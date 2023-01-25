Read full article on original website
Gen Z driving the second-hand luxury watch market
Swiss watches are in high demand these days, but sales of second-hand timepieces are also booming, driven by Generation Z buyers who want luxury goods but are also sustainability-minded. The global second-hand watch market is estimated at nearly 20 billion Swiss francs (21.7 billion dollars) and could reach 35 billion...
Ralph Lauren introduces cashmere recycling programme
Ralph Lauren has unveiled its first Cradle to Cradle Certified Gold cashmere sweater alongside the news it is launching a cashmere recycling programme in North America, the UK, and Europe. The cashmere sweater has been designed “to be worn, loved and live on responsibly for generations to come,” explains Ralph...
Childrenswear brand Britannical London introduces circular fashion scheme
Children’s coat brand Britannical London has launched a new circular fashion initiative on its website that aims to prolong the life of its products and reward customers for doing so. The not-for-profit scheme, ‘Re:Coat Project’, allows customers to return their child’s worn pieces in exchange for vouchers that can...
Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy
Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items
Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
Sierra Mist Is Discontinued. Meet Pepsi's New Soda to Take on Sprite
(Bloomberg) -- PepsiCo Inc. has discontinued its 24-year-old brand Sierra Mist and is rolling out a new lemon-lime soda, Starry, the company’s latest effort to compete with Coca-Cola Co.’s popular Sprite soft drink. Most Read from Bloomberg. Starry will be available nationwide this week. It will be up...
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
I'm a 23-year-old founder booking $16,000 in sales a month with my social-media agency. Here's my advice for launching an online business.
Lauren Russell said investing in her business through business coaching and networking helped her startup flourish.
What the Tech and Media Layoffs Are Really Telling Us About the Economy
This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week.Google’s parent company, Alphabet, today announced that it plans to cut 12,000 jobs, joining a tech-and-media layoff list that already includes Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, Salesforce, Snap, Twitter, and Warner Bros. Discovery. According to one estimate, roughly 130,000 people have been dismissed from their jobs at large tech and media companies in the past 12 months. That’s roughly equivalent to the total number of people who worked at Apple before COVID hit.These...
ChatGPT moves to cash in on its fame as OpenAI launches plan to charge monthly fee for premium subscribers
Users can get unrestricted access and fast response times when asking the AI-powered chatbot for help—this could help mitigate the estimated $3 million in monthly running costs.
Google lays off most employees part of its Area 120 incubator
Google's Area 120 division has been severely affected by the layoffs happening across Alphabet, according to Bloomberg and TechCrunch, which said the unit now has fewer than 100 employees after the most recent round of cuts. Area 120 is known as Google's in-house incubator, which works on experimental apps and products. Those include GameSnacks, an HTML5-based platform that enables users to load and play games quickly even on poor connections and basic smartphones. Sundar Pichai established the division in 2016 to "provide a purpose-built home for bottom-up innovation at Google." The division's website reads: "Area 120 teams work on new products, experiences, and services every day."
Black-Owned Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Acquired By Procter & Gamble Co.
Mielle Organics is joining the P&G Beauty family, making the Black-owned business part of one of the world's biggest personal care brands. The post Black-Owned Beauty Brand Mielle Organics Acquired By Procter & Gamble Co. appeared first on NewsOne.
Mythical Games eyes $50 million raise, launches enhanced NFT-gaming marketplace
Last valued at $1.25 billion, the Andreessen Horowitz-backed gaming company is weighing raising $50 million as its CEO travels to Dubai. Mythical acquires and integrates the technology of NFT marketplace DMarket in the hopes that improving the buying and selling of digital assets will boost user growth. Blockchain-gaming unicorn Mythical...
These were the 100 hottest digital brands of 2022, according to Similarweb data
Brands focused on travel, fitness, and fighting inflation grew, Similarweb found. Among top sites: Set For Set, La Roche-Posay, and Athletic Greens.
Free Webinar | February 15: How to Build and Elevate A Black-Owned Brand
Join us for this free webinar as executive leader in public relations and brand elevation, Zakiya Larry, shares with us actionable tips to shape and grow a Black-owned brand that stands out and lasts. Register now →
UK fintech firm Wise accused of stifling competition by rival startup
One of the UK’s fintech darlings, Wise, could face a regulatory investigation after a rival startup accused the money transfer firm of stifling competition. London-headquartered Atlantic Money has written to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) to raise concerns over potential conflicts of interest and anti-competitive behaviour after Wise blocked the firm from a swathe of its own price comparison sites.
European banks struggle with AI, while US banks lead the field, according to a new index
Evident, a benchmarking and intelligence company, says its inaugural Index can rank the 23 largest banks in North America and Europe on their competence in AI. “As the real-world application of AI accelerates at astonishing speed, we believe that this transformation is too important — for managers, for investors, for society at large — to be happening in a darkened room. Our Index measures the race to banking AI maturity in a way that brings transparency to the top of the agenda,” said Alexandra Mousavizadeh, Evident co-founder and CEO in a statement.
Passport Announces Industry Veteran Brad Noble, Former VP of International Sales at DHL ECommerce, as Head of Business Development
Former DHL eCommerce Executive Brings Nearly Three Decades of International eCommerce Shipping Experience to Passport. Passport, the modern international shipping carrier for eCommerce, announced Brad Noble as the company’s Head of Business Development. Prior to joining Passport, Noble served in a variety of roles at USPS and DHL eCommerce...
Springboard publishes annual UK retail review 2022
Retail experts Springboard’s annual retail review for 2022 shows a slow but steady recovery for the UK’s retail landscape. While footfall in 2022 remained 14.2 percent under 2019 levels, January 2023 has already shown some days to have reached the same trading peaks as during pre-pandemic times. Springboard...
Amazon to launch gaming-focused NFT initiative
E-commerce giant Amazon is launching an NFT initiative focusing on blockchain gaming and related NFTs in the spring of 2023, according to a Blockworks report. The initiative is still in the development stage, but the deadline for the launch is set as April, according to information from four anonymous individuals shared with Blockworks. One of the use cases will allow Amazon users to play blockchain-based games and claim free NFTs, one source claimed.
