A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Markets are holding their breath for a week where central banks may start to take divergent paths. Chinese markets have returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bit of a whimper rather than a bang [.SS] and the wind filling the sails of a wider positive mood has backed off while rate decisions in the U.S., Europe and the UK beckon.

3 HOURS AGO