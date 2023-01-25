ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Letter: New GOP is defined by its most extreme members

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

What is wrong with our current Congress can be discerned by looking at the quality of the elected officials. To say the personalities of those elected on the far right are extreme is putting it mildly. We can use clinical terminology like sociopath or narcissistic personality disorder, or just call them idiots or right-wing nut jobs, but the unfortunate fact is that these are flawed individuals voted for by many of our fellow citizens to run a democracy they wish to destroy.

McCarthy sold his soul to obtain the votes of the extremists in his party by promising them committee assignments that are obvious “fox running the henhouse” jobs.

Jim Jordan, House Judiciary chair? A man complicit with the Jan. 6 insurrection, who refused to comply with a Department of Justice subpoena?

Marjorie Taylor Green and Paul Gosar, whose bizarre and threatening past behaviors had them stripped of committee assignments, are now, unbelievably, on the Oversight and Accountability Committee?

Matt Gaetz, who has never served in the military, is on the Armed Services Committee and continues on the House Judiciary Committee while his alleged sex trafficking case appears stalled in court.

Lauren Boebert, stripped of past assignments due to repeated anti-Muslim comments is now also on Oversight and Accountability.

Even the ultimate new fabulist, George Santos, was awarded seats on Small Business and Science, Space and Technology. Does he have any education, experience or knowledge in these areas?

Many of these warped-minded legislators have vowed vengeance against Biden, the Jan. 6 Committee and others and have made public statements about the patriotism of violent Capital insurrectionists and being “tired of this separation of church and state junk!”

Can anyone see any redeeming qualities or qualifications in these representatives, who still cling to the “big lie” and support the big liar’s bid for another presidential run?

Bill Redding

Greenville

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

“I will not support this charade”: Kevin McCarthy bleeding GOP support to kick Dems off committees

Some House Republicans on Tuesday pushed back on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's, R-Calif., decision to refuse to seat certain Democrats on committees. McCarthy formally blocked Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., from continuing to serve on the House Intelligence Committee, which he can do unilaterally, and is expected to hold a floor vote to boot Rep. Ilham Omar, D-Minn., off the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
TheWrap

‘The View': Ana Navarro Says Kevin McCarthy Will Be ‘The Most Castrated Eunuch’ Speaker of the House Ever If He Pulls Off Win (Video)

”If he in fact becomes speaker, it’s going to be the worst day of his life. Even worse than having lost these 11 votes,“ Navarro said. After 11 votes this week, Kevin McCarthy still has not secured the number needed to become the next House speaker, but he’s continuing his efforts to do so. Even if he succeeds, “The View” host Ana Navarro thinks he will be “castrated” in the position.
RadarOnline

‘I Am Furious!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene RAGES Against GOP House Reps. Matt Gaetz & Lauren Boebert For Opposing Kevin McCarthy As Speaker

House Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene lost it on a number of her fellow GOP Congress members this week over their opposition to Kevin McCarthy’s bid to become Speaker of the House, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling confrontation took place on Tuesday as the 118th Congress met for its first session of 2023.While speaking to reporters inside the United States Capitol Building, Greene (R-GA) targeted her alleged “friends” in the House Freedom Caucus who refuse to back McCarthy for House Speaker.“If my friends in the Freedom Caucus, Matt Gaetz and others will not take the win when they have it, they’re proving...
americanmilitarynews.com

House GOP will investigate ‘traitor’ Gen. Milley, Rep. Gosar says

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) called the top U.S. military officer, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, a “traitor,” adding that House Republicans will investigate his “treasonous sell out to China” and “coup” attempt around the Jan. 6 Capitol storming. “Remember – we will conduct...
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy