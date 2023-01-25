Letter: New GOP is defined by its most extreme members

What is wrong with our current Congress can be discerned by looking at the quality of the elected officials. To say the personalities of those elected on the far right are extreme is putting it mildly. We can use clinical terminology like sociopath or narcissistic personality disorder, or just call them idiots or right-wing nut jobs, but the unfortunate fact is that these are flawed individuals voted for by many of our fellow citizens to run a democracy they wish to destroy.

McCarthy sold his soul to obtain the votes of the extremists in his party by promising them committee assignments that are obvious “fox running the henhouse” jobs.

Jim Jordan, House Judiciary chair? A man complicit with the Jan. 6 insurrection, who refused to comply with a Department of Justice subpoena?

Marjorie Taylor Green and Paul Gosar, whose bizarre and threatening past behaviors had them stripped of committee assignments, are now, unbelievably, on the Oversight and Accountability Committee?

Matt Gaetz, who has never served in the military, is on the Armed Services Committee and continues on the House Judiciary Committee while his alleged sex trafficking case appears stalled in court.

Lauren Boebert, stripped of past assignments due to repeated anti-Muslim comments is now also on Oversight and Accountability.

Even the ultimate new fabulist, George Santos, was awarded seats on Small Business and Science, Space and Technology. Does he have any education, experience or knowledge in these areas?

Many of these warped-minded legislators have vowed vengeance against Biden, the Jan. 6 Committee and others and have made public statements about the patriotism of violent Capital insurrectionists and being “tired of this separation of church and state junk!”

Can anyone see any redeeming qualities or qualifications in these representatives, who still cling to the “big lie” and support the big liar’s bid for another presidential run?

Bill Redding

Greenville