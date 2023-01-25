Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Staying the Course: Five Questions for the ECB
LONDON (Reuters) - The European Central Bank looks set on Thursday to deliver another large interest rate rise to curb inflation. What it does after that is less certain. ECB President Christine Lagarde, speaking in Davos recently, stressed the need for monetary policy to "stay the course." Investors are keen...
US News and World Report
Adani's Market Loss Swells to $66 Billion as Its Fight With Short-Seller Escalates
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Most Adani group shares extended their sharp falls on Monday as the Indian conglomerate's rebuttal of a U.S. short-seller's criticism failed to pacify investors, driving stock market losses for the companies to $66 billion over three days. Flagship Adani Enterprises, which is facing a crucial test...
US News and World Report
Marketmind: Breathe In
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Tom Westbrook. Markets are holding their breath for a week where central banks may start to take divergent paths. Chinese markets have returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bit of a whimper rather than a bang [.SS] and the wind filling the sails of a wider positive mood has backed off while rate decisions in the U.S., Europe and the UK beckon.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
US News and World Report
Tesla Model 2 Expected in 2025
Tesla teased investors during a quarterly update earlier this month with mentions of future products, such as the long-awaited affordable Tesla Model 2 or Model C, that may, or may not, be unveiled on the March 1 Investor Day event. Spurring that speculation in part is a different January 2023...
US News and World Report
Key Panel Urges BOJ to Make 2% Inflation Target Long-Term Goal
TOKYO (Reuters) -A panel of academics and business executives on Monday urged the Bank of Japan (BOJ) to make its 2% inflation target a long-term goal instead of one that must be met as soon as possible, in light of the rising cost of prolonged monetary easing. The re-defining of...
US News and World Report
S.Korea's Posco Chemical Says Wins $32.6 Billion Order From Samsung SDI
SEOUL (Reuters) - Posco Chemical said on Monday it has won a 40 trillion won ($32.60 billion) order from Samsung SDI to supply cathode materials for electric vehicle batteries between 2023 and 2032. However, the deal value could change due to further negotiations and fluctuating prices of raw materials, the...
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
US News and World Report
Apple's India Supplier Jabil Making AirPods Parts for Export-Bloomberg
(Reuters) - Apple-supplier Jabil Inc's India unit has begun making components for AirPods in the country and is shipping plastic bodies or enclosures for AirPods to China and Vietnam, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter. Apple Inc and Jabil did not immediately respond to a...
US News and World Report
China's MMG Flags Production Halt at Las Bambas in Peru Due to Protests
(Reuters) -Chinese copper miner MMG Ltd said on Monday its Las Bambas mine in Peru would likely have to halt production from Feb. 1 due to a shortage of "critical supplies" leading to a slowdown of operations. The Melbourne-headquartered miner said the shortage of supplies was due to transport disruptions...
