simply never goes out of style. No matter the season, who doesn't love a good pair of blue jeans? Amazon knows what you're after and actually has a secret denim section called Winter Blues that has everything you need for your cold-weather, jean-based 'fit. There are tons of pieces you can easily wear this winter, including jackets, shirts, overalls, and, of...
Chanel hits playful note at haute couture show in Paris
PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Chanel creative director Virginie Viard took a spirited direction for the French fashion house's spring haute couture show, sending models out of hulking, stylized animals crafted from cardboard and wood.
Model Kristen McMenamy falls wearing sky-high heels at Valentino fashion show
Valentino’s spring fashion show included a look from the fall. American supermodel Model Kristen McMenamy, 58, took a tumble on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week. After a viral clip of McMenamy falling to the ground made the rounds on Twitter, the luxury brand was blasted for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels. “She was probably shaking. It’s embarrassing to mess up not only at work but especially in front of so many people who are watching you closely,” one added. “I don’t understand how literal VALENTINO...
Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop Store Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim Jeans Today
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like slipping into tried-and-true women’s jeans and knowing they will fit well. However, while we may be married to our old faithfuls, there’s also nothing like buying a new style of denim jeans to rejuvenate our daily uniform. That’s why when we learned about Amazon’s Shop by Shopbop store having a secret sale on top designer denim jeans, we had to share the news.More from WWDRed Carpet Looks at 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'...
Mango’s New 100% Cotton Denim Collection Puts Circularity First
Spanish fast fashion retailer Mango is taking another step in its journey toward sustainability by promoting a second life for its products. The brand introduced its first denim collection designed according to circularity criteria to make the garments easier to use and recycle at the end of their life. The women’s denim collection is the first arrival under Mango’s new sustainability strategy, Sustainable Vision 2030. One of roadmap’s goals is to incorporate circular design criteria in collections so that by 2030, such criteria will dominate product design, and 100 percent of fibers will hail from sustainable or recycled origins. Mango followed the Ellen...
fashionunited.com
Katchin the new marketplace for jewellery and watches launches
A new global marketplace created specifically for jewellery and watches, Katchin has launched in the UK, backed by the Fossil Group. Katchin aims to offer consumers a new way to shop for accessories, bringing together “the most sought-after names together in a one-stop-shop” alongside curated content and how-to-style guides.
hypebeast.com
Goldwin 0 Presents a New Technically-Focused Collection for SS23
Heritage Japanese outerwear brand Goldwin 0 has just presented its newest collection for Spring/Summer 2023. Coming hot on the heels of its recently-unveiled collaboration with Actual Source, Goldwin’s newest installment is a project that once again aligns itself with nature. Traditionally, Goldwin is best known for its technical hiking gear, crafted with breathable and lightweight fabrications that make outdoor excursions easy. This new collection brings more of the same, however, it experiments with more materiality, sports silhouettes, and bold colorways.
Nordstrom Has So Many Boots and Sweaters on Sale — Shop Our Faves
These markdowns on boots and sweaters from the sale section at Nordstrom are seriously too good to miss out on — find out more
voguebusiness.com
Louis Vuitton leads and Saint Laurent returns to the top five in the Vogue Business Index: Winter 2022/23 edition
A lot has changed in luxury over the past six months, with Covid restrictions easing in China, corporate reshuffles at LVMH, the acquisition of Tom Ford by Estée Lauder and the departure of Alessandro Michele from Gucci. The top four brands of the Vogue Business Index have nonetheless remained the same, defending their positionings. Look under the hood, though, and some changes seem to be happening, with purchase intent down for most major players (except in China) and diminishing scores across many of the consumer metrics tracked. Survey data shows few consumers want to switch brands as economic instability continues but may shop differently if prices increase, with a readiness to wait for sales. Brands should continue to grow their digital reach, being mindful of the fastest-growing channels, and working with culturally important figures and collaborators in spaces like gaming, film/TV and hospitality and leisure to cement their appeal even if times are tough.
Courtney Love Pops in Blue Platform Boots at Fendi’s Spring 2023 Couture Show
Courtney Love brought a whimsical pop of color to Fendi’s spring 2023 couture fashion show in Paris. While at the show during the last day of Haute Couture Week, Love formed a star-studded front row with Sarah Paulson, Kerry Washington and Rita Ora. For the occasion, the Hole musician wore a light blue bow-accented cashmere turtleneck sweater with a matching silk miniskirt over sheer black tights. Layered atop her Kim Jones-designed outfit was a soft, light gray coat with a wide silk waist tie. Love smoothly accessorized her outfit with a white leather Fendi crossbody handbag, as well as a set of the...
fashionunited.com
Rains debuts 3D printed boot with Zellerfeld at PFW
Outerwear lifestyle brand Rains has unveiled a 3D printed boot with Zellerfeld during its autumn/winter 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The ‘Puffer Boot’ is the first-of-its-kind silhouette, designed by Rains and produced by Zellerfeld, which develops 3D-printing technology. The intentional sculptural appearance reminiscent of a stone carving highlights an “exciting future” for the brand, added Rains in the press release, as it looks to venture “into a new era of footwear”.
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Buckles Into Satin Pumps & Corset Coat for Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Show
Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu was dynamically dressed for Schiaparelli’s spring 2023 couture show at Haute Couture Week. While in Paris, Leroy-Beaulieu posed ahead of entering the show to view creative director Daniel Roseberry’s new “Dante’s Inferno”-inspired collection on Monday morning. The “Emily in Paris” star’s ensemble featured a fall 2022 Schiaparelli coat crafted from fluffy white shearling. Giving the cozy outerwear a sultry twist was stitched black leather front paneling, shaped like an exaggerated curved corset. Leroy-Beaulieu’s outfit was finished with sculpted gold sunburn post earrings, as well as sheer black tights and a smooth leather top-handle handbag. When it came to footwear, Leroy-Belliau slipped into a surrealist...
Comments / 0